Muslim communist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani just appointed new judges to criminal, city, and family court benches. All of them are raving leftists. He did this immediately following his disbandment of the NYPD’s elite Strategic Response Group, who he replaced with civilian respondents. This has catastrophe written all over it.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Fresh off disbanding the NYPD’s elite Strategic Response Group (SRG), which handled terrorism and riots, and replacing them with civilian responders, Muslim Mayor Zohran Mamdani has named 10 new judges to the city and family court benches — most of them woke public defenders — and reappointed a half-dozen others.

“Judge Let-em-Go”

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Valentina Morales is one of the most notoriously lenient jurists in the five boroughs and is nicknamed “Judge Let-em-Go.” She previously served as a public defender in Harlem and was appointed to the bench by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2021. Law enforcement gave her the well-deserved moniker, according to the New York Post.

From the New York Post:

Between January and June 2024 alone she let 83 alleged violent felons out of 101 who faced her walk out of court without bail, including recidivist vagrant Eric Taylor, who already had been convicted on two felony charges and nearly two dozen misdemeanors. Morales was working as a Bronx judge in 2022 when she set free ex-con Frankie Centeno with electronic monitoring for gun possession charges after the Bronx DA asked for $100,000 cash bail or $300,000 bond. Centeno fled the country and had to be rearrested. The lefty judge also sprung Venezuelan migrant Walter Almachi Leal without bail after he allegedly slashed a 43-year-old victim with a busted beer bottle in 2023, and cut loose 18-year-old Kalifa Quattara, an “Up the Hill” gang member, with electronic monitoring last year after a shootout with rivals.

Packing the Courts with Communists and Cop-Haters

Morales isn’t a one-off for Mamdani either. He seems to have a soft spot for judges that have abhorrent track records.

Another criminal-loving one is Queens Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Saint-Preux, a former Legal Aid attorney appointed to the court last year. She brushed off pleas from prosecutors in August who wanted career criminal Shaquan Seth held without bail. This thug has almost 150 busts on his rap sheet. She ordered him to be held on a $10,000 bond.

Acting Queens Supreme Court Justice Toni Cimino, a former criminal defense lawyer who became a judge in 2016, will also return to the bench. So will Judge Tamiko Amaker, deputy chief administrative judge in criminal court, who was picked by de Blasio in 2017; and Bronx Criminal Court Judge Joseph Sorrentino, an ex-chief appellate court attorney who joined the bench in 2024.

Bronx Family Court Judge Juanita Wing, who began as a lawyer with the state Administration for Children’s Services before she was appointed to the bench in 2024, will also be reappointed.

According to City Hall officials, the nominees will face a public hearing Tuesday and were vetted by the Mayor’s Advisory Committee on the Judiciary. Which means squat since they are all communists or Muslims and, notably, some, if not all of them, are cop haters.

“The decision made in our courts can change the course of a New Yorker’s life,” Mamdani claimed. “That is why the people entrusted with serving on the bench must bring the highest standards of fairness, integrity and accountability to their work.”

Fairness for criminals, but not for victims. Integrity? Please.

Of the 10 new appointments to city criminal and family courts, at least six are current or former public defenders.

More from the New York Post:

Among the nominated criminal court judges are former Legal Aid lawyers Alexis Flyer and Molly Gallivan, while appointee William Kendall was a supervising attorney at Neighborhood Defender Services in Harlem. Two others on the criminal court list — Hana Kim and Melissa Medilien — were former prosecutors with the Queens District Attorney’s Office. Of Mamdani’s five family court appointees, two have Legal Aid backgrounds — Mary Cheng, who worked in Maryland, and Beth Krause — and another, Brian Holbrook, is senior attorney for law and appeals at Brooklyn Defender Services. Meanwhile, Deana Tietjen is deputy director at the Children’s Law Center and was a legal awareness adviser in Westchester County, while Danielle Rodriguez served as a court attorney referee, most recently in Queens, the mayor’s office said.

There’s not a conservative among the bunch. They are radical leftists who have no sense of real justice… just social justice.

Mamdani has gutted the NYPD and is systematically replacing officers with Muslim foot-soldiers. Resignations at the NYPD are up 35% since he took office. Now, he’s populating the courts with judges who will be sympathetic to stone-cold criminals as victims cry out for actual justice. Anyone watching this train wreck can see how it will end with blood in the streets.

This is meant to add to the chaos in the streets that Mamdani is stirring up. The spread of Sharia will follow in the wake of this, and more communist policies will be hammered home to New Yorkers. It’s the Islamization of the nation’s largest city.

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