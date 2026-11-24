Muslim convert and Kick streamer Sneako traveled to Afghanistan with a fellow Jihadist to interview Taliban leaders and schmooze with terrorists. They videoed propaganda while they were there as well. Laura Loomer appropriately reported him to the Feds and Sneako has a lot of ‘splaining to do.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Kick streamer Sneako is a Muslim convert, as of 2023, and an influencer who is an Islamic terrorist sycophant. His latest stunt strayed into Islamic propaganda territory when he decided to trek over to Afghanistan to fanboy with Taliban terrorists and stream their propaganda in the US and abroad. The Jihadist wannabe claimed he would expose all lies and show how wonderful they are. Except it’s not true, and the FBI got wind of it. Authorities interrogated the useful idiot for eight hours, which Sneako found offensive.

Sneako Spreads Islamic Terrorist Propaganda

Sneako tried to claim that Afghanistan is a place where women enjoy freedoms that international organizations say have been systematically dismantled since 2021, according to Hungarian Conservative. Community notes on X pointed out that his claims were untrue.

“It’s all propaganda,” Sneako declared on X, claiming that Afghan women could attend school, work, and walk freely without wearing burqas.

He visited a girls’ primary school classroom on Thursday, filming pupils reciting Quranic verses and distributing chocolate. Another video showed girls discussing their ambitions to become doctors and teachers, which Sneako posted with the caption: “Cope and seethe, feminists.”

Afghanistan remains the only country in the world prohibiting girls from secondary and university education. According to a UNESCO–UNICEF report published in November, over 2.6 million Afghan girls have been denied secondary schooling since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Sneako went along with his Afghan guide’s justification that inadequate funding and infrastructure prevent girls from continuing their education, while blaming years of American military operations.

A little digging shows the Taliban cites Sharia as the real reason for the restrictions.

The Hungarian Conservative reports, “As recently as August 2026, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid acknowledged that religious considerations remained an obstacle to reopening girls’ secondary schools. The Associated Press reported this week that women in Afghanistan are secretly operating schools and businesses in defiance of Taliban rules. According to a recently published investigation, Afghan women are also being denied medical treatment by male doctors.”

Another video shows Sneako speaking with a Taliban member who said that if the American streamer wanted to marry an Afghan woman, they would find him a wife, according to The Kabul Tribune.

The exchange drew strong reactions from Afghan political figures and women’s rights activists, including Fawzia Koofi, a former member of Afghanistan’s parliament, and Nilofar Ayoubi, a women’s rights activist, who described the remarks as an insult to the dignity of Afghan women.

The Feds Get Involved

The Muslim streamer says he was questioned by authorities for three hours in Abu Dhabi and then for five hours in New York City. Other reports contend all eight hours were in NYC. Federal agents confiscated Sneako’s phone and electronic devices as well upon returning from Afghanistan. He was held because he spent several days livestreaming with Taliban officials, including a member of the Haqqani family, according to PJ Media.

Sneako’s real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy. He arrived in Afghanistan on November 18 with fellow Muslim content creator Libyano as part of a tour through Central Asia. That was when he decided to sit down with leading Taliban figures and shoot the breeze. On November 19, he interviewed Taliban Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi and Anas Haqqani, whose father founded the Haqqani Network and whose brother, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is a senior Taliban official.

Balkhi claimed that geopolitical ambitions, rather than the September 11 attacks, motivated the US invasion of Afghanistan, and Sneako unquestioningly accepted that load of BS as the truth.

The Haqqani Network has been designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the US government. That happened on Sept. 19, 2012. The US State Department claims that the Haqqani Network has carried out attacks against American troops, Afghan government officials, and civilians.

One example provided is an attack that took place in June 2012, where the network carried out a suicide bombing at a US military base in Khost, Afghanistan, killing two American soldiers and wounding more than 100 others. To say the least, Sneako’s schmoozing with the Taliban did not go over well.

