Is this the Middle East? In the heart of Richardson, Texas, once the original Muslim hub of DFW where the community first planted roots on empty farmland when I-75 was a two-lane highway — Al Ameera Plaza has rapidly transformed into ‘Little Arabia,’ a massive self-contained Islamic stronghold and Sharia parallel society where Muslims can fulfill every daily need under strict halal and Sharia rules with zero pressure to assimilate into American or Texas culture.

In the heart of Richardson, Texas—once a typical Dallas-Fort Worth suburb symbolizing American opportunity and Texas values—the newly opened Al Ameera Plaza (1055 S Sherman St) has rapidly transformed into a self-contained Islamic stronghold.

This 125,000-square-foot former office complex now functions as a one-stop parallel society where Muslims can fulfill every daily need under strict Sharia-compliant rules, with zero pressure to integrate into the surrounding American culture. The plaza openly brands itself as the hub of “Little Arabia,” featuring multiple halal restaurants, dessert shops, and cultural outlets that keep commerce, food, and community life entirely within Islamic boundaries.

In their own words: “DFW’s best plaza, where food, coffee, culture, and community all come together.”But the real slogan should be: where Islam has captured a part of Richardson, and we are slowly Islamizing this whole state.

Richardson was the original Muslim hub in DFW, the place where the community first planted roots when I-75 was still a two-lane highway, and the area was nothing but empty farmland and cattle pastures. What began as a single Islamic center has now exploded into a self-contained Sharia stronghold that no longer even pretends to integrate. Don’t forget where you came from… because that humble beginning has become today’s parallel society.

Enter their newest shop: Royal Roastery, the viral Dubai chocolate and Middle Eastern sweets spot that just opened inside the plaza. It is co-owned by Ayesha Ayyad, founded by friends with Middle Eastern roots and a New Orleans upbringing.

100% HALAL.

That’s right, every pistachio kunafa chocolate, every Labubu treat, every roasted nut and fancy coffee is Sharia-compliant. A straight-up money-making machine funneled straight into the Islamic economic system. They’ve even publicly funneled proceeds from events and Ramadan markets straight to Gaza and closed locations in “solidarity with Palestine.”

This isn’t some cute “diverse dessert café.” This is the latest brick in a fully self-contained Islamic enclave on Texas soil: Hamburgottis by the Palestinian burger brothers, Noorsha Cafe & Bakery (the Turkish bakery), Khashoka (the Jordanian restaurant chain), Mutabak Karak (the Yemeni mutabak spot), Chocolate Drip Cafe (the Palestinian chocolate café), Kōva MMA (the Pakistani “Islamic gym”), and now Royal Roastery pumping out trendy halal sweets while sending money overseas.

And now Royal Roastery is pumping out trendy halal sweets while sending money overseas.

Even the controversial Islamic mayor of Richardson, Amir Omar, personally showed up to celebrate the grand opening of Royal Roastery USA, publicly endorsing this accelerating takeover as nearby Arabian Village and the new Habibi Market expand the contiguous ethnic corridor that locals now openly call Richardson’s “Little Arabia.”

At the center of this transformation is the aggressive push of halal food — not as a simple dietary preference, but as a deliberate vehicle for embedding Sharia into everyday American commerce. Every halal product sold here requires certification by Islamic organizations, turning the shopping experience into a ritualistic submission to Islamic dietary rules that dictate sourcing, slaughter, and financing. RAIR Foundation has repeatedly exposed the halal industry as a stealth jihad mechanism and hidden Sharia tax: certification fees, paid by companies and ultimately passed on to every consumer, funnel billions into Islamic organizations, many with documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas financing.

This is not harmless accommodation. Halal certification enforces ritual animal slaughter, throat slit while fully conscious, facing Mecca, with the butcher reciting “Bismillah Allahu Akbar”, and creates a lucrative Islamic tax that funds the very groups advancing Islamization across schools, institutions, and supply chains.

The Islamification of Richardson is spreading all around Al Ameera Plaza. Green Crescent Clinic further cements this Islamization by embedding “wellness” services rooted in Islamic prophetic medicine right across from the plaza. Led by Dr. Saiyad Ahmad, the clinic offers acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, NAET allergy elimination, functional medicine, telemedicine, and, most tellingly, hijama (wet cupping), a traditional Islamic bloodletting practice typically performed with Quranic supplications. The very name “Green Crescent” invokes core Islamic symbolism: green as the Prophet Muhammad’s favorite color and the crescent moon as a primary emblem of Islam.

Also across from the Islamic shopping center sits Al Ansar Musallah, a dedicated Islamic prayer room/mosque run by Al Ansar Society. Al Ansar focuses on supporting “reverts” (converts to Islam), dawah (Islamic outreach), and daily worship, including Ramadan Taraweeh prayers, for over 300 people. Muslims can now pray five times a day without leaving the halal bubble.

This strategic placement allows Muslims to pray at Al Ansar, consume only halal food, work out in an Islamic gym, shop in a Middle Eastern cultural atmosphere, and then receive holistic treatments aligned with Islamic healing traditions — all without ever stepping into mainstream Texas healthcare or society. It is the perfect model of non-assimilation: insulated enclaves where Sharia norms govern every aspect of life.

Richardson’s newly elected Islamic mayor is rolling out the red carpet for this demographic conquest. Former office space is being handed over to create halal-only commercial strongholds with built-in mosques, and Muslim families are being incentivized to live in insulated enclaves where integration is unnecessary, and Sharia-compliant living is the only option.

Texas families, this is your warning. Al Ameera Plaza is not just another shopping center; it is proof that the Islamification of the Lone Star State is moving from the cities into the suburbs, one halal dessert and prayer room at a time.

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