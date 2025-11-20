New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is brazenly backing a longtime CAIR-linked Palestinian American activist named Aber Kawas for a state assembly seat. She once described 9/11 as a terror attack that a “couple of people did,” while blaming white Americans for the atrocity that killed nearly 3,000 people that day.

Mamdani backs CAIR-linked Islamist

Mamdani’s mayoral transition team revealed his support for Kawas during a closed-door Democratic Socialists of America meeting in Manhattan last week, according to a NY Daily News report.

“[Mamdani] told me that while he has tremendous respect for everyone in this race, he has said that he will support Aber in whatever she pursues,” the top political advisor to the Mamdani transition team, Sam McCann, stated during the meeting.

Since 2010, Kawas has been an organizer in the city’s Arab and Muslim communities, the New York Post reported. She is reportedly trying to garner support from the DSA for a run in the 34th Assembly District in Queens. That seat is being vacated by Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, who will challenge Queens state Sen. Jessica Ramos, the Post reported. Kawas has been linked to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which has been accused of having ties to Hamas. On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation designating CAIR as a foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organization.

She has a deep hatred for America, white people, and Israel

She made it clear in past statements that she hates white Americans and capitalism. She’s also a rabid anti-Semite.

“The system of capitalism and racism and white supremacy… and Islamophobia, have all been used to colonize lands, to take resources from other people, and so this is a long trajectory and we’re just seeing the manifestations of that continuation with 9/11,” Kawas said in one video that was posted on social media.

“Historically, right, you know, a lot of us come from lands that were colonized, lands where wars are being waged, right, and a lot of times because of U.S. policy or the policies in Europe,” Kawas asserted in an attempt to disparage people who are “asking us to respond about, you know, an attack.”

“The idea we have to apologize for a terror attack that a couple of people did and then there is no apology or reparations for genocides and for slavery… is something I find reprehensible,” she declared.

Kawas only moved to her district last year. She holds a master’s degree in “Islamic Liberation Theology” from a South African university, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Defending terrorists

The Islamist also had a Tumblr account where she defended attempted terrorist Ahmed Ferhani, according to The Beacon. He was sentenced to ten years in 2011 for planning to blow up a Manhattan synagogue.

She was devastated when she heard that Ferhani tried to off himself while in prison. Kawas called him her “brother,” stating that she knew his family.

“But then this weekend, I felt the deepst [sic] low. I heard the news of my brother, whose case I’ve followed & whose family I knew—Ahmad Farfani. After being pursued for years by the NYPD and eventually caught up in an entrapment case, last weekend he attempted suicide in order to escape his circumstance,” Kawas wrote on social media. “He saw nowhere out but death. This is the state our people are in.”

“I intended to create chaos and send a message of intimidation and coercion to the Jewish population of New York City, warning them to stop mistreating Muslims,” Ferhani told a judge.

Kawas also defended convicted al Qaeda financier Fahad Hashmi and other terrorists, “Therefore, each day they are locked up is a day that our hearts cannot be at ease. We cannot rest until each and everyone is free. Their lives are a sources of inspiration to us for they are living martyrs, teaching us lessons in patience, sacrifice, and integrity. We must strive to keep them in our remembrance and work for their sake, continuing on with the freedom we have, that has unjustly been taken awat [sic] from them.”

Anti-Israel focus

An adviser to Kawas celebrated Mamdani’s win and proclaimed that raging against the “Israeli lobby” is a focal point of Kawas’s campaign.

“We have to actually run a Palestinian Arab in this race because we need to draw the fire of the Israeli lobby, and we have to beat them,” adviser Joe Stanton reportedly contended during the Wednesday DSA meeting. “We did it with Zohran, and people have started realizing that they don’t run things.”

Choosing a Muslim activist over another DSA candidate

And as expected and predicted, Mamdani is choosing theocracy over political ideology.

In backing Kawas, Mamdani, an assemblyman representing Astoria, puts himself on a collision course with the incumbent in the Assembly district in question, Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, who is vacating her seat to run for a state Senate spot in next summer’s primary elections. Gonzalez-Rojas, a DSA member whose district spans Jackson Heights, has endorsed her chief of staff, Brian Romero, to succeed her. At last Wednesday’s DSA Electoral Working Group meeting, supporters of Romero made the case that he’s well suited to replace Gonzalez-Rojas because of his deep ties to the district, including his fluency in Spanish in a predominantly Hispanic district and years of work on local issues, according to multiple sources in the room who spoke with The News on condition of anonymity.

Kawas is also evidently the daughter of criminal illegal aliens, according to Daniel Greenfield.

According to Kawas, her illegal alien father was detained after “a Muslim informant turned him in for committing a petty crime” while at other times she claimed that he was deported “due to Islamaphobic and anti-immigrant legislation”. After spending three years in prison, he was finally deported back to his home in Jordan while her mother was forced to “learn English”. The ‘Palestinian’ Kawas family, Aber, her sister Magdolyn Kawas, and their mother, Manal Abu Samaha or Manal Kawas, got involved in anti-American activism and protested against Trump. Both the Kawas daughters became organizers with the Arab-American Association, headed by Linda Sarsour, who had co-founded the Muslim Democratic Club of New York where Mamdani had gotten his start. Sarsour recently boasted, “I would be honored to die a martyr”. Sarsour, a Bill de Blasio ally, had seen over $4 million in taxpayer money pour into the Arab-American Association. Aber Kawas became the face of the Islamist group’s activism against national security, claiming that her father had been “torn away” from his family for no reason at all. According to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, not yet in Congress, writing an op-ed for the Nation of Islam (a violent racist hate group led by Louis Farrakhan), Aber’s family “came to the United States from Jordan when the first Iraq War erupted and decided to remain in the U.S. rather than return to a war-stricken region” and he was arrested for “putting his name on the title form of a car that didn’t belong to him, but to a friend who needed his help.” But, according to a documentary about how hard Muslims have it in America, he was deported for “selling out-of-state cigarettes”.

Look for Mamdani, the DSA, and CAIR to start pushing more and more Islamists to populate electoral seats in the state of New York, as well as across the nation. Terrorist ties mean nothing to them – it’s about power and control… It’s about a red/green alliance to destroy America.