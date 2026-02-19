RAIR Foundation USA

William Voelz
9m

Richard. NY City Hall’s SOP IS obstruction. That began with Koch. And each mayor has added further insults to the original injury. There is no reversal of this policy direction. Their guns are loaded with 30-round mags and enduring hatred of this Republic. Reverse policies? The Marxist playbook is total destruction followed by replacement.

Richard Luthmann
22m

Personnel is policy. When a mayor selects a former “Abolish ICE” activist to oversee immigrant affairs, that is not symbolism—it’s direction. New York has every right to protect lawful residents and ensure due process. But it also operates within a federal system where immigration enforcement is national, not municipal. If City Hall’s strategy becomes obstruction rather than cooperation, the friction will be immediate and costly. Sanctuary policies may energize a political base, but they do not nullify federal law. The real test isn’t rhetoric. It’s whether public safety, constitutional order, and fiscal stability survive the experiment.

