Zohran Mamdani is back at it – standing tall and declaring Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal” who is not welcome in New York City.

While he’s busy grandstanding against Netanyahu, a real convicted war criminal is walking free in Queens – Ashrafuzzaman Khan.

He was the chief executioner of the Al-Badr death squads during the 1971 Bangladesh war. This man personally shot seven university professors at gunpoint to wipe out the nation’s intellectuals. Eyewitnesses. Documents. His own diary. All of it proves it.

Bangladesh convicted him in absentia and sentenced him to death.

Instead of facing justice, he came to America, became a citizen, and rose to Vice President of the Islamic Circle of North America – one of the biggest Muslim organizations in the country.

ICNA once called him a “model citizen.” Then they quietly scrubbed his name after the conviction went public.

He’s still here. Still free. No deportation. No denaturalization. The DOJ looked into it years ago and… nothing.

This is the man New York is protecting while Mamdani lectures us about Netanyahu.

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