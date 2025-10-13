He’s the Muslim “activist” and leader of the radical group Within Our Lifetime, who declared:

“We did not act enough! We will show up — stronger than we did the first October 7th.”

I warned you before: Akl is tied to a global Muslim Brotherhood training network.

He appears to be shaped by some of the most troubling imams in America — Yasir Qadhi, Omar Suleiman, and Tom Facchine — along with UK jihadi Sami Hamdi, another figure in their circle who, for reasons no one can explain, is being allowed into the United States.

Hamdi is a known radical who, following Hamas’ October 7th massacres, told a London mosque to “celebrate the victory.”

He also openly glorifies “Sheikh Tucker Carlson” and “Sheikha Candace Owens.”

In the video below, Hamdi can be seen seated beside Abdullah Akl at a Staten Island mosque known for its ties to Muslim Brotherhood–aligned networks.

As I previously reported, event materials and verified video from the Prophetic Strategy Summit in Istanbul (July 22–27, 2024) show Texas imams Yasir Qadhi and Omar Suleiman, and UK’s Sami Hamdi appearing alongside Dr. Tareq Al-Suwaidan — a senior Muslim Brotherhood leader barred from entering the United States — during a closed-door youth “leadership” training.

The summit, held in Turkey and marketed as an elite program for “100 hand-picked activists” from over 30 countries, featured lectures led by Al-Suwaidan, with Qadhi and Hamdi participating as mentors and speakers.

Now, many in this same network are preparing another major conference — guess where?

👉 Qatar, of course.

I’ve been warning you: these men are cultivating the next generation of radical Islamic activists.

I’m still working to verify whether Abdullah Akl attended one of these overseas Muslim Brotherhood training programs.

My bet? YES.

So - why the HELL is the U.S. government allowing Sami Hamdi into our country?

Because the terror and radical networks of tomorrow are being built today — in our mosques, on our campuses, and through “activist” movements — all under our own government’s watch.

