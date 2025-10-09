Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL), aka the Hebrew Hammer, lived up to his name, calling Marxist New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani “little more than a Muslim terrorist,” after the mouthpiece for Hamas issued a statement on the Oct. 7th, 2023, slaughter of more than 1,200 people in Israel.

The Hebrew Hammer pounds Mamdani

Mamdani’s statement has been deemed “obscene blood libel,” and he is being called a direct danger to Jews in New York City. Following the statement, Fine called for Mamdani to be stripped of his citizenship and deported back to Uganda.

“This is nauseating. Mamdani is little more than a Muslim terrorist. It’s a disgrace he was ever granted citizenship. It should be stripped and he should be deported to the Ugandan shithole he came from,” the Hebrew Hammer posted to X in response to Mamdani’s statement.

Mamdani’s blood libel

Mamdani began his statement by acknowledging that “Hamas carried out a horrific war crime,” but didn’t acknowledge the rape and torture of babies, children, women, and men that day. Babies were burned alive, and women were horrifically raped and tortured before being beheaded. Over 250 individuals were kidnapped. Many of those died or were subjected to unspeakable treatment and torture before being released.

Then the Big Apple Muslim communist went on to assert that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government of Israel mounted “a genocidal war,” accusing Israel of bombing homes, hospitals, and schools into rubble, alleging “war crimes” and claiming that the U.S. government “has been complicit through it all.”

From Breitbart:

The Democratic Socialist mayoral hopeful opened by briefly acknowledging the Hamas attack: “Two years ago today, Hamas carried out a horrific war crime, killing more than 1,100 Israelis and kidnapping 250 more,” Mamdani wrote. “I mourn these lives and pray for the safe return of every hostage still held and for every family whose lives were torn apart by these atrocities.” He then asserted: “In the aftermath of that day, Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli government launched a genocidal war: a death toll that now far exceeds 67,000; with the Israeli military bombing homes, hospitals, and schools into rubble.” “Every day in Gaza has become a place where grief itself has run out of language,” he continued. “I mourn these lives and pray for the families that have been shattered. Our government has been complicit through it all.” “This must end. The occupation and apartheid must end,” the assemblyman added. “Peace must be pursued through diplomacy, not war crimes, and our government must act to end these atrocities and hold those responsible to account.” “These last two years have demonstrated the very worst of humanity,” he wrote. “We must answer it by modeling the very best: a relentless pursuit of our higher ideals and an unwavering commitment to universal human rights.”

By the way, the number of 67,000 murdered is from Hamas, so it is undoubtedly a lie. Israel only bombed places where Hamas terrorists were hiding.

Mamdani’s statement stirs outrage

Fine wasn’t the only one who blasted Mamdani’s statement. New York Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) charged that the statement was utterly disqualifying.

“This statement is beyond disqualifying — anyone who endorses him for Mayor is completely unqualified too. Any New York Democrat who supports this insanity needs to be defeated at the ballot box,” Lawler proclaimed.

Chairwoman of House Republican Leadership Elise Stefanik (R-NY) linked Mamdani’s abhorrent statement to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“Heinous. Of course, the Worst Governor in America @KathyHochul bows like a good apparatchik to her Antisemite Communist overlord,” she bluntly charged.

The New York GOP pointed out that Mamdani’s statement was mostly filled with antisemitic drivel and blood libel.

“On the two year anniversary of October 7, raging anti-Semite Zohran Mamdani devotes 3/4 of his statement to hideous blood libel. This globalize-the-intifada radical should have no place in our politics.”

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) nailed the left’s growing tolerance for extremist rhetoric, “Today, the Democrat Party leader in NYC: Refuses to condemn ‘Globalize the Intifada’; uses October 7th post to parrot Hamas talking points.”

Queens Council Member Vickie Paladino warned that Mamdani’s base has celebrated the massacre of innocents by Hamas, “Reminder that the core of Zohran’s base marches through the streets of NYC with Hezbollah and Hamas flags, celebrate the 10/7 attacks, and carry signs that say ‘Globalize the Intifada’ — a phrase Zohran himself has refused to condemn. One only has to look at London to see where this is headed for us.”

Deputy Mayor for Communications Fabien Levy clarified the issue, “Just to be clear, this is not a statement about October 7. This is a statement about how much Zohran doesn’t believe in Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state and one that criticizes our own government far more than a designated terrorist organization.”

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a direct condemnation of Mamdani’s statement, “Two years after Hamas launched its barbaric massacre against Israel and the Jewish people, Mamdani has chosen to act as a mouthpiece for Hamas propaganda — spreading Hamas’s fake genocide campaign. By repeating Hamas’s lies, he excuses terror and normalizes antisemitism. He stands with Jews only when they are dead. Shameful.”

And more outrage followed…

New York City falls to the Islamists

As Mamdani gave the nod to exterminating Jews and wiping Israel off the map, hundreds of pro-Hamas protesters swarmed the streets of New York City and Boston on Tuesday, screaming the antisemitic slogan “From the river to the sea” and wielding vile signs on the second anniversary of Hamas’s butchery.

From the New York Post:

The keffiyeh-wearing demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and also bellowed chants of “It is right to resist, Israel does not exist” in protest of the Jewish state on Tuesday. Many carried signs that read “Long Live the Intifada,” “As the UN is meeting, Gaza is bleeding” and “From New York to Palestine, Starving People is a Crime.” One demonstrator brought a particularly hateful homemade sign that read “Israel has the right to go to Hell.” Others banged protest drums and called for the Intifada while holding a massive banner that read “Glory to our Martyrs.” A man carried a banner that appeared to have a jihadist flag adorned with a machine gun. “Israel bombs, USA pays, how many kids did you kill today,” was called out in one of many organized chants. Many of the participants covered their faces with surgical masks or keffiyehs, the Middle Eastern garb popular among anti-Israel protesters.

The Israel-hating mob raged outside the News Corp building in Midtown, which is home to the New York Post, Fox News, and the Wall Street Journal.

Two hours later, the rioters marched up Sixth Avenue carrying a massive Palestinian flag that stretched across nearly the entire city street, blocking traffic, and moronically chanting, “1,2,3,4 Israel loves war!” and “Free Palestine!” Ironically, that flag bears the colors of the four horses of the apocalypse according to Dinesh D’Souza in his new movie: “The Dragon’s Prophecy.”

They eventually disbanded but vandalized bus stops and cars with markers as they went — including a Tesla Cyber Truck, which was scrawled with pink marker reading “Free Palestine.”

Flags from a number of Palestinian terrorist organizations were flown in New York City.

According to the Jerusalem Post, “the green Hamas flag could be seen waving at the front of the crowd. It was also displayed behind Muslim worshippers as they prayed before the march.”

More from the Jerusalem Post:

A Palestinian flag emblazoned with the image of deceased Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Obeida was also at the forefront of the march. Another flag that was apparent in the video belonged to the terrorist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad. “Glory to our martyrs,” read one banner featuring the red inverted triangle used in Hamas propaganda videos to denote an enemy target. “Victory to the resistance.” Protesters waving Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyehs chanted “long live the intifada” and called for “death to the IDF” as they marched in the streets.

Boston joins New York City in celebrating the Oct. 7 th massacre

In Boston, pro-Palestinian protesters got violent during a rally.

Flyers were distributed featuring an illustration of people masked in kaffiyehs and a police car on fire.

“Flood downtown for Palestine,” the flyer urged, according to Blaze Media. “Rally and march.”

The flyers were circulated on social media accounts and belonged to Boston-area Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapters (a network that has led anti-Israel demonstrations nationwide and previously described the Oct. 7 massacre as a “historic win”), as well as other pro-Palestinian student organizations.

John Gately, the host of the “John F Gately Show, estimated that there were approximately 175 people protesting.

From Blaze Media:

Gately recorded a video of a group of masked protesters sitting on the ground, trying to conceal their activities. When Gately approached the group, they quickly formed a barrier, holding up kaffiyehs to block his view, and even appeared to move a police barrier. One protester claimed they were providing first aid to one of their comrades who needed to “rest.” Gately told Blaze News that when the march arrived at Boston’s Downtown Crossing, “things got ugly” as protesters blocked emergency vehicles. “There was a kerfuffle. There was a report of pepper spray; I didn’t see that,” Gately said. “It was a fight in the middle of Tremont Street.” He described seeing protesters pushing and shoving before police swarmed in to arrest 13 individuals, eight men and five women.

“From my perspective, this is all the same ball of wax: Antifa, free Palestine, trans-tifa. They’re all the same, effectively, far-left/communist agitators,” Gately told Blaze News in his interview. “It’s all the same oppressor versus oppressed dialectic.”

“I think that effectively, the far-left promotes violence,” Gately contended.

When officers tried to move the crowd onto the sidewalk, protesters surrounded police cruisers, kicked vehicle doors, and resisted dispersal efforts.

From the Daily Caller:

Protesters also ignited smoke devices and flares, and officers reported that equipment, including body cameras, radios, bicycles, and other gear, was damaged or forcibly removed, according to police. Several officers were assaulted, including one who was struck in the face, and four were transported to the hospital.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, but they did include broken bones.

“Another night of violence against police in Boston. Our officers were attacked, assaulted and sent to the hospital with injuries,” Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry posted on X. “Completely despicable and totally unacceptable. It’s happening far too often with no repercussions.”

The thirteen individuals who were arrested are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, according to BPD. None required medical attention.

“We are extremely grateful for the work of the Boston Police in keeping the city safe and in supporting the right to peacefully protest,” flaming communist Democrat Boston Mayor Wu said in a statement given to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Boston will not tolerate violence, and we categorically condemn those who came into our community to attack our police officers. The individuals who engaged in these attacks must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”