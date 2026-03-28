Josh Hammer, Newsweek senior editor-at-large, syndicated columnist, and host of The Josh Hammer Show, delivered a direct and uncompromising speech at CPAC 2026, sharply criticizing elements within the conservative movement that he said are working against President Trump and American strength.

Trump Administration Delivers Results

Hammer began by praising the Trump White House. He stated that President Trump “continues to lead with conviction, vision, and purpose.” He highlighted concrete achievements: reducing illegal border crossings to near zero, confronting elite institutions, and ending the Islamic Republic of Iran’s long conflict with the United States.

“At the cabinet level, Marco Rubio is the most dynamic and transformative Secretary of State in a generation,” Hammer said. He described U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as “a clarion voice of American resolve, the consummate wartime consigliere.”

The Threat from Podcastistan

Hammer then turned to the conservative influencer class, particularly those operating in what he called “podcastistan.” He accused a faction of “blackpilling doomsdayers” of running “a conscientious brain rot op to make the right retarded.”

He contrasted this with the core of the MAGA movement. “The slogan that catapulted Donald Trump to the presidency… is make America great again,” Hammer said. “In it are three distinct claims. First, America was once great. Second, America became less than great. And third, it will one day be made great again.”

Hammer charged that these figures reject that vision entirely. “The retard right denizens of Podcastistan reject the fundamental essence, however, of MAGA,” he boldly declared. “Much like the neo-Marxist left,” he continued, “the retard right doesn’t think America was ever great and they certainly don’t think that America is capable of being made great once again. They are therefore explicitly anti-MAGA. In fact, they are actually just anti-American.”

Naming Names and Foreign Influences

Hammer singled out prominent voices of “Podcastistan”. He described Tucker Carlson as someone who “wrestled the demon and seems to have lost the fight with the demon” after hosting a “Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece by the name of Jiang Xueqin” who pushed a New World Order with the United States as “equal partners” with China, Russia, and Iran.

The concept Hammer refers to is Aleksandr Dugin’s “multipolarity“, as reported at RAIR. Political commentator and author Trevor Loudon aptly describes multipolarity as “a scam used to turn people against the West by fomenting civil war and unrest in Europe and the United States so that Russia, China, Iran, and their allies can achieve world dominance.” In fact, Jiang Xueqin has been described by James Lindsay of New Discourses as the Chinese Communist Party version of Dugin.

Hammer noted Carlson’s praise for Russia, Maduro’s Venezuela, and Sharia, stating one would be “hard pressed to find a single anti-American system or regime that Carlson has not in fact praised.”

He also criticized political commentator Megyn Kelly for joining former member of Congress Marjorie Taylor Greene in calling the action against Iran “clearly Israel’s war,” despite Trump’s decades-long consistency on confronting the regime.

Hammer directly linked the agenda to foreign influences. “Instead, like Putin’s Svengali Aleksandr Dugin, they want a coalition movement that makes America great by making Russia and China great. Like the Muslim Brotherhood, they want the Judeo-Christian biblical tradition made great again by making Islam or Sharia law great again.”

He added that these figures, along with “fellow travelers like the inexorable Candace Owens,” aim “to destroy the MAGA coalition and the current iteration of the American right.”

A Clear Choice for the Right

Hammer framed the divide in stark terms. He said these subversives have “no interest in a strong America that kills arch terrorists who want us dead and confronts a Chinese Communist Party that wants us subjugated.” They have “no interest in a conservative movement that is downstream of the West’s biblical inheritance.”

“If that doesn’t sound anything remotely conservative to you, that’s because it isn’t,” Hammer declared. “It’s stupid. It’s evil. It’s flaming stinking garbage. It is the direct advancement of our enemy’s interests on the world stage.”

He closed with a direct challenge to the CPAC audience:

“Your job, CPAC, is simple. It is to resoundingly say to the retard right: no. The future of this conference depends on it. The future of this movement indeed depends on it. And ultimately, the future of this country depends on it. So don’t mess it up.”

Hammer’s speech left no room for ambiguity. The conservative movement must reject those pushing Dugin-style geopolitics and Sharia sympathies if it intends to remain aligned with Trump’s America First agenda.

Watch his speech here:

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