Laura Loomer Breaks Another Story

Conservative Laura Loomer broke the story on Nov. 21st – she wants Sneako investigated, his passport seized, and put on a no-fly list:

Attention DHS and @marcorubio. It appears that @sneako is trying to throw off authorities by returning to the US early despite saying he was spending 2 weeks traveling to Muslim countries. I believe he is now realizing that his stream with Taliban terrorists who have been involved in carrying out deadly attacks on US troops, terrorists who have helped kill thousands of Americans and thousands of Afghan women and children, is going to land him in a lot of trouble with the law in the US, which is why he’s likely now changing his travel plans. It’s a violation of US law to provide material support to designated Islamic terrorist organizations. I am so disturbed by Sneako’s promotion of the Taliban on the streaming service @kick that I personally reported Sneako and the founders of Kick to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and DHS. I am in communication with them and have sent them all of the supporting evidence in addition to my concern that Sneako is creating terrorist propaganda, which is now being broadcasted to children in America thanks to Kick. HSI @HSI_HQ is now aware of Sneako’s collusion with the Taliban, and I’m told someone will be getting back to me soon. I hope he is detained and arrested upon his return back to the United States. @DHSgov

Loomer claims that federal agencies had evidence of Sneako supporting the Haqqani Network:

I can confirm that @HSI_HQ HSI, DHS @DHSgov and FBI @FBI are now in possession of evidence of @sneako supporting the Haqqani Network, a designated Islamic terrorist organization that serves as a militant wing for the Taliban to murder US Service members and Afghan women and children. Additionally, I have reached out to the @DeptofWar for comment regarding how @amazon can continue having DoW contracts when AWS @AWS servers host Kick @kick, the streaming platform that reportedly has a multi-million dollar streaming deal with Muslim, pro-Taliban streamer @sneako who was just in Afghanistan promoting Islamic terrorists. Sneako lives in New York City and he has a history of using his account on Kick to promote and support Islamic terrorism. After Iran’s Ayatollah was killed, Sneako held a virtual memorial for him and expressed support for the Iranian regime. He has also used his accounts to promote Osama Bin Laden. As I previously reported, Sneako also used his Kick account to interview and promote the father of an ISIS terrorist in Australia. In May 2026, Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke canceled the visa of Sneako (Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy), deported him, and issued a lifetime ban after he spent his time in Australia promoting ISIS-related figures and making videos about “dying for Allah”. It’s illegal for streaming sites, social media platforms and Big Tech companies in America to use their technology to allow for designated terrorist organizations to obtain material support. Via Kick, which uses AWS, the Haqqani Network, a designated Islamic terrorist organization, in addition to the Taliban, is receiving material support from Sneako, who has a financial relationship with @kick. As you know, after J6, AWS banned and deplatformed Parler and many other pro-Trump sites citing Amazon’s condemnation of President Trump over the events on J6 as the reason. As I’ve also previously reported, Kick (also known as http://Kick.com ) is an Australian video livestreaming service. Kick streaming was created in December 2022 by Ed Craven @StakeEddie and Bijan Tehrani, the co-founders of the online crypto casino http://Stake.com @Stake. @BijanTehrani is Iranian. I have reached out to the Department of War and Amazon @amazon for comment. Amazon should take action against Kick for using their servers to promote a designated Islamic terrorist organization. Amazon is sitting idly by while their servers are being used to promote an Islamic terrorist organization that has murdered Americans. It’s shameful, and the Department of War should step in to demand Kick is removed from AWS. Sneako needs to be taken off of Kick, Kick needs to be banned from AWS, and Sneako needs to be arrested upon his return to the United States. There should be a federal investigation into @kick, whose audience is largely children.

Sneako told his viewers that he was worried that agents would plant something on his phone, although there is no evidence that happened. Then he asserted he had nothing to hide, even if they did.

Loomer was justifiably pleased that Sneako was actually questioned:

Muslim Streamer @sneako is back in the US after spending time in Afghanistan this week with Islamic terrorists in the Taliban and Haqqani Network. Upon landing in NY, just as I told you would happen after I reported Sneako to the highest levels of our government, @sneako was interrogated for 8 hours and his electronic devices are now in the custody of @HSI_HQ and @FBI. Hopefully he goes to prison. He just went live to complain about the interrogation and how he can’t order food because the FBI has his cell phone.

She asked Sneako to DM her, and she would order him some pork chops since they took his phone. She even offered to pay for them. Lol.

Loomer was viciously attacked by Sneako’s fellow Jihadist streamer who accompanied him on that trip after she outed them.

Unsurprisingly, none of this has made it into the media, although it should. It’s unknown at this point if Sneako will face any charges for his hearting Islamic terrorists and knowingly spreading their propaganda. For now, the Feds are keeping mum on the incident.

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