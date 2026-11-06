RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Mike G's avatar
Mike G
2h

New York City is filled with naive lunatics.

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Thorsmama1950's avatar
Thorsmama1950
2h

GOP why have you allowed this into Our Country?? I want an answer to this question!!!!

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