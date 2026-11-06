Darializa Avila Chevalier has won New York’s 13th Congressional District.

A Mamdani ally, Muslim convert, and card-carrying DSA member, Chevalier represents the Red-Green Alliance in action; Marxism fused with Islam.

She co-founded Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) alongside Mahmoud Khalil and Mohsen Mahdawi. That group openly promoted “long live October 7th,” “armed resistance,” the campus encampments, and the violent takeover of Hamilton Hall.

Chevalier publicly backed Rasmea Odeh, the Palestinian terrorist convicted for her role in the 1969 Jerusalem supermarket bombing that killed two innocent Israeli civilians. Odeh was later deported from the United States for concealing her criminal record. Chevalier called for her return.

Her boyfriend, Ramzi Kassem, one of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s top lawyers, has represented al-Qaeda-linked Guantanamo detainees.

Chevalier has called the United States “worse than Hamas” and a “f—ing disgrace.” She previously posted calls to abolish the police, prisons, and borders; posts she later deleted.

This is not normal Democratic politics. NY-13 has fallen.

Another seat captured. The takeover is already here.

See Previous RAIR Foundation Coverage

The Red-Green Alliance’s Newest Soldier: Meet Darializa Avila Chevalier, the DSA Muslim Convert Poised for Congress in NY-13 (RAIR TV) – October 13, 2026



RAIR exposes the full radical record of Mamdani-backed DSA Muslim convert Darializa Avila Chevalier – from co-founding Columbia’s extreme CUAD group to backing a convicted bomber and calling for the abolition of police, prisons, and borders – as she prepares to enter Congress.

Mamdani Candidates Descend on Races: Muslim DSA Radical Darializa Avila Chevalier, Co-Founder of Radical Columbia Group CUAD, Targets NY-13 Congress – June 19, 2026



The same machine that elected Zohran Mamdani is now pushing hardline DSA candidates into Congress. RAIR details how Chevalier’s CUAD activism, terrorist sympathies, and extreme platform make her one of the most dangerous members of the Red-Green Alliance.

‘To the Left of AOC’: NY DSAer Darializa Avila Chevalier Claims US Worse Than Hamas… – June 15, 2026



RAIR documents Chevalier’s most extreme statements, including calling the United States worse than Hamas, defending convicted terrorists, and advancing a platform of open borders and police abolition while running with full DSA and Mamdani support.

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