Darializa Avila Chevalier, a polished Muslim DSA candidate, is surging in New York’s 13th Congressional District. Behind her friendly image is a hardcore radical: co-founder of the antisemitic CUAD group, supporter of convicted terrorists, and collaborator with Hamas-linked activists. Running on a full DSA platform of open borders, abolishing police and ICE, and extreme pro-Palestine activism, she represents the latest dangerous advance of the red-green alliance into Congress.

RAIR Foundation has long warned about the growing threat of the radical red-green alliance, the merger of far-left Marxists and Islamic networks, methodically infiltrating the Democratic Party to fundamentally transform America. That warning is now being proven correct as this alliance advances its candidates into Congress.”

First came Zohran Mamdani’s ascent in New York City. Then, Dr. Adam Hamawy’s primary victory in New Jersey, complete with celebratory “Allahu Akbar” chants that sent chills through those paying attention. Now, another Muslim DSA candidate, Darializa Avila Chevalier, is gunning for Congress in New York’s 13th District, backed by the same Justice Democrats machine and DSA apparatus that propelled her predecessors.

Darializa is the latest polished Muslim DSA candidate being groomed for high office. With her carefully crafted smile and moderate demeanor, she presents herself as a fresh, progressive voice – but her record reveals a hardcore radical with deep ties to antisemitic campus extremism, convicted terrorists, and Iranian-linked networks.

Chevalier is running on a classic hard-left DSA platform: “housing for all,” “babies not bombs” (slashing defense spending to fund socialist programs), abolishing ICE and all deportations, defunding and abolishing police and prisons, nationalizing key industries, seizing properties from landlords, Medicare for All, free college, and a large pro-Palestine agenda.

This is part of a large, coordinated DSA political takeover of New York. At a major Brooklyn rally on June 11, 2026, in Bushwick, Twitch streamer and Muslim socialist Hasan Piker introduced a large NYC-DSA slate of candidates running for multiple offices across the city and state. The event was a massive push for socialists at every level of government, with at least two candidates targeting U.S. Congress seats: Darializa Avila Chevalier in NY-13 and Claire Valdez in NY-7. And as he rightly stated, “New York is the tip of the spear” for the Islamic/Marxist takeover of America.

NYC-DSA, with over 13,000–14,000 members, is flexing its muscle after helping elect Zohran Mamdani as mayor. The slate includes candidates for state assembly, state senate, and Congress, aiming to build a powerful socialist bloc:

U.S. Congress: Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez

New York State Legislature: Aber Kawas, Christian Celeste Tate, Conrad Blackburn, David Orkin, Diana Moreno, Eon Huntley, Illapa Sairitupac, and Samantha Kattan

Piker celebrated the moment, declaring America is “closer than ever” to socialism thanks to these efforts.

Other posts from far-left groups, Sunrise Movement and Justice Democrats, hype Chevalier as a fighter bringing “socialism to the halls of Congress,” urging volunteers to phone bank and canvass.

This coordinated assault on New York will have national consequences. With candidates like Hamawy in New Jersey and Chevalier in NY-13, all backed by the same DSA/Justice Democrats infrastructure, a string of victories would send multiple radical voices to Washington. The goal is clear: expand red-green axis control from city halls to Congress, advancing policies that weaken borders and law enforcement, and align with Islamic priorities.

Justice Democrats, the far-left PAC founded to recruit and fund radical progressives, has been instrumental in this push. They helped propel Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Congress in 2018 and have backed a slate of Muslim socialist candidates, including Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and now Adam Hamawy and Darializa Avila Chevalier. Their mission is to flood Congress with anti-corporate, open-borders, pro-Palestine extremists.

NY-13, covering Upper Manhattan (Harlem, Washington Heights, Inwood) and parts of the Bronx, is a deep-blue Democrat stronghold. Incumbent Adriano Espaillat faces a primary challenge on June 23. Recent polls show Chevalier leading: a June Data for Progress poll conducted for Justice Democrats had her ahead 39-35 among likely primary voters. If Chevalier wins the Democratic primary – as polls and momentum suggest she could – she is all but guaranteed victory in November, becoming another Muslim voice in Congress advancing the same Islamic agenda.

