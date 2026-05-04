Two Ottawa teenagers were recently found guilty in an unusual trial after they conspired to “kill as many Jewish persons as possible” in Canada’s capital.

The plot, which ran from August to December 2023, involved seeking firearms, building pressure-cooker bombs, and explicitly targeting Jewish communities. It was not random. It was planned in the months immediately following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre in Israel. This is not an isolated case of “youth radicalization.” It is one visible node in a much larger, coordinated strategy.

As an aside, the Pressure cooker bombs were likely taken from the Al-Qaeda Magazine, which had an article called “making bombs in the Kitchens of Your Moms” that had the instructions for pressure cooker bombs used at the Boston Marathon in 2013, injuring 260 people and killing 3 others.

October 7 Was Engineered for Maximum Western Fallout

Hamas did not launch the October 7 attack primarily to achieve conventional military objectives. The operation was structured with deliberate, grotesque barbarity, mass rape, torture, burning families alive, and the targeting of soft civilian sites, precisely because such horror would force a powerful Israeli military response.

That response, in turn, would be weaponized as the moral justification, the casus belli for a pre-planned global campaign of antisemitic protests, campus occupations, and domestic terrorism across the West.

Hamas’s own charter makes their ultimate goal explicit. It repeatedly cites the Hadith that calls for the killing of Jews wherever they are found.

This is not rhetoric. It is doctrinal.

Hezbollah has gone even further, openly stating its desire for the worldwide elimination of Jews. October 7 was the spark designed to ignite that broader fire.

Pre-Planned Infrastructure and Joint Forces

The speed and uniformity with which massive protest encampments appeared on campuses across Canada and the United States, right down to identical tents and logistics, strongly suggest extensive, well-planned preparations. These were not spontaneous expressions of outrage. They were dimensions of the wider war, activated by the October 7th attack.

In Ottawa, the author has personally documented years of joint protests where Muslim groups and communist revolutionaries march together under Palestinian flags, Communist flags, and banners calling for the destruction of Israel and Western society.

October 7 did not create this alliance; it simply supercharged it.

This is the real strategic victory Hamas sought: turning Western streets, universities, and institutions into active theaters of operations against Jews.

The Ottawa Plot Was Not Alone

The two Ottawa teens are only the latest example. In 2024, a man stabbed a Jewish woman in Ottawa simply because she was shopping in the kosher section of a Loblaws. In the United States, multiple plots, including an armed attacker who tried to ram a synagogue filled with children, were stopped only by armed security.

These are not disconnected “lone wolves.” They are the predictable result of an environment deliberately flooded with genocidal incitement after October 7.

Not “Two-Tier Justice” but The Replacement of Rule of Law

Canadian authorities and media often frame these incidents as failures of equal enforcement. This misses the deeper reality. What we are witnessing is not simple “two-tier justice,” or any form of hypocrisy.

It is the active, incremental replacement of the Western rule of law with a hybrid system of communist identity politics and Islamic Sharia norms. Hate-speech laws, selective prosecution, and institutional tolerance for antisemitic agitation are not failures of the system. They are features of the new emerging order.

The destruction of Jewish identity is a key stepping stone. For radical leftists, it serves their long-term goal of erasing all distinct national, cultural, and religious identities in pursuit of the “new man.” For Muslims, it is a religious imperative.

The Strategy Is Working — For Now

Hamas understood something Western elites refuse to admit: a sufficiently barbaric attack on Jews would trigger both predictable Israeli self-defense and a massive, pre-organized backlash in the West. The goal was never just killing Israelis. It was globalizing the conflict and mobilizing fifth columns already embedded in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

The Ottawa teens’ plot to “kill as many Jews as possible” is the logical downstream consequence of that strategy. The only question left is whether Canada and the West will continue pretending this is all organic “protest” and random crime, or whether they will finally recognize it for what it is: a coordinated civilizational assault.

Share