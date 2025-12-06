Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is populating his key committees with exactly the kind of people you would expect… felons, antisemites, anti-police activists, and Democratic Socialists of America members (i.e., communists). It would appear that most of them are Muslim, and religion evidently tops morality and criminal behavior in his selection process. He has chosen 400 “experts” for his 17 transition teams.

Just to name a few…

Mysonne Linen

One notable selection is a felon who served seven years for pistol-whipping and robbing New York City cab drivers. That felon is Mysonne Linen, a rapper-turned-social justice activist, and he is being appointed as a… wait for it… “criminal legal system” advisor by Mamdani, according to The Washington Free Beacon. You simply cannot make this stuff up.

Mamdani claims that transition officials such as Linin will make both “personnel recommendations” and “policy recommendations” for his administration.

Linen served time for armed robberies that took place between 1997 and 1998. He was part of a gang of thugs who robbed cab driver Joseph Eziri in June 1997, and hit him with a beer bottle, according to the New York Daily News.

Prosecutors contended that Linen also robbed cabbie Francisco Monsanto at gunpoint in a March 1998 robbery. He reportedly stole cash and jewelry. Both Eziri and Monsanto identified Linen as the robber at his trial. Linen, for his part, denied the crimes and blamed them on being young.

Linen turned down a one-year plea-deal offer. That turned out to be a mistake because he was found guilty in July 1999 of weapons possession and felony robbery charges. That conviction came just weeks before Linen was to appear on a rap album with Busta Rhymes and L.L. Cool J.

Linen has close ties with Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour. They cofounded the activist group Until Freedom together, which is behind the “We Ain’t Buying It” campaign, urging black consumers to boycott Target, Amazon, and Home Depot for “enabling” various Trump administration policies, such as doing away with DEI.

Both Linen and Mallory are followers of notorious hatemonger Louis Farrakhan, who is the head of the Nation of Islam. He is as antisemitic as they come, doesn’t like white people, and he once called Adolf Hitler a “great” man. In 2018, he referenced “the Satanic Jew.” His rhetoric is sheer incitement and viciously violent.

After President Trump was first elected in 2016, Linen met with Farrakhan. He wrote after that meeting that “The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan has inspired and motivated me!! His unapologetic Leadership is what is needed in this Time.”

“This is the time for warriors to prepare for war,” Linen wrote on Instagram.

That’s not all Linen has said over time. His sentiments absolutely echo those of Farrakhan: “The white man has killed, raped, destroyed my culture!” Linen wrote on X. “I’ve been taught since birth and witnessed that white people hate me, do you not understand the reality of a black man in America??”

He’s also anti-gay, calling one commenter a “closet Fag” and telling another to “suck my dick faggot.”

Mamdani has picked a whole list of individuals who are radicals… Linen is just one example.

Alex Vitale

He picked Alex Vitale, the author of The End of Policing, to serve on his Community Safety committee.

Waleed Shahid

Then there is Waleed Shahid, who was placed on the Committee on Community Organizing.

From The Jerusalem Post:

Waleed Shahid describes himself as a democratic political strategist. He has a track record of mocking Jewish outlets and making anti-Israel comments on social media. On October 7, 2023, the day of Hamas’ massacre, Shahid tweeted, “Similar to violent militias in Ireland, South Africa, and many places around the world, Hamas is also a byproduct of Israel’s violent policies of occupation and the second-class status of Palestinians.”

Jenna Hamed

Next up is Jenna Hamed, who was appointed to the Committee on Arts and Culture:

Jenna Hamed is a Palestinian-American curator and bookmaker. She is extensively involved in pro-Palestinian advocacy and activities relating to Palestinian heritage. On October 13, 2023, she tweeted: “I will commend, support, reaffirm my people for all measures taken toward LIFE and LIBERATION. If you believe in a FREE PALESTINE, you believe in a free Gaza. When you say FREE PALESTINE, it means you support the obliteration of all borders.” Not long later, on October 28, 2023, she tweeted, “Israel’s military aggression is not self-defense. What we are witnessing is a continuation and acceleration of the 75-year land grab project. They are exploiting the grief of the October 7th events to justify their murdering and destruction in Gaza, the same way they exploited holocaust grief to justify the mass expulsion of Palestinians from their land in 1948.” She has on many occasions condemned the US for its support of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, and also called for divestment and boycott of Israel. On April 22, 2024, she tweeted, “US-backed genocide inflicted by the zio entity. Housed within this lethal atrocity is an epistemicide. Palestinians are among the most educated people in the region. Education means everything to us. This is yet another tactic by the oppressor. Irreversible damage is being caused. Pay attention. Make your universities, alma maters, and employers condemn these horrors, divest from Israel & apply pressure on the US gov to end this madness.”

