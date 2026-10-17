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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
Oct 18

France is a damn bonfire and Europe’s so‑called “leaders” are hiding like scared rats. People are furious, wallets drained, patience gone. Macron’s ghost routine isn’t fooling anyone. The EU spent years shoveling billions into Ukraine like drunken gamblers, and now the bill is coming due. Warmongering propaganda doesn’t pay rent, doesn’t feed families, doesn’t calm riots. Europe lit the fuse, and now the explosion is roaring back in their faces.

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Mary Washington's avatar
Mary Washington
Oct 18

Some suicidal idiots are still calling it “protests”! Un flocking believeable!

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