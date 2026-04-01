Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium, once lit up for American football, has been conquered on the 50-yard line by thousands prostrating in Islamic prayer — a vivid emblem of calculated Islamification, led by Mayor Frank Scott and enabled by politicians, schools, and voter drives inside mosques.

Little Rock, Arkansas — once home to roaring Friday night football under the lights of War Memorial Stadium — has been conquered on the 50-yard line. Where touchdowns and American anthems once echoed, thousands of Muslims now prostrate in mass Eid prayer, prayer rugs replacing the gridiron markings. Mayor Frank Scott and politicians from city hall on down openly pandered at the March 20, 2026, event, public schools have begun surrendering to Islamic rituals, and organized voter registration drives run full throttle inside these gatherings. This is not inclusion. This is calculated Islamification — and Mayor Frank Scott is leading the charge.

Mayor Frank Scott’s Ongoing Submission to Islam

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott has made pandering to the Muslim community a regular part of his schedule. On March 20, 2026, he attended the massive Eid al-Fitr celebration at War Memorial Stadium — the very field where football games once reigned.

Photos and videos show thousands of Muslims packed onto the turf: men praying in front of women, with younger generations heavily outnumbering the elderly. Scott gave a public greeting, then stayed to shake hands and pose for selfies with attendees. Arkansas Online captured the scene perfectly: the stadium had been taken over by Islam with prayer rugs replacing gridiron markings.

Scott didn’t stop there. He attended an Iftar dinner and prayers at the Madina Institute earlier in the month (where he posted about “fellowship” and “Little Rock’s unity”), Eid services at the Islamic Center of Little Rock in 2025, and a benefit dinner/fundraiser for the Islamic Center of Little Rock in November 2025. His own Facebook posts boast about these appearances, featuring smiling photos with mosque leaders. The message is unmistakable: in Little Rock, Islam gets priority access to the Mayor.

Officials and Law Enforcement Line Up to Celebrate

Other politicians rushed to join the spectacle. State Rep. Ashley Hudson posted photos from the stadium Eid. Secretary of State candidate Kelly Grappe and U.S. Congressional candidate Chris Jones both attended and publicized it. Even the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office bragged on Facebook about providing security for the event, posting an “Eid Mubarak” message with images of deputies at the stadium. This isn’t neutral public service — it’s elected officials and law enforcement openly endorsing the displacement of American traditions.

Prayers have even invaded the Arkansas State Capitol. Documented Islamic prayers were held there in 2023, sending the clear signal that no government building is off-limits.

Voter Registration Drives Target Muslim Crowds

Making the political pandering even more sinister, voter registration was aggressively pushed at these events by Get Loud, Arkansas. The group openly ran drives at the War Memorial Stadium Eid and at the Islamic Center of Little Rock itself. Their Facebook page proudly posts photos of volunteers registering Muslims — including a February 2026 drive at the Islamic Center and direct activity at the stadium. Get Loud claims to be non-partisan and “welcome regardless of party,” but their focus on low-turnout Arkansas, combined with targeting packed Muslim gatherings, screams demographic engineering. When politicians are already on-site pandering, these drives look like coordinated vote harvesting inside Islamic venues.

Infiltration into Public and Private Schools

The real danger is what’s happening to the next generation. Little Rock Central High School — a public institution — now celebrates “World Hijab Day” with students encouraged to try on hijabs. The school has also hosted Friday prayers during school hours. Even non-Islamic private schools are compromised: Model UN students from Pulaski Academy visited the Islamic Center of Little Rock during Ramadan. Photos show American teenagers donning hijabs and practicing the Islamic fast under the guidance of a mosque.

ICLR’s Summer Trips to EPIC: Training the Next Generation in Sharia Expansion

Worse still, the Islamic Center of Little Rock organizes summer trips for its youth to the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) in Texas. Videos and posts on the ICLR Facebook page document these excursions. The significance cannot be overstated. As exposed by RAIR Foundation, EPIC is pushing Texas’s first sharia city — a planned 400-acre Sharia-compliant enclave (formerly called EPIC City or The Meadows) designed as a parallel Islamic society. Its imam, Yasir Qadhi, has publicly called Jews and Christians “the most evil of all evils.” RAIR’s reporting linked EPIC directly to Muslim Brotherhood strategies of “civilization jihad” and non-assimilation, triggering state and federal scrutiny. Sending Little Rock Muslim youth there isn’t an innocent summer camp — it’s indoctrination into building separate Islamic enclaves right here in America.

Aggressive Mosque Expansions, Church Takeovers, and Sharia Enclaves

The Islamic Center of Little Rock (ICLR) is leading the physical conquest. They purchased the former Parkview Church right next door and acquired 9–10 acres of land in West Little Rock (paid in full years ago). Construction videos and updates show the massive new campus rising: a brand-new Al-Huda Academy Islamic school (the only full-time Islamic school in Arkansas) with a gym, set to open for the 2026–2027 school year; plus a full mosque; banquet hall; assembly space; soccer fields; playgrounds; and even an indoor lap pool. ICLR leaders openly brag that they have “outgrown” their current central Little Rock location and are fundraising aggressively through LaunchGood campaigns and virtual tours of the new buildings.

Not to be outdone, the Islamic Center for Human Excellence (ICHE) — one of Little Rock’s oldest mosques — has been quietly constructing its own full-scale Sharia colony. They are running an active donation drive for a brand-new masjid, complete with two massive prayer halls (nearly 10,000 square feet combined, seating 225 worshippers).

But the real conquest is “New Africa,” their long-planned Muslim residential subdivision in the John Barrow neighborhood. This isn’t ordinary housing — it’s a city-approved Islamic enclave featuring 15+ affordable single-family homes (five already built and sold), an Islamic school, health clinic, community garden, playground, and parking for hundreds.

New Africa Development Revised PCD and Partial PCD Revocation

Buyers must sign a binding “Bill of Assurance” enforcing Quranic moral codes: no alcohol allowed, strict architectural and maintenance rules, all designed to create a “wholly-owned residential Al-Islamic community.” Imam Aquil Hamidullah openly invoked the Quran’s command to “forbid what is wrong” while promoting the project. Residents raised alarms over separatism and foreign influence, but city planners rubber-stamped the rezoning in 2021 anyway, calling it an “improvement” to the neighborhood.

Former churches swallowed by ICLR. Entire Islamic villages carved out by ICHE. This is textbook civilization jihad in the American heartland — parallel societies where Sharia rules the streets and American traditions are shoved aside.

Little Rock is Becoming Big Islam

Little Rock is no longer a sleepy Southern city — it is a frontline example of how stealth Islamification advances when politicians pander, schools submit, voter machines activate inside mosques, and youth are shipped off to Sharia training centers. Mayor Scott’s repeated appearances, the Sheriff’s Office photo-ops, candidates lining up for selfies on the former football field, and Get Loud’s registration drives at every major Islamic event reveal a disturbing pattern of collusion.

While residents are lectured about “diversity,” their stadiums are converted into Eid prayer halls, their schools teach hijabs and Ramadan, their churches are bought out, and children are funneled toward parallel societies exposed by RAIR as Muslim Brotherhood outposts. The Islamic Center of Little Rock’s own expansion videos and the Mayor’s Facebook posts document exactly where this ends: more mosques, more Islamic schools, more political power, and less America.

Little Rock isn’t “celebrating diversity.” It is being Islamified — one pandered event, one converted stadium, one indoctrinated student at a time. The question for Arkansans is no longer whether it’s happening. The question is how much longer they will allow it before they push back.

Share