By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Talk about putting a chicken hawk in charge of the hen house… Islamo-communist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has done just that once again by tapping Faiza Ali as commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA). She is a rabid “Abolish ICE” activist with a long history of cop hatred. She also used to work for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a front for Muslim terrorists, so she’s a twofer for Mamdani.

Talk about putting a chicken hawk in charge of the hen house… Islamo-communist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has done just that once again by tapping Faiza Ali as commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA). She is a rabid “Abolish ICE” activist with a long history of cop hatred. She also used to work for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a front for Muslim terrorists, so she’s a twofer for Mamdani.

Mamdani appoints an “Abolish ICE” activist to oversee immigrant affairs

Hizzoner made the unsurprising announcement on Tuesday on the continuing Pakistanification of New York City, claiming he made the choice “at a time when immigrant New Yorkers face escalating attacks and uncertainty,” adding that “this administration will not equivocate,” according to the Daily Wire.

“I am the proud daughter of immigrant parents from Pakistan who came to New York City with courage, an unshakable belief in possibility, and the determination to build a future here. This city gave us opportunity, stability, and the chance to put down roots, just as it has for generations of immigrants before us,” Ali said in a statement after getting the nod from the Democratic Socialist mayor.

“As Commissioner, I am committed to building a city that ensures every New Yorker, regardless of when they arrived or where they were born, can live, work, and raise families with dignity,” the Islamist vowed.

Back in 2019, Ali posted on X a call to “abolish ICE” over President Trump’s immigration policies and his so-called efforts to “weaponize fear and institutionalize white supremacy.”

A radical Islamist and cop-hater

In 2018, she was arrested at a protest where she was demanding an end to ICE. Obviously, Ali will not cooperate with the agency now that she has been put in charge of immigration affairs, and she will do everything she can to obstruct and hinder law enforcement.

“Made it back home to Brooklyn from D.C. after being arrested Thurs afternoon alongside 633 women protesting family separation & demanding we #abolishICE,” Ali wrote in an Instagram post.

“We will not be silent while 45 & his collaborators commit human rights abuses. We will keep showing up. #WomenDisobey,” she concluded.

The radical leftist was also busted in 2017 during a protest outside of Trump Tower, according to the New York Post. She was cuffed along with her pro-Palestinian, antisemitic, terrorist-loving buddy, Linda Sarsour.

In another X post from 2014, Ali campaigned for 11 million “undocumented” immigrants to receive American citizenship.

Ties to Islamic terrorist organizations

Ali was previously employed by CAIR as its director of community affairs in New York. It is the largest Islamic organization in the United Stated has ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. Both Texas and Florida have designated CAIR as a terrorist organization.

She was also on the staff of the New York City Council in 2014, was the advocacy and civic engagement director for the Arab American Association of New York, and co-founded the Muslim Democratic Club of New York, according to the mayor’s office. She was also an organizer with Brooklyn Congregations United.

“Ali previously served as deputy chief of staff to former City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and has more than a decade of experience in religious-based activism,” according to the New York Post.

More from the NYP:

Ali was the first Muslim woman to hold a first deputy chief of staff position with the City Council, and landed on Crain’s New York Business 2022 40 under 40 list. Her profile noted that she was inspired to become an activist after facing Islamophobic harassment after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. The daughter of Pakistani immigrants, she grew up in Brooklyn and has been involved in religious community organizing since at least 2011, when she worked with the progressive Jewish organization Bend the Arc, according to amNY.

Ali replaces Manuel Castro, who is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient and former immigrant labor organizer appointed by former Mayor Eric Adams as commissioner. Castro was hammered by progressive lawmakers and immigration advocates for refusing to publicly comment on Trump’s immigration policies.

More communists tapped for positions of power

And the hits just keep on coming for New York City… Politico reported on Monday that Mamdani will also name former Biden administration official Bitta Mostofi to lead audits of six municipal agencies, including the NYPD, for potential lapses in compliance with sanctuary protections. Mostofi served as MOIA commissioner under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, another communist.

Ana Maria Archila will also serve as commissioner of the Mayor’s Office for International Affairs. Hint… she’s another communist.

From amNY:

Archila, a longtime immigrant rights organizer and former co-director of the New York Working Families Party, will act as the city’s chief liaison to the United Nations, the U.S. State Department, and the broader diplomatic community. In the role, she will advise city agencies on diplomatic matters, coordinate with foreign missions, and oversee international engagement programs. Mayor Mamdani said Archila “brings moral clarity and a deep commitment to the people who keep this city running,” and will help ensure “the world continues to be welcome in the city we all call home.” Archila said she was “deeply honored” to join the administration and pledged to use her experience to build strong relationships with diplomatic missions and global partners. Born in Colombia, Archila has spent more than two decades in immigrant rights organizing, including leadership roles at Make the Road New York and the Center for Popular Democracy. She most recently served as co-director of the New York Working Families Party and ran for lieutenant governor in 2022.

Mamdani is getting ready to break his promise to New Yorkers and skyrocket taxes in the Big Apple, but he’s staying true to his vow to appoint Islamists, communists, and radicals to positions of power. This will not end well.

Share