RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
10h

“No respect for law. No respect for each other”. Force and violence and a perceived honor code saturated with emotionally blinding obedience rule these barbaric minds. That street was filled with cowards, not men. Those police officers were conflicted into standing by watching this murder.

This mentality is here in America. It is now and will further be exploited by Islam in every state and city where local governments offer a gracious official welcome. Any and all Islamic building and expansion plans are awarded with 501(c)3 tax exempt status energizing massive monetary inflows. The beat goes on.

And it will until………

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture