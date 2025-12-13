As CAIR expanded its political footprint inside Oklahoma, it deployed one of the most radical activists in America to soften, sanitize, and rebrand Islamic political ideology for conservative audiences: Linda Sarsour.

Sarsour, known for praising convicted terrorists, telling Muslims not to assimilate, and using incendiary rhetoric toward critics, was proudly hosted by CAIR Oklahoma to deliver their most strategic message:

“Sharia is harmless. Jihad just means inner struggle.”

This is deception 101.

Sarsour framed Sharia as nothing more than a “pathway” for daily life, marriage, inheritance, and prayer. She claimed jihad meant “speaking truth to a tyrant.”

But Islam’s own authoritative legal manuals tell a radically different story.

From Reliance of the Traveller, a text certified by Al-Azhar University:

Apostasy

o8.1: Execution for leaving Islam

o8.4: No penalty for killing an apostate

Non-Muslims

o11: Jizya tax, humiliation, second-class status

o1.2: No penalty for killing a non-Muslim

Women

m5.1: Women must submit sexually on demand

m10.11: Husband may strike a rebellious wife

o4.9: A woman’s life is legally worth half of a man’s

Slavery

o9.13–14: Women and children taken as slaves; male captives executed or enslaved

Punishments

o12.2: Stoning

o14.1: Amputation

Permissible Lying

r8.2: Lying permitted — even required — when the truth harms Islam

And on jihad:

o9.0: “Jihad means to war against non-Muslims… warfare to establish the religion.”

Quran 2:216: “Fighting has been prescribed for you.”

Quran 9:29: “Fight… until they pay the jizya and feel themselves subdued.”

Every Sunni school.

Every Shia school.

1,000 years of legal scholarship.

All aligned.

This is not “inner struggle.” This is classical doctrine.

Yet Oklahoma allowed Sarsour to deliver her rewritten version, unchallenged, unexamined, and amplified by CAIR.

Why is Oklahoma giving extremists the platform to redefine Sharia and jihad for its citizens?

Why is CAIR allowed to conduct ideological outreach on state soil with no oversight?

The ideological offensive is already underway.

Share