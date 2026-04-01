RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
5d

Smiling Scott thinks accommodating Islam in huge chunks and lots of photo ops will gain him favor when this all goes kinetic. His head will fill a basket just like the other Kafirs. And it will be public in his case. Muzzies don’t take hostages nor do they negotiate.

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