Mamdani’s Inner Circle is Full of Young, Rich Commies Who Could Rule NYC for Years to Come
Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani has padded his inner circle with young Gen Zers who have little to no political experience. They are, for the most part, wealthy, elitist communists who want to profit as the Big Apple rots.