Justice or Betrayal? Pentagon Executes One Jihadi While Welcoming Others (Special Report)
The Pentagon moves to execute Fort Hood jihadi Nidal Hasan, but his death won’t end the threat: new arrests prove jihadists still infest our military while leaders keep whitewashing Islamic terror.
The Pentagon is asking President Trump to approve the first U.S. military execution in 60 years. The man on death row is Muslim Army Major Nidal Hasan — the jihadi who infiltrated our military, murdered 13, and wounded 32 at Fort Hood in 2009.”