On December 21, 1988, a bomb planted by Libyan intelligence operatives destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. All 259 people on board and 11 on the ground were murdered. Of the 270 people killed, 190 were Americans, making it the deadliest terrorist attack against the United States until September 11, 2001.

For nearly four decades, full accountability has remained elusive. Now, for the first time, a key suspect is about to stand trial in an American courtroom.

While the defendant Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi (aka Abu Agila Masud) has pleaded not guilty, the prosecutors have pointed out two important pieces of information:

Masud’s alleged prior involvement in attacks on Americans in his capacity as a long-term External Security Organization (ESO) technical expert/bomb-maker targeting US and Western interests for Libya, which is relevant to show “the defendant’s motive to kill Americans,” which makes it more probable that he participated in the Pan Am 103 bombing.

His status as an ESO operative conducting operations against Americans is described as fundamental to the government’s theory; evidence from the April 1986 La Belle discotheque bombing in West Berlin (which killed two US servicemen and a Turkish woman) helps establish that continuous course of conduct, motive, knowledge/skill in bomb-making, and identity.

See the court filing here:

United States v. Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi

Jury selection in the case Abu Agila Masud – the man accused of building the bomb – is scheduled to begin on August 24, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. If the trial proceeds as planned, it will mark the first time a Lockerbie defendant faces justice under U.S. law.

See the “Pretrial Order” here:

Pre-trial Order

The Long Road to This Moment

Masud, a former Libyan intelligence operative, was charged by U.S. authorities in 2020. He was taken into American custody in December 2022 after being seized in Tripoli by forces linked to Libya’s fragmented post-Gaddafi government and handed over to the FBI. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege he constructed the Semtex device hidden inside a Toshiba radio-cassette player, packed it into a brown Samsonite suitcase, and worked with Abdelbaset al-Megrahi and Lamin Khalifa Fhimah to get it onto the plane. A central piece of evidence is a detailed statement he allegedly made to Libyan investigators in 2012, in which he admitted building the bomb, transporting it to Malta, handing the suitcase to Fhimah, and receiving thanks from Muammar Gaddafi afterward.

The defense argues a 2012 confession was coerced under duress and should be ruled inadmissible. That dispute, along with Masud’s health issues and the complexity of international evidence, has caused repeated delays. Earlier trial dates in 2025 and spring 2026 were pushed back. Pretrial hearings in recent months have examined everything from Pan Am’s 1988 baggage policies to expert testimony and foreign records.

In an image, one can see the callus in the center of his forehead, (known as a zabiba, formed by frequent forehead contact with the ground during Muslim ritual salah).

Mohammed Abouagela Masud

Incomplete Justice

Only one person has ever been convicted for the mass murder. In 2001, a Scottish court at Camp Zeist found Megrahi guilty and sentenced him to life. He served just over eight years before being released on compassionate grounds in 2009 and returned to a hero’s welcome in Libya. Fhimah was acquitted in the same trial and also received a hero’s welcome. Later evidence, including Masud’s alleged confession, has strengthened allegations against Fhimah, but he was never retried.

Libya paid compensation to the victims’ families as part of a political deal to end sanctions. Senior regime figures, including Gaddafi himself, never faced a courtroom. For the families, the combination of partial convictions, early releases, public celebrations in Libya, and decades of delays has been a source of lasting anger.

What is at Stake

The upcoming trial offers a rare chance to put critical evidence before a jury in open court. It will test the strength of the 2012 statement, the forensic links to the bomb, and the broader conspiracy alleged by prosecutors. For the first time, American families will see a Lockerbie suspect tried on U.S. soil under U.S. rules.

Judge Dabney L. Friedrich is overseeing the case. The trial is expected to last several weeks once jury selection is complete. Victims’ relatives have closely monitored the proceedings, with some attending hearings in Washington.

Nearly 38 years after the terror attack that killed 270 people, one more chapter in the long search for justice is about to begin. Whether it delivers the accountability the families have demanded remains to be seen – but after so many years of political compromises and unfinished business, the fact that a trial is finally underway is itself significant.

Share