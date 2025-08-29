U.S. Judge Rules Saudi Arabia Must Face Trial for Aiding 9/11 Hijackers
A federal judge just ripped away Saudi Arabia’s last shield of denial—forcing the Kingdom to face trial for allegedly helping the 9/11 hijackers murder 3,000 Americans.
For nearly a quarter of a century, the families of 9/11 victims have fought for one thing: the truth. This week, they won a major victory.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan rejected the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s latest attempt to dismiss a lawsuit accusing its officials of directly assisting the hijackers who carried out the de…