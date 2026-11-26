Muslim DSAer Rep. Ilhan Omar’s situation just got even more dire. On Monday, redacted court documents were unsealed showing that the probe into her fraudulant activities goes back to 1980 and is “in the throes of a pre-indictment investigation.” A federal grand jury has been convened and things are about to get even worse for Omar.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

This whole investigation into Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) just screams cover-up and corruption. As Americans despair that justice will never be served concerning the “Squad” member, more and more is coming out about the looming charges against her, and it is looking very rough for the Somalian politician.

Omar Documents Unsealed

On Monday, court documents were released showing that Department of Justice prosecutors got into a spat with US Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Sharbaugh when it came time to obtain a search warrant for the DSAer’s DC home. The DOJ applied for a search warrant on Oct. 2, which was eventually granted, leading Homeland Security Investigations to search the home on Oct. 12, according to Fox News.

What wasn’t known was that the newly released petition for the warrant reveals the court raised concerns that the DOJ could be violating the Constitution’s Speech and Debate Clause.

“The search warrant here is directed to a sitting member of the United States House of Representatives. This means that, even after ensuring that there exists probable cause to issue the warrant, see Fed. R. Crim. P. 41(d)(1), the court must separately balance any necessary constitutional considerations under governing precedent,” the court wrote in a frustrating memorandum.

In other words, Omar almost got to skate on it because she’s in an office she should never have held in the first place. Mind-boggling. This is the Deep State in action.

The DOJ argued that the requested warrant did not relate to any speech Omar had made as a Congressperson or to her legislative duties at all, which is undeniably accurate.

According to the document, the memorandum affirms a previous oral ruling from the court which questioned the government’s assertions that the search would be independent of Omar’s Congressional business. The argument by this leftist court is specious.

“The issue that remains and the issue this court independently raised with the government after its initial review of the warrant application is whether the search of residence implicates the Speech or Debate Clause. The government says no. This court sees it differently. It concludes that the proposed search of the residence of a sitting Member of Congress, at least on the facts here, requires the balancing of interests that the DC Circuit explicated in Rayburn,” the memorandum contended.

The court took issue with the warrant’s request to search Omar’s cell phone. It argued that most adults now bring some portion of work home with them, particularly on their electronic devices. Think about that for a moment and ask yourself whether, in this situation, you would ever be given this kind of twisted logic in your defense. It simply would not happen. This is sheer lawfare.

“The Court has no trouble concluding that the presence of at least some legislative materials along those lines is ‘inevitable’ in the residence of a sitting member of Congress, whether in a formal home office setting, a work bag inside the home that travels back and forth to Capitol Hill, or otherwise,” the memorandum read.

It should make absolutely no difference, and this judge knows it. A legalese loophole like this is abhorrent and demonstrably unjust.

Sharbaugh eventually relented and granted the DOJ the search warrant. Miracles never cease. It authorized agents to seize papers, records, photographs, documents, and other physical objects covered by the warrant, as well as thumb drives, external hard drives, computers, and other storage devices holding covered records. The warrant also listed “cellular phones registered to or used by ILHAN.”

The judge did so with the caveat that Omar could invoke Congressional privilege over any seized items related to legislative activity and require prosecutors to obtain a separate warrant to search the contents of electronic devices.

House General Counsel Notified

The DOJ said it notified the House general counsel before agents executed the warrant. According to prosecutors, the House counsel declined to take part and said he believed constitutional protections for legislative work did not extend to a member’s private residence.

The heavily redacted documents also show that US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro is searching for documents related to any crimes going back to the 1980s. Prosecutors reportedly believe that Omar committed “[redacted] crimes over decades.”

There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that is true.

George Washington University Law Professor and Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley stated that the scope and time frame “confirms the broad sweep of the investigation back to her birth.” He also said that if he were her defense counsel, he’d be worried.

Documents Released Under DOJ Protest

Judge James Boasberg, the chief judge for the US District Court for the District of Columbia, released the documents against the DOJ’s wishes. He denied a federal prosecutor’s request to keep the records sealed.

The DOJ argued that unsealing the records could cause potential suspects to flee or result in witness tampering. Sharbaugh apparently agreed, signing off on sealing the documents on Oct. 9.

Boasberg most likely did not unseal those documents out of a sense of justice. No doubt he hopes it will taint the case against Omar. Nothing is ever what it seems, especially in politics.

The notorious leftist Boasberg signed off on the unsealing and ordered the release of the heavily redacted 170-page documents. He also indicated that a further release could be coming in the future with significant reductions in redactions.

Boasberg excluded the 67-page search warrant affidavit, the search warrant itself, and a list of seized items from the release, citing an ongoing investigation. He knows just where to draw the line legally and thread that evidence needle.

That said, these documents needed to come out. Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch and other media outlets forced the unsealing of the Ilhan Omar records.

Multiple Crimes Going Back Decades

All of this has to do with immigration fraud and Ilhan Omar potentially lying about her age to gain citizenship when her father did. He also allegedly committed fraud and is tied to a genocidal Somalian dictator as well. Then there is the issue of charges that Omar married her brother. The DOJ is not just looking at Omar, but at her surviving family here as well.

From PJ Media:

The released records state as justification for the search warrant, which federal officials subsequently executed on Omar’s home, that they sought “‘[a]ll records and information that constitute fruits, contraband, evidence, and instrumentalities of violations of [redacted], those violations involving Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, and occurring between 1980 to the present.” My colleague Matt Margolis already touched on this in his piece. But it turns out that Omar/Said Elmi — already implicated in federal funding fraud — might also have been committing a fraud crime every time she used her passport. It is a criminal offense, as noted below by independent journalist Catherine Herridge, to make full statements on passport applications or to use a passport with a false name in order to hide criminal behavior. If, as federal officials have indicated, Omar‘s name is actually Said Elmi and she used the name Omar to hide her marriage to her brother and her family connection to war crimes in Somaliland, then she could very well have committed passport fraud numerous times. Omar might also have falsified her birthdate. Herridge explained that terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki committed fraud in a similar case.

A Federal Grand Jury is Convened

According to Fox News, “A federal grand jury in Minnesota is hearing evidence in the investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.”

Federal prosecutors described the case as being “in the throes of a pre-indictment investigation.” It remains unclear what evidence the panel has heard or whether it will return charges.

Sources say that in a twist relevant to the immigration probe, court records use three versions of Omar’s name. Investigators are examining whether she used a false name or birthdate to obtain US citizenship.

The Justice Department’s Oct. 7 brief identifies Omar as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, also known as Ilhan Abdullahi Omar. Both names appear together twice in the unredacted portions of the recently released documents.

Separately, the warrant return filed by agents stated that a copy of the search warrant was left with Ilhan Nur Said Elmi Mohamed. The difference in names is not explained.

Not only should Omar’s family never have been granted citizenship, but she should also never have been allowed to hold public office. All of it is a travesty of justice, and she was allowed to slide because she is a Muslim communist and a Democrat. Everyone is holding out hope that she will indeed face justice once and for all and, at the very least, be deported.

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