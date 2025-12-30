By Robert J. Bodisch Sr., Deputy Director / Chief of Staff (Retired), Texas Dept. of Public Safety, Texas Homeland Security, Major General, Commanding General (Retired), Texas State Guard, Texas Military Dept., Senior Fellow, Center for Security Policy

Islamic law (Sharia) is the antithesis of the U.S. Constitution. Islam is a destructive ideology whose objective is world domination and the imposition of Islamic Law (Sharia). But what do law enforcement and criminal justice professionals know about this ideology and Islamic law?

The late Robert H. Jackson, Associate Justice, Supreme Court of the United States, stated in the foreword of the book, Law in the Middle East, Origins and Development of Islamic Law, 1955,

In its source, its scope and its sanctions, the law of the Middle East (Sharia) is the antithesis of Western law. American law does not prescribe religious duties; indeed, it consciously omits them. Islamic law, on the contrary, finds its chief source in the will of Allah as revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. The state itself is subordinate to the Quran, which leaves little room for additional legislation, none for criticism or dissent. Since God (Allah) is Himself the sole Legislator, there can be no room in Islamic political theory for legislation or legislative powers, whether enjoyed by a temporal ruler or by any kind of assembly.”

Islam is a destructive ideology and should be considered as an adversary. If you have an adversary, especially a dangerous and destructive adversary, then it is just common sense that one must understand the ideology, doctrine, and intentions of said adversary. The “why” we should be concerned, if you will.

Americans who believe in our U.S. Constitution must realize that Islam is a political ideology of conquest that seeks domination by any means it can.

Understanding Islam is not difficult; it only requires studying the doctrine, which includes the Quran (Islam’s Holy Book), the Sira (Muhammad’s biography), the Hadiths (stories of Muhammad’s words and actions), and Islamic Law (Sharia).

Much like a detective working their first major homicide investigation. Citizens would expect the detective to be highly trained and experienced in their assigned duties. Without any homicide investigative training in forensic sciences, evidence collection, interviewing of witnesses, interrogation of suspects, and more, the investigation will most likely result in failure. However, a properly trained, experienced investigator who is schooled in all facets of death investigations will have a better chance of success in these endeavors.

Understanding Islamic ideology and doctrine only requires education and training with respect to the ideology and doctrine. This goes for Muslims as well as non-Muslims. It would be the same for learning the doctrine of fascism, Naziism, communism, etc. There are no secret handshakes or passwords. Just facts.

Desert war scholar, T. E. Lawrence of Lawrence of Arabia fame, stated: “The beginning and ending of the secret of handling Arabs is unremitting study of them.”

In 2011, the Obama administration eliminated Islamic ideological and doctrinal education and training at the federal level, which impacted the state and local levels since most training was conducted by federal authorities or contracted experts.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and Muslim Brotherhood-associated groups used complaints, lawsuits, threats of lawsuits, and government infiltration to keep law enforcement from learning about this destructive ideology. They were instrumental in helping the Obama Administration develop a watered-down version of Islam. Still, they neglected to tie Islam to terrorism and promoted Islam, writ large, as just a “peaceful religion.” This is in spite of the fact that there are some 164 violent jihadi verses in the Quran and Hadith.

The biggest push to rewrite the facts about the Islamic ideology emerged when 57 Islamic groups, in a 2011 letter to John O. Brennan, Obama’s chief counterterrorism advisor and later CIA director, complained of “Biased, false, and highly offensive training materials about Muslims and Islam” contained in federal government instructional materials. Two of the 57 groups were listed by the Department of Justice as unindicted co-conspirators and as being connected to the Muslim Brotherhood in the prosecution of a Texas charity (Holy Land Foundation) for funding Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. The two groups listed were the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA).

In 2008, following the outcome of the Holy Land Foundation trial, the Federal Bureau of Investigation developed a policy governing its interactions with CAIR, based in part on evidence presented during the 2007 trial. The evidence at trial linked CAIR leaders to Hamas, a specially designated terrorist organization, and CAIR was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the terror funding case. The policy significantly restricted the FBI’s non-investigative interactions with CAIR and prevented CAIR from publicly exploiting those contacts.

The White House nonetheless issued an edict to scrub all law enforcement, intelligence, and military teachings on Islam. We must ask ourselves how can we properly identify and understand an adversary if we are not permitted to examine or study him from the most basic doctrinal level? Most, if not all, of the highly trained and experienced expert instructors were sidelined for their views on Islamic doctrine and law and its serious national security implications.

One of those experts, Steven Emerson, who runs the Investigative Project on Terrorism, in a statement to the Washington Times, stated: “Numerous experts on Islamic terrorism, like myself, and I had given 143 lectures at the FBI and CIA, were banned from speaking at any U.S. government counterterrorism conferences. Instead, these agencies were ordered to invite Muslim Brotherhood front groups.”

