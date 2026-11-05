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DeportMuslims's avatar
DeportMuslims
1h

May he rot in hell where he came from! Are you the idiots who voted for this barbaric terrorist?

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LtJ's avatar
LtJ
1h

Me thinks these jackasses are barking up the wrong tree!!

There are many many many Americans that are really getting quite fed up with these islamic jerkwad shitheads

All these democRATS are filled with hate and vengeance, they do NOT GIVE A SHIT about America or the people here...........there entire goal is to wield power!

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