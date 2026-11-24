The North Austin Muslim Community Center livestreamed its Friday prayer, and the imam openly called for death upon the infidels. He declared:

“Grant victory to our brothers, the mujahideen everywhere… O Allah, deal with the oppressive aggressors. Take revenge on them. Send down Your wrath. Unleash the sword of Your vengeance. Lie in wait for them. Count them by number, kill them one after another, and do not leave a single one of them.”

No apology. No condemnation. Of course not.

Instead, the mosque and its defenders immediately deployed the classic victim script: the words were “taken out of context,” “Islam is a religion of peace and giving,” while local media filmed them handing out free groceries and talking about love and unity.

This is the standard jihadi playbook. Say the quiet part out loud, cry victim the moment anyone notices, hide behind charity so the public feels guilty for asking questions, and let the press handle the cleanup.

This is the same North Austin Muslim Community Center (NAMCC/Masjid Aisha) that RAIR has repeatedly exposed: an organization with an unamendable Sharia constitution, foreign-trained imams, opaque multi-million-dollar expansions, and a clear pattern of building parallel Islamic infrastructure in the heart of Texas.

America, the words were clear. The only question left is what you are prepared to do about them.

Related RAIR Foundation Coverage

1. Texas Under Siege: Inside NAMCC’s Mosque Expansion Machine — Opaque Funding, Sharia Enclave Blueprint (Video)

September 7, 2025

From a rented storefront to a multi-million-dollar empire bound by unamendable Sharia, the North Austin Muslim Community Center (Masjid Aisha) has grown into a foreign-trained, expansion-driven hub constructing a parallel Islamic enclave in the heart of Austin.

2. Texas Red Alert: North Austin Islamic School Secures 19 Acres, Raises Millions, and Plans Mosque-Centered Campus With NAIT Waqf Transfer for Long-Term Institutional Control

January 26, 2026

Renaissance Academy, deeply embedded in the North Austin Muslim institutional network, is locking down permanent land control through Sharia-compliant waqf mechanisms to build a full Islamic campus north of Austin.

3. Breaking Texas: Georgetown Islamic Center’s Expansion Builds Sharia Enclave, Raising Children From Cradle to Imam to Pipeline Mosque Leaders Nationwide (Video)

September 2, 2025

Another Austin-area Islamic center expands aggressively while hosting dawah training at NAMCC, training the next generation of leaders dedicated to Islamic dominance rather than American assimilation.

4. Muslim Brotherhood-Linked Imam Builds $80 Million Self-Contained Islamic Compound on Texas Farmland – Openly Aims to Change American Identity (RAIR TV)

November 14, 2026

Yet another Texas mega-project aims to create a self-contained Islamic society that rejects integration, underscoring the statewide pattern of parallel infrastructure RAIR has documented for years.

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