Linda Sarsour in Oklahoma: CAIR’s Attempt to Rewrite Sharia and Jihad for Conservative Audiences
As CAIR expanded its political footprint inside Oklahoma, it deployed one of the most radical activists in America to soften, sanitize, and rebrand Islamic political ideology for conservative audiences: Linda Sarsour.
Sarsour, known for praising convicted terrorists, telling Muslims not to assimilate, and using incendiary rhetoric toward critics, was proudly hosted by CAIR Oklahoma to deliver their most strategic message:
“Sharia is harmless. Jihad just means inner struggle.”
This is deception 101.
Sarsour framed Sharia as nothing more than a “pathway” for daily life, marriage, inheritance, and prayer. She claimed jihad meant “speaking truth to a tyrant.”
But Islam’s own authoritative legal manuals tell a radically different story.
From Reliance of the Traveller, a text certified by Al-Azhar University:
Apostasy
o8.1: Execution for leaving Islam
o8.4: No penalty for killing an apostate
Non-Muslims
o11: Jizya tax, humiliation, second-class status
o1.2: No penalty for killing a non-Muslim
Women
m5.1: Women must submit sexually on demand
m10.11: Husband may strike a rebellious wife
o4.9: A woman’s life is legally worth half of a man’s
Slavery
o9.13–14: Women and children taken as slaves; male captives executed or enslaved
Punishments
o12.2: Stoning
o14.1: Amputation
Permissible Lying
r8.2: Lying permitted — even required — when the truth harms Islam
And on jihad:
o9.0: “Jihad means to war against non-Muslims… warfare to establish the religion.”
Quran 2:216: “Fighting has been prescribed for you.”
Quran 9:29: “Fight… until they pay the jizya and feel themselves subdued.”
Every Sunni school.
Every Shia school.
1,000 years of legal scholarship.
All aligned.
This is not “inner struggle.” This is classical doctrine.
Yet Oklahoma allowed Sarsour to deliver her rewritten version, unchallenged, unexamined, and amplified by CAIR.
Why is Oklahoma giving extremists the platform to redefine Sharia and jihad for its citizens?
Why is CAIR allowed to conduct ideological outreach on state soil with no oversight?
The ideological offensive is already underway.
Sarsour. Watched her work street protests. Campus rallies. Speeches to fellow Muzzies. She’s a beast. She’ll cut you off at the knees. She’s on Mamdani’s advisory staff in NYC. She’s a highly motivated throat-cutting fierce opponent of America and all it means. Give her enough rope and maybe she’ll hang herself trying to bury this homeland. OK. MI. MN. TX. FL. OH. PA. MD. CO. All in various stages of decline. Migrants of every kind are putting pressure on state and local resources. Most administrations are blind. Sad.