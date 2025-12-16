This is what the end of Jewish safety looks like in a city that refuses to confront the ideology driving the violence, first denial, then normalization, then blood.

During the festival of Hanukkah, a holiday centered on light, faith, and survival, visibly Jewish New Yorkers returning from celebrations were violently targeted on a New York City subway train. The assault was not random. It was ideological. And it is increasingly becoming the norm in a city unraveling under radical political and cultural forces that have normalized open hatred toward Jews.

Footage circulating on social media shows a young Jewish man being grabbed by the neck and forced backward on a train, attacked solely for being visibly Jewish. According to the video, the victim was one of several young Chabad men whose only “offense” was sharing the light of Hanukkah in public.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon condemned the incident in unequivocal terms.

“This is a deeply disturbing hate crime targeting young Chabad men on a train in New York, whose only act was sharing the light of Hanukkah,” Danon wrote on X. “Such acts of hatred must be unequivocally condemned, and those responsible must be held accountable.”

While full details of the attackers have not yet been officially confirmed, the video clearly shows a coordinated physical assault, one man grabbing the victim by the neck while others close in, underscoring that this was not an accidental altercation, but a targeted act of anti-Jewish violence.

Not an Isolated Incident—A Pattern Taking Hold

This attack did not occur in a vacuum. It comes amid a relentless surge in antisemitic assaults, threats, and intimidation across New York City, particularly since October 7. Jews have been shoved, harassed, threatened with death, and told they do not belong—on college campuses, in the streets, and now on public transportation.

This is the predictable outcome of years of ideological capture, where radical left-wing politics have fused with Islamic grievance narratives, and Jew-hatred is excused, minimized, or even justified under the banner of “activism.”

Chants calling to “Globalize the Intifada”, a slogan that explicitly celebrates violent jihad against Jews worldwide, are now routinely defended by political activists and media figures in New York. These are not abstract words. In Europe, those same slogans preceded stabbings, synagogue attacks, mob violence, and mass Jewish flight.

New York on the Path to Becoming “the Next France”

France offers a grim warning. After decades of denial, excuse-making, and unchecked Islamic migrant violence, Jewish life in much of France has collapsed. Entire neighborhoods have become no-go zones. Synagogues require armed guards. Children are pulled from public schools. Thousands of Jews have fled, many after waiting too long, believing the violence would subside.

It didn’t.

New York is now following the same trajectory.

With radical political figures openly aligned with “intifada” rhetoric gaining influence, the message being sent to Jews is unmistakable: you are on your own. Law enforcement responses are often muted. Political leaders issue platitudes. Media outlets downplay the ideological motive.

Meanwhile, the violence escalates.

A Stern Warning

RAIR Foundation USA has warned for years that what happened in Europe would come to America. That warning is now materializing in real time, on New York City subways, during Jewish holidays, against men whose only visible “crime” was their faith.

History shows that when violence against Jews becomes normalized, it does not stop with harassment. It escalates. Pogroms do not begin overnight; they are preceded by years of tolerated hatred, institutional cowardice, and ideological lies.

Jews in New York should take this moment seriously. So should Christians, Hindus, and anyone who believes in a free society governed by law rather than mob ideology.

The lesson from Europe is brutally clear: those who waited paid the highest price.

New York was once America’s greatest city. Today, it stands at a crossroads: either confront the forces driving this hatred, or continue down the path that destroyed Jewish life across much of Europe.

The clock is ticking.

