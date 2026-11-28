Muslim NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani sent in the SRG to quell a violent anti-Israel protest outside a Brooklyn deli this week. The only problem is that he said he had disbanded the unit. He got hammered by both sides for propaganda and Jihadists were incensed they couldn’t attack Jews unhampered by police. It’ll be the spring before they can get their violence on.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Muslim communist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stepped in it… again. This time in response to an anti-Israel protest Wednesday night that got violent outside a Brooklyn deli where Hizzoner dispatched the elite NYPD’s Strategic Response Group that he supposedly disbanded 10 days earlier to great fanfare. He claimed he would replace it with a civilian unit, and the NYPD would stay in the background. Eh, not so much. His fake propaganda was evident even to zombie communists on the left, and they were not amused with him interrupting them getting their Jew-hatred on.

Mamdani Vows to Disband SRG – Jihadists Predictably Attack Jews

“During our campaign, I promised New Yorkers that we would disband the Strategic Response Group and separate counterterrorism from protest response, and today we are delivering on that promise,” Mamdani asserted on Nov. 16.

Anti-Israel demonstrators mixed it up with pro-Israel supporters and the NYPD during the protest over a real estate event at a kosher restaurant in Brooklyn Wednesday night, leading to several arrests, according to the New York Post.

Footage of the clashes went viral on X as throngs of keffiyeh-clad pro-Palestinian demonstrators fought with Israel supporters and police over the event that Israeli brokerage firm CapitIL hosted inside the Essen NY Deli in Midwood. Protesters attempted to knock over police barricades, and several Jihadists found themselves in handcuffs during the chaos.

The Palestine Right to Return Coalition of New York and New Jersey, known as Pal-Awda, claimed the “Zionist real estate agency” was hosting a land sale of occupied West Bank settlements.

A representative for CapitIL told Jewish News Syndicate that wasn’t true and that “on this trip, we are not promoting any real estate in Judea and Samaria.”

The NYPD confirmed that multiple protesters were arrested but would not disclose how many or what they were being charged with.

But the kicker was that it was the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group that danced with the pro-Palestinian crowd. That would be expected, except Mamdani supposedly disbanded them, and they can only be deployed with the mayor’s sign-off. Oops.

Mamdani’s Anti-NYPD Propaganda

According to ABC7, Mamdani’s promise to disband the SRG won’t happen until February 2027. His civilian group won’t become active for over a year. Details – that wasn’t mentioned previously.

The SRG will be replaced both by the “first of its kind” civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division and a new “specialized dialogue team” made up of 30 officers that’ll be called the First Amendment Support Team and operate under the NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau, according to City Hall. That is incredibly woke and lame.

A new Patrol Support Division will also be established within the NYPD’s Patrol Services Bureau with cops trained in “crowd management training.”

“The NYPD Patrol Support Division would respond to the exact same scenario in the exact same way,” an NYPD spokesperson disingenuously told the New York Post.

It should be noted that if the Brooklyn kosher deli protest had been policed by Mamdani’s Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division, they would have been shockingly outnumbered and overpowered.

All of this has catastrophe written all over it.

Massive Backlash Ensues

City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov hammered the protesters, “Naturally, the crowds at the Essen Deli protest became violent, with ‘Intifada’ and ‘F the Jews’ chants heard throughout. According to the NYPD, the SRG was called and four arrests were made. Meanwhile, inside the deli, a packed house of patrons who came to support the business, and a fundraiser selling $3 hot dogs with all proceeds going to a hospital which treats Jewish & Arab children. What a contrast! So proud of our Jewish community tonight!”

She also wrote, Tonight was the CASE in point on why Mamdani is disbanding the SRG: they were NEEDED and were called to a violent, antisemitic protest to help protect a Jewish-owned business. That’s all.”

“Of course, SRG was sent, it is the only way to deal with violent protests,” one Brooklyn cop commented, adding, “the mayor knows that.”

“Without SRG last night people would have been injured,” a Brooklyn detective noted. “And when they get rid of SRG, that’s what will happen. Total chaos with civilians and cops getting injured.”

The Jihadists of Pal-Awda were incensed that Mamdani sent in the SRG.

“We have no faith in the mayor’s lofty words when it is his NYPD that is trampling, strangling & brutalizing protesters of conscience,” Pal-Awda said in a statement.

“No politician is above critique, & no words or symbolic gestures are sufficient, when Palestinian land is being robbed from within our neighborhoods, & when those protesting this theft are subjected to ceaseless brutality,” the group posted to X, demanding “full abolition” of the NYPD.

Conservatives nailed the mayor on his hypocrisy over the SRG, ignoring the dishonest explanation that it will be spring before the changes take place.

Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens) asked, “Which one is it, Mr. Mayor?” concerning the disbandment of the SRG.

“First City Hall tells us that New Yorkers don’t need SRG, and then they call out SRG when things start to look ugly,” Ariola said, according to the New York Post. “Last night was a very clear reminder that there is no substitute for a well-trained police officer when public safety hangs in the balance.”

“There’s fairy-tale land, and then there’s reality. The reality is clear and simple: an NYPD unit like the Strategic Response Group will always be needed,” Assemblyman Mike Reilly (R-Staten Island) added.

“I can see that our mayor needed the very same unit of the NYPD that he disbanded,” said State Sen. Steve Chan (R-Brooklyn). “As anyone who has any knowledge of law enforcement would know, the SRG unit is absolutely required to make sure that protests and counterprotests remain peaceful with minimal violence.”

Essen NY Deli’s owner, Michael Jacobowitz, told the New York Post that the “ruckus” could have devolved into a “massive sh*tshow” had the SRG not been there.

“It’s a terrible move by the mayor,” he commented concerning Mamdani disbanding the SRG.

“The SRG is there to protect us from the bad apples. They are not there to socially discriminate. They are not there to pick and choose who to go after. They are there to keep us safe,” Jacobowitz remarked.

Moshe Spern, president of United Jewish Teachers, told JNS that protesters called him a “baby killer” and “genocide supporter” as he walked past them to get to the deli. “I wasn’t there for any real estate event. I wasn’t selling land. I was ordering a hot dog,” he said.

Hizzoner Owns the Anti-Israel Violence

The Muslim mayor was hammered by critics who pointed out that Mamdani’s actions against the SRG had emboldened the pro-Hamas demonstrators and proved why it shouldn’t be going anywhere.

“People came to do violence, urged on by the mayor’s rhetoric,” said Assemblyman Kalman Yeger (D-Brooklyn). “This is WHY he wants to disband the single NYPD division trained to respond to his supporters’ pogroms, to be replaced with grad students and smiley face stickers.”

When Mamdani does disband the SRG, it will be a bright green light to Jihadists to go after Jews, just as this protest proves. Eventually, the Trump administration may have to step in to tamp down the anti-Israel violence.

Hizzoner wants this violence against Jews – his actions scream it. Islam rules New York City now.

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