It has become increasingly rare for legacy news media to report honestly on honour killings or other acts of Islamic barbarism around the world.

Murders and other crimes motivated by Islamic law, or by the culture it produces, remain endemic in societies where sharia predominates. In the West, however, legacy media most often respond to Islamically motivated crimes by either ignoring such crimes altogether or reporting them while carefully displacing their cause, placing the motive anywhere but Islam and Islamic law.

While the barbarity of the mob murder is placed front and centre in this BBC video, the motive is carefully shifted away from Islam and sharia law and reframed instead as generic male violence against women. The BBC effectively scrubs out the core causal system that produced the event, presenting it as an expression of misogyny rather than as the predictable outcome of a legal-religious order in which blasphemy accusations carry lethal consequences and private individuals feel entitled to enforce them.

This narrative substitution closely resembles the framing applied to the 1989 mass murder of female engineering students at the École Polytechnique de Montréal by Gamil Gharbi, referred to in the media as “Marc Lépine.” In that case as well, deeper cultural and ideological factors rooted in honour-shame hostility toward female autonomy were displaced in favour of a generic theory of male violence against women.

As the BBC video itself shows, the concepts of honour killing, blasphemy, and lethal punishment for mishandling the Quran are acknowledged only in passing and never examined as systemic drivers of the violence. The focus remains fixed on the brutality of the crowd.

But the core danger of sharia is not primarily the brutality of its punishments. It is the epistemology and social mechanics of the system itself.

The first issue is the nature of the accusation. Farkhunda Malikzada was accused of burning the Quran—an act that would not constitute a crime in any society that recognizes private property and individual rights. If one owns a book, one has the right to destroy it. If one steals a book and burns it, the crime is theft, not desecration.

At least equally important is the fact that the mob felt entitled to enact lethal punishment for this alleged offense. Whether the accusation was false is secondary. What matters is that the accusation itself was sufficient to justify immediate, extrajudicial violence in defense of Islamic authority. In such a system, innocence is irrelevant, and proof is unnecessary.

At the time of the murder, Afghanistan was governed by Ashraf Ghani, under a U.S.-brokered “National Unity Government” presented to Western audiences as reformist and rights-respecting. As a result, arrests were made and trials conducted. Yet, as even the BBC later acknowledges, many of those initially convicted ultimately faced little or no meaningful punishment.

This is because people acting against anyone challenging or undermining the supremacy of Islam will always be exempted from punishment. Even if the accusation is a pure fabrication as it was in this case.

This pattern has become common across Western media—from the reframing of Islamic crimes to ideological reinterpretations of events such as George Floyd’s death and more recent incidents involving terrorism and law enforcement. The brutality of actions is emphasized to protect the originating ideology and to redirect public revulsion toward politically useful targets.

The one thing most legacy reporting is not is reflective of the underlying reality—one that might prompt the public to demand meaningful policy changes.

Share