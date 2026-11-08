Marxist DSAer Cori Bush has turned up like a bad penny once again. She’s still spouting hatred of Jews and Israel and now she’s getting paid for it. Bush just registered as a foreign agent for a shadowy European NGO headed by Palestinian filmmaker Gamaal El Attar in order to conduct “fact-finding” tours in Gaza to spread anti-Israel propaganda.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Former “Squad” member and current DSAer Cori Bush has registered as a foreign agent for a shadowy European NGO and will lead so-called “fact-finding” missions to the West Bank. What it really is is a massive anti-Israel propaganda campaign, which is perfect for the Jew-hating former Democratic representative from Missouri. She has previously threatened a pro-Israel advocacy group that she was coming to “tear your kingdom down.” Guess she meant it.

An Islamic-Backed Foreign Agent is Born

Justice Department records show that Bush filed a short-form registration under the Foreign Agents Registration Act on October 28, listed under the name Cori Bush-Merritts and registrant The Truth and Conciliation Commission.

Bush signed on as an independent contractor for the International Federation for Rights and Development (IFRD), which is a Brussels-based “human rights” nonprofit, according to disclosures she filed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act last week.

The contract from IFRD will pay $25,000 to Bush and her friend and campaign manager, Stephany Spaulding, for the project, which will run through January to “coordinate fact-finding delegations” to Gaza and the West Bank to elevate “the narratives of Palestinian farmers and residents with settlers in the West Bank and other occupied territories,” according to Chuck Ross over at The Washington Free Beacon. The contract pays $6,000 a month in compensation and another $7,000 for dealing with FARA compliance.

It’s not clear who exactly is funding IFRD. Palestinian filmmaker Gamaal El Attar heads it. The organization claims it doesn’t receive any money from foreign governments. I’m sure they’d never, ever lie. One thing is for sure: there is a well-organized propaganda campaign against Israel in the works.

Bush Has Been on a Jew-Hating Tear

Bush went to the West Bank in October, according to a post that went up the day after the third anniversary of the Hamas-led massacre of Israelis.

“Let’s go to the West Bank and stand with the Palestinian who are being attacked by (invaders) settlers,” she wrote.

More from the Beacon:

Bush posted photos from Ramallah with her husband helping a Palestinian-American landowner to “clear the overgrowth on land he hasn’t been able to farm for 3 years because of the threats from invaders.” The landowner, Yasser Alkam, appears to be a key figure in IFRD’s propaganda initiative. Alkam, who ran a family law practice in Anaheim, Calif., until 2022, has hosted several American activists and elected officials and appeared on American broadcasts to draw attention to alleged Israeli settler attacks on his West Bank olive farm. Alkam recently hosted Ben Dziobek, the director of Climate Action New Jersey, and Katie Bansil, a climate activist and former House candidate in New Jersey, on IFRD-sponsored “olive harvesting” trips to his farm, social media posts show. Bansil claimed in a post that “young settlers came and tried to provoke and intimidate us into leaving.” Dziobek alleged that Israeli soldiers, whom he referred to derisively as the “Israeli Occupation Forces,” “pointed guns” at him and his fellow travelers. Alkam was featured in a video last month from New York City councilwoman Julie Won, who said the IDF detained her during an “olive harvesting” trip to the West Bank. According to reports, IFRD organized the trip for Won, who told American news outlets that she was “shell-shocked” by the experience.

Anti-Israel Propaganda Spreading Lies

Propaganda has been swirling all over the place recently as international activists attempt to paint Israel as a genocidal bully. They’ve been focused on the tensions between Jewish West Bank settlers and Palestinians.

The whole “olive harvesting” ruse is meant to make Palestinians look like innocent farmers who are being terrorized by Israeli settlers. This has to do with Israeli land that the Jewish state is holding onto, and if leftists tread on it, they are likely to get the boot from Israeli troops. That doesn’t stop Jew-haters such as Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) from railing against their treatment by the IDF.

Naturally, after going to the West Bank, Bush and Alkam appeared on fired MSNBC crazed hater Joy Reid’s podcast, where Bush claimed she felt Jim Crow-style treatment from the Israeli military during the trip. These people don’t even know what they are claiming – it’s trite. They throw the term around all over the place, trying to stir up conflict.

(Video Credit: The Joy Reid Show)

Alkam appeared on former Rep. Matt Gaetz’s show on One America News Network in September and made the unverified claim that Israeli settlers have burned more than 40 homes and uprooted more than 15,000 olive trees in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya. Why he would let her sit there and lie like that is unfathomable.

It’s unclear if journalists covering Bush and her lackeys are involved in anti-Israel propaganda, but it’s a pretty good bet they are.

Bush’s contract stipulates that she will actively recruit current and former senators and House members and “prominent Democratic Party figures and influential political leaders” to visit the West Bank through January. Gee, they aren’t even subtle about it anymore.

Hating on AIPAC

The former congresswoman is known for threats against Israel and its supporters, so it is less than credible that any real “fact-finding” will take place.

On her campaign website, Bush claims she helped others “speak up against Israel and foreign actors like the Israeli lobby AIPAC.” She also accused the organization of supplying “the $9 million that bought the election.”

AIPAC is an American organization funded exclusively by Americans, which does not receive funding or direction from the Israeli government, but that doesn’t stop leftists from lying and saying it does. All of its board members are American citizens.

Bush also targeted Rep. Wesley Bell, who defeated her in Missouri’s 2024 Democratic primary. During her unsuccessful 2026 comeback campaign, she charged that Bell was beholden to AIPAC. A refrain that is repeated throughout the Democratic Party these days.

“Wesley Bell is a former Republican campaign manager who is bought and paid for by AIPAC,” she wrote in a July post.

She openly threatened AIPAC after she got a political thrashing by Bell in 2024.

“They’re about to see this other Cori, this other side,” she told supporters. “AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down.”

“All they did was radicalize me, so now they need to be afraid,” Bush threatened.

Anti-Israel Propaganda Tours

Like IFRD, other anti-Israel organizations have conducted propaganda tours disguised as “olive harvesting” trips.

Protect the Harvest organized a fact-finding trip last month for New York City comptroller Brad Lander, who was elected to the House this week. Lander claimed in social media posts that he and several volunteers were “detained” while “simply harvesting olives.” Sure, he was.

An agenda for the junket, obtained by the Beacon, showed that Protect the Harvest said the trip’s goal was to build support for “international intervention” against Israel.

No one expected that the loudmouthed DSAer would just slink away after being defeated. Bush has now found a new home with Jew-hating Islamic backers. Her one constant is that she’s still lying. But then again, all Islamic propagandists engage in taqiyya.

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