Lumuumba Bandele

Lumuumba Bandele was appointed to the Committee on Community Organizing as well. He is a community organizer who has actively been behind campaigns to free several black nationalists convicted of murdering police officers.

He was the organizer of the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement. That group firmly believes that the collective institutions of “white-supremacy, patriarchy, and capitalism have been at the root of our people’s oppression.” Bandele has been part of the BDS movement since at least 2012.

When the horrific attack in Israel took place on October 7, 2023, Bandele posted on social media, “solidarity from Brooklyn to Palestine.”

In 2012, he posted on X, “We firmly assert the right of the Palestinian people to resist their ongoing occupation and colonization by the Israeli government and the international forces of Zionism. We also firmly support the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and statehood, and the unequivocal and irrevocable right to return.”

Katie Unger

Next up is Katie Unger, who was appointed to the Committee on Community Organizing. She describes herself as a fourth-generation radical, NY Jewish organizer. She cofounded the political arm of Jews for Racial and Economic Justice called “the Jewish Vote.” They are a far-left Jewish anti-Israel non-profit.

Unger calls the war in Gaza a genocide committed by Israelis. She is extremely anti-Zionist.

Sherif Ahmed

Sherif Ahmed was appointed to the Committee on Community Organizing, too.

He is the executive director of the Muslim American Society NY (MAS). That group has been linked to the Muslim Brotherhood and is often thought of as its American branch. The UAE has banned MAS and declared it a terrorist organization.

Gustavo Gordillo

Gordillo was appointed to the Committee on Economic Development & Workforce Development. He is the current co-chair of DSA-NYC.

According to The Jerusalem Post, “The DSA platform accuses Israel of apartheid, colonialism, and military occupation, while pledging solidarity with the Palestinian cause. The group considers the Gaza war a genocide; supports BDS, the movement to boycott Israel, and calls for an end to American aid to Israel.”

Gordillo is also a long-time pro-Palestinian activist – more from the Jerusalem Post:

On March 10, 2025, NYC-DSA posted on Instagram a video of Gordillo speaking at a rally in support of anti-Israel student and activist Mahmoud Khalil. In his speech, Gordillo said: “They make figures like Hamas and ‘terrorists’ into effective enemies…The terror comes from the capitalists and their pawns…the terror comes from the fascist governments and their ICE [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] squads.”

Shafeka Hashash

Hashash was the co-president of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at New York University (NYU). She was appointed to the Committee on Government Operations.

Per the Jerusalem Post:

In 2024, eight families of terror victims with 60 plaintiffs, among them victims of October 7th, filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit in the Middle District of Florida under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) against Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), its affiliated network of student organizations and their leaders, arguing that SJP is a network established by Hamas and the ‘Muslim Brotherhood,’ supported by the terror organization and directly provides Hamas with material support and resources.

Hashash has long been anti-Israel, once stating, “As much as our community needs to change some aspects, a large reason we have to do this is to become a stronger community against Zionism.”

Tamika Mallory

Last, but certainly not least, is Tamika Mallory, a defund the police activist and disgraced Women’s March organizer who resigned in 2019 over allegations of antisemitism. She will serve on the Community Safety Committee.

As stated before, she has deep ties to Farrakhan, who once called Jews “termites.” She is also a Black Lives Matter activist.

She has repeatedly praised Farrakhan, including calling him an “honorable minister” and the “greatest of all time because of what he’s done in black communities.” Mallory was also seen attending an event where Farrakhan said that “the powerful Jew is my enemy,” according to Fox News.

If you are known by the company you keep, New York City is in big trouble with Mamdani. And if you are Jewish or a police officer and live in the Big Apple, it’s probably time to relocate.

The hellish mix of antisemitism, communism, and Islamism coming NYC’s way is daunting.

