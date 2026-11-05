As a blue tsunami swept the nation on Tuesday, flipping both the House and Senate to Democrats, Jihadist Hasan Piker celebrated by spewing evil on his livestream for over 13 hours. He called for conservatives to be imprisoned, claimed that outright communists should have run for office, and praised Islamic terrorists. He is the face of the Democratic Party now.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Muslim communist Hasan Piker could not contain himself on Tuesday as leftists swept to victory across the nation and the threats against conservatives began. He called it a “blue-clear apocalypse.” Piker livestreamed on Twitch for over 13 hours as communists and Marxists seized control of the Senate and the House of Representatives, as well as a number of key gubernatorial races. More than 200,000 tuned in for his vitriol, hatred, and threats as he celebrated young voters who “duped” their parents into voting for socialists and promised prison for conservatives.

Piker Takes a Victory Lap

“Trumpism is dying, and I could not feel any better,” Piker declared.

The Jihadist fantasized, “Just imagine a world where Donald Trump is in f—–g prison.”

“This is perhaps the worst possible scenario for the Republican Party; I think their odious agenda, their corruption, the destabilizing impact that they’ve had, the endless warfare and its consequences on the American economy are finally coming back to bite them,” Piker gloated. “I think this might truly be the end of MAGA.”

Hyperbole mixed with exaggeration and sheer hatred as the Mao-loving Piker spat at conservatives. As Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates and their allies won race after race, he expressed frustration that too many moderate Democrats were on ballots across the nation, according to Fox News.

“We should have been way more active; we should have f***ing ran socialists in every f***ing primary, dude. We should have been running socialists in every primary. I mean, look, I’m happy with what we’ve got result-wise, but we should have been running straight communists in some of these blue districts,” Piker brazenly asserted. “And running the moderate-socialist wing of the DSA in these other ones.”

A Communist Power Trip

The Islamic supremacist spent the entire night joking about “throwing conservatives in jail for misgendering, took celebratory shots of Japanese whisky, repeatedly declared ‘woke is back,’ mocked conservatives who made him the ‘central figure of their midterm strategy,’ and repeated his claim that ‘Hamas is a thousand times better than Israel,’” Fox News reported.

“I stand by that statement because I believe in the accuracy of that statement,” Piker said before claiming that many people share that sentiment.

He also stated that leftists who were brought to tears when Trump was elected in 2024 have been “totally vindicated” by the midterm results.

“I just want to put that out there, they’re cringe… but they’re totally vindicated,” Piker said. “Look at what Donald Trump has done to not just America, but to the rest of the world.”

The Twitch streamer went on to joke that he was now the “Senate majority leader,” taking credit for a variety of seats that flipped from Republican to Democratic control.

“Since it’s now the Hasan Piker Democrats, as the Republicans said it was, it’s not my take, it’s their take, as the leader of the Democratic Party coalition, I’m officially branding woke back, we’re skipping Woke 2.0, we’re getting to Woke 3.0,” Piker announced.

“Put your fIIIing gender pronouns back in your LinkedIn profiles immediately,” he directed. “Or the Gaystapo will be knocking down your door.”

“American voters voted against racism,” Piker sneered, arguing that Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed had faced a “barrage of Islamophobia” on the campaign trail.

“It feels pretty good tonight to see that America rejected this kind of toxic politicking,” he contended. “America is ready for a new type of politics, one that centers the interest of the working class, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that we hold the Democratic Party to account to push forward with this agenda.”

Bending the Knee to Piker

Right on cue, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) made an appearance on Piker’s show to dismiss Democrats who haven’t embraced the far-left streamer.

“You would think, after this showing around the country, more people would say, ‘Yeah, you know what, we may not agree with him on everything, but he’s got a huge following, he’s been clear, against the war in Iran, he’s been clear about the genocide in Gaza, the young people and people across the country are resonating with things that he’s saying about the war, yeah maybe we should engage,” Khanna hatefully stated.

Spewing Hatred and Threats on X

Piker took to X to threaten conservatives as well.

“WE’RE GONNA PUT YOUR ASS IN JAIL EVERYONE GET MORE WOKE RIGHT NOW,” Piker wrote as results poured in.

He also threatened and smeared conservative Laura Loomer.

When Texas state Rep. James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton for the Senate, delivering Democrats their first statewide victory in Texas in more than three decades, Piker declared, “GOD IS NONBINARY NOW MFS!!! ITS LAW!!!”

As he wrapped up his tirade, Piker daydreamed of putting Trump and Elon Musk in prison.

“Dude, it would be so sweet to put him in jail,” Piker said as a Trump interview played in the background.

“Like, just think for a brief moment. How sweet would that be? I know the Democrats don’t have it in them, but please, just close your eyes for a brief moment and just imagine a world where Donald Trump is in f**ing prison,” he continued. “Elon is there, too; they have to hang out with one another as a part of the torturous conditions in this supermax facility that we put them in.”

Piker closed with, “A better future is possible.”

Yeah, a better future for Jihadists and communists.

Hasan Piker will indeed be pivotal for Democrats now with his large following and his Muslim/communist ties. Unlike others, he has never worn a mask and has shown his true, evil intentions all along. He is a big part of what Americans voted for yesterday, and he is sheer poison to the Republic.

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