Another Islamic expert sidelined was William Gawthrop, Ph.D., who wrote the book, The Criminal Investigator – Intelligence Analyst’s Handbook of Islam in 2021. Gawthrop retired after 48 years of service in the United States Army as a counterintelligence officer and a GS-14 intelligence analyst for the United States Government. Several other sidelined experts are willing to re-engage and take to the podium to instruct law enforcement and criminal justice professionals, as well as national security officials.

This dangerous situation was already known to members of the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. In an April 9, 2010, letter to Obama’s Counterterrorism advisor, John Brennan, Senator Joseph I. Liberman pointed out that “The failure to identify our enemy for what it is – violent Islamist extremism- is offensive and contradicts thousands of years of accepted military and intelligence doctrine to ‘know your enemy.’ Knowing our enemy is the essence of the craft of intelligence as taught by the father of U. S. intelligence analysis, Sherman Kent, and exemplified by you during your decades of distinguished service in the U.S. Intelligence Community.” This letter apparently fell on Brennan’s deaf ears.

In 2014, Major General Michael Nagata, retired U. S. Army Special Operations, stated: “We do not understand the movement, and until we do, we are not going to defeat it. We have not defeated the idea. We do not even understand the idea.”

Since 2011, some limited Islamic doctrinal training has taken place, but largely covertly and without law-enforcement State Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) acknowledgement or certification, which is essential for an officer’s documented law-enforcement education and training record, credentialing, and recognition and acceptance for court testimony. Law enforcement and criminal justice professionals today are reluctant to engage in this training because of past backlash, lawsuits, threats of lawsuits, being labeled bigots and islamophobes, and criticism from groups like Hamas-linked CAIR.

CAIR has and continues to fight and contest every federal counterterrorism effort or program. CAIR’s co-founder Omar Ahmad reportedly stated: “Islam isn’t in America to be equal to any other faith, but to become dominant.”

CAIR’s other co-founder and President, Nihad Awad, announced his support for Hamas at Barry University on March 22, 1994, stating: “I used to support the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), and I used to be the President of the General Union of Palestine Students which is part of the PLO here in the United States, but after I researched the situation inside and outside, I am in support of the Hamas movement more than the PLO.”

It is also essential to understand the Muslim Brotherhood’s mission. Their charter states:

The process of settlement is a civilization-jihadist process with all that the word means. The Ikhwan (Muslim Brotherhood) must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and sabotaging its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the Believers (Muslims) so that it is eliminated, and God’s (Allah’s) religion (Islam) is made victorious over all other religions.”

Not much changed in the Biden administration. Several of the Obama National Security officials joined the Biden administration and continued to move the intelligence community towards diversity, equity, and inclusion, and understanding hurtful words. In an Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s DEI newsletter, “The Dive” is quoted saying “Crossdressing Makes Man (a) ‘Better Intelligence Officer’ and warned agency personnel not to use “problematic phrases” when discussing Islamic terrorism and foreign adversaries.”

“Some of the problematic phrases included, but not limited to: ‘Salafi-Jihadist,’ ‘Jihadist,’ ‘Islamic-Extremist,’ ‘Sunni-Shia-Extremism,’ and ‘Radical Islamist.’” This newsletter was published just months after Hamas terrorists murdered some 1,200 Israelis during the October 7th terrorist attack. The newsletter states that the DEI office took guidance from the Muslim community when considering alternative terms. These were the people whose job it was to protect us from jihadist terrorists. It appears that these intelligence officials made it their policy not to know or understand the motives, goals, and objectives of the very terrorists they were supposedly trying to foil. Nothing like asking your adversary to guide you.

Currently, most law enforcement and criminal justice professionals do not understand Islamic ideology or doctrine, its intent and purpose, and until we do, we will not be in a position to defeat it. Joan French with the Center for the Study of Political Islam International (CSPII) stated: “Law enforcement should spend time learning the Islamic doctrine and studying Islamic law (Sharia), so they can investigate those areas and the forms of jihad where our laws and the Sharia conflict.”

States and state legislatures must require that law enforcement and criminal justice professionals receive education and training in Islamic doctrine and ideology from non-Muslim experts who are knowledgeable about these doctrines and ideologies. This will help to avoid a Trojan Horse situation. This is not an attack on the religious aspect of Islam. No one should care who one prays to. But the political ideology and doctrine of Islam and its objective of worldwide domination and the imposition of Sharia should concern every American citizen who believes in our Constitution and the national security of our nation. We cannot defeat what we do not understand.

Governors and legislators must take immediate action to require the requisite Islamic ideological and doctrinal education and training for law enforcement and criminal justice professionals. Additionally, legislatures must pass resolutions prohibiting state and local governments from any and all contact with CAIR and any other Hamas or Muslim Brotherhood-associated organization. This would include government contracts and grants.

Share