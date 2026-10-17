France continues to burn as hundreds of thousands of communists and Jihadists take to the streets battling the police and destroying everything they can. An orgy of violence is taking place as a revolution spreads across the country. This is the Red/Green Alliance in action.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

France continues to spiral as violence reaches a new crescendo each day. On Saturday, communist and Islamic protesters entered their fourth week of revolution in the streets. What was promoted as protests against school conditions has devolved into what is really at play here… Marxists and Jihadists getting their hate on against police and authorities as they try to viciously take down the leftist nation that was moronic enough to open its borders to Muslim invaders. How can they be surprised? This is always the end result of such weakness.

Revolution in the Streets of France

As many as 550,000 to 800,000 demonstrators took to the streets in protests across the country, including Paris, Lyon, Marseille, and Limoges. Rioters broke through the doors of Marseille City Hall, stormed the building, smashed furniture, and toppled a bust of Marianne, the very symbol of the French Republic. They sprayed Antifa symbols on the walls as well.

Demonstrators cried, “It’s the Revolution, we’re taking the Bastille!” and even fired mortars at police.

In the western city of La Rochelle, protesters marched with a placard reading: “Revolution or death!”

And in the southern city of Montpellier, a giant blue sign reading “The people will win!” was unfurled above a central square.

“The government is trembling, and it’s right to tremble because when the French people are angry, they never let up,” Ryad Rani, the head of the LSU high school student representative body, told journalists in Paris.

Exactly what do these “people” think they will win?

“Palestinian flags were visible among demonstrators as violence spread through French cities. A municipal police station was also attacked, shops were vandalized, and riot police deployed tear gas. Storming government buildings and attacking police are acts of political violence, not peaceful protest. President Macron called for calm before the violence erupted. The question now is what his government will do to restore order,” Pamela Geller reported.

Spineless Macron

Macron is trying to placate the masses by stressing “that young people have legitimate concerns, but these are being exploited for political purposes and turned into urban violence,” according to government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon, who spoke with the AFP.

He only has six months left as president, and his legacy will be France in flames. Macron is demanding that his ministers come up with “concrete responses” to the unrest within weeks, according to Fox News. Not going to happen.

From Fox News:

This comes as a national day of protest over rising costs of living and additional student grievances led to violence in Paris and other major cities today. While many of the protests were without violence, police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent groups in the capital, where people wearing hoods and masks threw fireworks and other objects at officers in the Place de la République. The interior ministry reported assaults on police, looting and damage to public buildings, saying there have been at least 272 arrests nationwide. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu took a more direct approach than Macron, saying the student movement has been “instrumentalized by the allies of France Unbowed (LFI)… for electoral reasons.” The left-wing LFI’s presidential candidate, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, even participated in one of the Paris protests this week, while LFI councilors, deputies, and mayors have joined student blockades in multiple cities.

The French still can’t bring themselves to name the enemy among them as the Red/Green Alliance systematically torches national monuments, loots, and tears French society apart.

Elections can’t come soon enough in the European country. They will occur in April and May. Leading candidate Marine Le Pen, of the conservative National Rally Party, has voiced support for the police, blaming students for the violence. France better hope Le Pen wins this time around. Forty-six percent of Muslims are saying they will self-deport if she’s elected, according to a new poll. She is literally that country’s last hope.

Blaming the Police

Students, unions, rights groups, and parents are all accusing the police of using excessive force against protesters. The truth is that the police haven’t gone far enough, and if these leftists are so concerned about force, they need to quit getting their communist violence on. Shame on those parents.

The national police union, Alliance Police Nationale, says it has filed a lawsuit against the government for “putting lives in danger” over what it called “contradictory orders” given to officers deployed in the protests. Sound familiar? Democrats did the same thing in American cities… they tied police officers’ hands and then castigated them for not doing their jobs.

The Alliance says officers felt “betrayed, abandoned, left to fend for themselves” by their political leaders because of their “unclear instructions” and what they said were public expressions of “empathy towards the rioters.”

“This is the country of the French Revolution. Everyone boasts about it,” police officer and union representative Walid Hrar told the Associated Press. “Some political parties don’t hesitate to say that we need to disobey the law. That’s what Robespierre and other revolutionaries taught us in 1789.”

“France always tends to react rather than anticipate,” he pointed out. “In other words, we’re always going to extremes.”

All That is Missing are the Guillotines

The French Justice Ministry is reporting that nearly 8,000 protesters have been arrested so far. 937 police officers and 149 teachers and school staff have been injured since the protests began.

The violence has now spread to Belgium, and it will be a miracle if demonstrations do not rock all of Europe. Several hundred protested in Brussels on Saturday, according to Reuters, clashing with police in protests at least partly inspired by what is going on in France. A similar protest occurred in the French-speaking city of Liege. Once again, students are being used as useful idiots to populate the front lines for the protests. That’s a ruse. Look to the communists and Jihadists.

Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin wrote on X that what is happening in his country “is no longer mere protest! It is pure and simple violence, organized and repeated to destabilize our society… All necessary means will be used to restore order in the face of the rioters.”

There are also protests in Luxembourg and the French-speaking parts of Switzerland, but they have been peaceful with no arrests reported. India also saw student protests. The media claimed that they aren’t linked to the protests in France. Right.

The scenes of extraordinary violence in France are only going to get worse at this rate. No one is willing to stop it, and the protesters know it.

The Red/Green Alliance is running rampant in the streets of France. This is what revolution looks like, and the Religion of Peace is leading it. It could easily happen in America.

As Pamela Geller says, “Don’t be France. Vote Republican.”

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