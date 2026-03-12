Mamdani celebrated Iftar at city hall in NYC by having staff and invitees sit on the floor with American and NYC flags displayed behind them in a staged message to the world that the city is now conquered 25 years after 9/11.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

In a totally predictable development, NYC’s Islamunist Mayor Zohran Mamdani is using the city government to ram the Religion of Peace down Americans’ throats and telegraph propaganda to the world that the Big Apple has now been conquered by Islamists, less than 25 years after the horror of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

New York City 25 years after 9/11

He celebrated the Muslim religious holiday of Iftar by having his staff and invitees, including one flashing the ISIS signal, sit on the floor of City Hall. This follows his hosting of antisemite Mahmoud Khalil for an Iftar dinner at Gracie Mansion during Ramadan, immediately following two ISIS followers attempting to blow up an anti-Islam protest outside the residence.

The brazen support for Islam and terrorist factions who hate Jews and anyone who is not Muslim is stunning but not surprising. The symbology of the American and New York flags behind those sitting on the floor was not lost on Americans. Guests were seen praying on the floor, sharing meals, and reciting supplications.

The invited Islamist who flashed the single-digit salute of Islam was especially disturbing. That symbol is most frequently displayed by ISIS’s gunmen and butchers. It was also flashed by one of the two young men who threw IEDs outside the Gracie mansion on March 9. Both openly proclaimed their loyalty to ISIS.

From Breitbart:

A signal to the ummah

The Iftar show was meant for Mamdani’s devout million-strong Muslims across the city who do not want to integrate into America’s culture but conquer it and transform every household into a tribute to Allah.

The Islamic event was blasted by conservatives.

“People need to understand the symbolism of this,” stated Brigitte Gabriel, an anti-Islamic activist who was born in Lebanon. “Islam is all about symbolism and projecting their dominance. New York City has been conquered and Mamdani is proclaiming it to the Islamic world.”

“They don’t want to ‘keep religion out of politics,’” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) wrote on X. “They want Islam to conquer the west.”

Conservative anti-Islam activist, Laura Loomer, also chimed in: “Mamdani for ISIS? A Muslim who was invited to the NYC Mayoral Residence by @ZohranKMamdani for a Ramadan iftar yesterday flashed the ISIS one finger salute inside Gracie Mansion. This comes after 2 ISIS terrorists threw a bomb at Amercians in NYC this weekend.”

Mamdani did not take long to respond to the criticism.

“Let there be as much outrage from politicians in Washington when kids go hungry as there is when I break bread with New Yorkers,” the Marxist mayor clapped back on X in response to a post from Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville, who astutely commented, “The enemy is inside the gates.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is Jewish, also took a shot at Tuberville, “This is mindless hate. Muslim Americans are cops, doctors, nurses, teachers, bankers, bricklayers, mothers, fathers, neighbors, mayors, and more. Islamophobic hate like this is fundamentally un-American and we must confront and overcome it whenever it rears its ugly head.”

Ironically, there was no comment from Schumer on confronting Islamic terrorists who express deadly hatred towards Jews and Christians.

This is one more Islamic display coming out of New York City, staking Islam’s claim to the Big Apple. The five daily calls to prayer can now be heard throughout the Big Apple.

Mamdani’s conversion of the city is just about complete, and it is the epitome of you get what you vote for.