Columbia Radical and Pro-Palestine Agitator: SJP Activist, CUAD Co-Founder, Hamilton Hall Takeover Participant

Chevalier, a Columbia University alumna (Class of 2016) and current PhD candidate at CUNY, has been heavily involved in the pro-Palestine movement. She was active with Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), which was subsequently banned from campus, before co-founding the even more radical Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) in 2016 alongside Mahmoud Khalil, Mohsen Mahdawi, and others. As an alumna, she helped lead the 2023-2024 Gaza Solidarity Encampment.

In 2014, as a Columbia student, Chevalier openly championed convicted Palestinian terrorist Rasmea Odeh, who was involved in a 1969 supermarket bombing in Jerusalem that killed two Israeli students. Chevalier posted “Help Rasmea come home!” on Facebook while helping raise money for Odeh’s bail during her U.S. immigration fraud trial. Rasmea was ultimately deported from the United States in 2017 for lying on her visa application.

Chevalier and SJP members hijacked a campus sexual assault rally to chant about “Rasmea Odeh’s rape.” In a letter published by the Columbia Daily Spectator, a Jewish student accused them of hijacking the event and told them to “wait their turn.” Chevalier fired back in a letter to the editor, accusing the student of benefiting from “a colonialist power structure” and placing Palestinian students at risk.

CUAD, a coalition of over 80 student groups, demands that Columbia divest its endowment from companies “profiting from Israeli apartheid,” impose an academic boycott on Israeli institutions, and more. The group is known for rhetoric supporting “liberation by any means necessary, including armed resistance,” posting content such as “long live October 7th,” and aligning with groups like Samidoun (linked to the PFLP terrorist organization). Samidoun was listed as a terrorist entity by the United States and Canada in 2024.

Columbia University has refused to recognize or meet with CUAD, citing their promotion of disruptions and hate, and ultimately banned the group due to antisemitic activities, property destruction, and support for terrorist groups.

Chevalier was directly involved in the violent, destructive takeover of Hamilton Hall (renamed “Hind’s Hall”) in April 2024. She was one of the women linking arms and blocking police access, singing “We shall not be moved” as officers cleared the building. The occupation involved breaking doors, damaging property, and holding staff hostage.

Other CUAD members have gone even further. Khymani James, the now infamous CUAD “activist,” stated in a January 2024 Instagram Live video: “Zionists don’t deserve to live” and “Be grateful that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists.” CUAD initially apologized on his behalf but later rescinded it, stating, “We support liberation by any means necessary, including armed resistance.”

In May 2025, the U.S. Departments of Education and Health and Human Services issued a joint Notice of Violation finding Columbia violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 through “deliberate indifference” to severe and pervasive harassment of Jewish students. CUAD’s encampments, disruptions, and rhetoric played a central role in creating this hostile environment, leading Jewish students to avoid campus, hide their identities, and miss classes.

This campus extremism served as Chevalier’s launchpad, mirroring the Mamdani Playbook: weaponize “free Palestine” fervor for political ascent. Just as Zohran Mamdani co-founded a Students for Justice in Palestine chapter during his college years, built a career on vocal pro-Palestine activism and BDS support, and rode that wave – along with DSA backing – all the way to becoming New York City mayor, Chevalier has used her leadership in SJP, CUAD, and the violent Hamilton Hall occupation as her own springboard into electoral politics.

Ties to Mahmoud Khalil and Mohsen Mahdawi

Darializa Avila Chevalier has openly bragged that she “worked alongside” Mahmoud Khalil in the divestment campaign and pro-Palestine agitation at Columbia. Khalil, a co-founder of the CUAD group, served as the encampment’s chief spokesman and negotiator. He was detained by ICE in March 2025 due to his support of Hamas and foreign policy concerns by the Trump administration.

