New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani broke his fast for Ramadan with the violent Muslim criminals and guards at Rikers Island in what looked very much like a recruitment op. He then vowed to shut the prison down and transfer the inmates or get them released.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has officially broken his fast for the Islamic holiday Ramadan, and it is very telling who he chose to break it with. The Islamunist mayor catered a Ramadan dinner on Monday for Muslim prisoners at Rikers Island, where they send the worst of the worst offenders. He then vowed to get them released or at least transferred and to shut down the iconic prison. His actions set social media ablaze.

(Video Credit: NPR)

Dinner with Muslim convicts and guards

Mamdani called the dinner at the notorious jail “one of the most meaningful evenings” he’s had as mayor. It was one of the highlights… another was having dinner with Hamas supporter, Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia anti-Israel activist who has previously been marked for deportation. He also celebrated the Muslim religious holiday of Iftar by having his staff and invitees, including one flashing the ISIS signal, sit on the floor of City Hall.

Hizzoner visited Rikers Island before becoming mayor when he was a state legislator. This is his first visit as mayor, and it resembled more of a recruitment op than anything else. He kicked it off by vowing to shut down the jail and have NYC’s borough-based jails take in the inmates. Mamdani is also actively looking for a facilitator to institute that plan.

“This is me just being a Muslim New Yorker,” Mamdani said during his trip to Rikers, according to NPR. “And I think there are some for whom that is a political act, and there are a million or so of us here in this city for whom it is simply a day-to-day existence.”

More from NPR:

MANN: You know, this really was unprecedented. Mamdani arrived through heavy security. He came into this big room where men were sitting on prayer mats, sharing a lesson from the Quran. Mamdani then slipped off his shoes, and he joined the men as they knelt to pray. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Praying in non-English language). MANN: And these men, Michel – many awaiting trial – and also Muslim men who are corrections officers, they all gathered around, you know, the mayor of the country’s biggest city, and they shared fellowship.

Notably, Mamdani invited Yusef Salaam, a member of the so-called “Central Park Five” who were exonerated of a 1989 rape and assault, to join him. Salaam currently serves as a member of the New York City Council.

Massive blowback over dinner with “monsters”

Social media went ballistic after pics went viral during the visit.

From Fox News:

Mystery novelist Daniel Friedman, who according to his bio on Macmillan Publishers’ website, lives in New York City, noted, “You have to be an absolute monster to be sent to Rikers Island these days.” “Offenders on Rikers all have long histories of doing things so horrible that even the woke, pro-crime judges and prosecutors in NYC don’t want to be responsible for what they’ll do if they let them go,” Friedman added. Moshe Hill, a long-time Long Island resident and candidate for the Nassau County legislature, agreed with Friedman. “Criminals in prison are just ‘New Yorkers in custody,’ according to Mamdani. Why are they in custody? You don’t go to Rikers Island for nothing!” Hill quipped. “Mayor likes to hang out with the people who victimize us. F—ing ridiculous,” Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt posted on X. Meanwhile, Emmy-Award winning producer and columnist Daniella Greenbaum Davis made her own post, asking the New York City mayor if he had also visited the victims of the inmates he was meeting with. “Visiting people in jail is admirable but just wondering if you’ve also visited their victims / the families of their victims?” she questioned. “Seems like there is a bizarre progressive determination to invert victimization I can’t quite understand.”

The enemies are inside the gates

When Mamdani celebrated Iftar at the Museum of the City of New York, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) had some choice remarks to make about the Jihadist.

He shared a photo of the Muslim mayor celebrating the religious affair alongside a pic of the Twin Towers on fire following 9/11, captioning his post “The enemy is inside the gates.” Despite backlash over his stance, Tuberville doubled down on it.

“I just go by his rhetoric,” Tuberville stated.

“He’s made a lot of statements about his stance with Islam and radical Islam, all the things that go along with what he preaches every day. And I’m just kind of repeating what he’s saying,” he told D.C. News Now’s Reshad Hudson.

“We don’t need a division in this country. We need everybody to go with the Constitution; understand we have moral values. And if we all stick with those — I don’t care if you’re Muslim or Catholic or Baptist, it makes no difference,” Tuberville asserted. “We need to make the country better; we don’t need to divide it. That’s what he’s doing in New York.”

No separation of church and state

Mamdani is also brazenly using his New York City mayor account on social media to promote Islam.

“Eid Mubarak, New York,” Mamdani captioned a video that celebrates the end of Ramadan that he posted online.

In the video, he basically proclaims that Islam has always owned New York City.

From the Post Millennial:

He later added in the video posted to the official mayoral X account, “Many asked me what it means to be the first Muslim mayor of our city, and in that question, there is an assumption that I am introducing our faith to the city as a whole, when in reality, our faith has been a part of this city for generations.” “The question of whether it’s been seen is another matter entirely, but Muslims and New York City, they are intertwined,” he added.

All of this follows questions about his wife, Rama Duwaji, being a raging antisemite who celebrated the butchery of Oct. 7, 2023, in Israel by Hamas. She has also supported Jihadist terrorists for many years.

Prisons have long been fertile recruiting grounds for Muslims. Many are radicalized and indoctrinated behind bars, just as prison guards are. You also see the Religion of Peace targeting NYC police officers. All of this is part of a plan, not only to change the US from within, using our culture and Constitution against us, but to take the most violent, vicious elements of society and embrace them, turning them into Jihadists.

Share