Capital Research Center’s Ryan Mauro documented 15 smoking guns showing Khalil as a terror threat, detailing his leadership in the pro-Hamas, anti-American movement at Columbia. Khalil and fellow radicals are not merely anti-Israel but seek America’s downfall and actively work toward it through disruptive protests, glorification of violence, and fostering a hostile environment for Jewish students.

Chevalier organized protests demanding his release and wrote a USA Today op-ed framing his detention as a First Amendment outrage, portraying him as a victim of political persecution rather than a terror threat.

Mohsen Mahdawi, another CUAD co-founder and Palestinian Student Union co-founder at Columbia, was detained by ICE in April 2025 during what was supposed to be a citizenship interview. Mahdawi previously served as the Fatah Student Movement (Fatah Youth) coordinator at Birzeit University in the West Bank – the notorious West Bank breeding ground for Fatah and Hamas terrorists – before exporting his anti-Western hatred to American campuses. His “campus activism” has included blaring a siren directly into the faces of Jewish students, calling for the release of the Bibas babies while smirking. An immigration judge has since ordered his removal to Jordan, though he is appealing the decision.

Extreme Views, Deleted Social Media History, and Woke Indoctrination

Chevalier’s deleted tweets (2018–2022) from her since-deleted Twitter account reveal a torrent of radical extremism. She called for abolishing police, prisons, and borders; supported seizing private property from landlords and nationalizing major industries; tweeted “A world without borders… is possible, necessary, and the only moral way forward”; replied “Trick question – Israel doesn’t exist!” to a post about Israel disappearing; urged “Seize the means of production”; and posted expletive-laden attacks on police (“F**k 12”), Democrats, and establishment figures.

Additional posts included communist themes, calls for zero deportations, branding Joe Biden a “rapist” and “war criminal,” using the American flag as a washrag, condemning interracial relationships, and blasting American military veterans as “child murderers” guilty of “war crimes.” She has since claimed to have “grown,” but no one radically changes all of their core beliefs in a span of three years.

As a CUNY instructor, Chevalier co-created and taught a radical course titled “Black Diasporic Visions: (De) Constructing Modes of Power,” which advocated abolishing schools as “parallel to prisons” that fuel “genocide,” “white supremacy,” and “settler colonialism.” Course materials claimed American expansion and citizenship are inseparable from “violence of dispossession, enslavement, and genocide.”

Ties to Iranian-Linked Imam Al-Khoei Islamic Center

Chevalier has spoken at the Imam Al-Khoei Islamic Center in Queens (part of the Imam Al-Khoei Benevolent Foundation), addressing the congregation on justice, immigration, economic inequality, and “divesting from the war machine.”

This center is a well-documented Iranian regime front. The Department of Justice has repeatedly identified the Al-Khoei Foundation’s financial and operational ties to the Alavi Foundation, ruled by U.S. courts as a front for the Iranian government. The Alavi Foundation secretly funneled millions in Manhattan real estate revenue to Iran’s Bank Melli, a sanctioned entity tied to terrorism financing and nuclear proliferation.

Videos captured by MEMRI show, that the center Al-Khoei Islamic Center’s imam, Sheikh Fadhel Al-Sahlani, openly praised Hamas’ October 7, 2023 massacre in a November 2023 sermon captured, declaring that Hamas “has made a big difference not only for the Arab Muslim world, but the whole world.” In another video, captured in February 2026, during Friday prayers on the first day of Ramadan (attended by Zohran Mamdani), the imam invoked the Mahdi with the explicit call: “Through your hands comes the relief for the believers and the killing of the infidels by your sword.” Mamdani sat through the entire service.

This is the same network where Chevalier chose to speak – a venue that promotes Twelver Shia eschatology, calling for the violent conquest of non-Muslims, and serves as a conduit for Iranian regime influence inside the United States

Darializa Avila Chevalier embodies the full danger of the red-green conquest. This coordinated DSA surge in New York, complete with Hasan Piker rallying the troops for a socialist takeover, threatens to flood Congress and state government with radicals whose agenda will harm all Americans. New Yorkers in NY-13 must reject this threat before it is too late. Voters must decide if this is the future they want for America.

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