Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, is a raging antisemite. Resurfaced social media posts show she supports Jihadist terrorists and has a deep abiding hatred of Israel and Jews. It doesn’t seem to bother her husband in the least.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Islamunist Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, is a raging antisemite who doesn’t try to hide it in the least. Not only that, but when confronted with her hatred of Israel and her actions, the mayor simply shrugs and says she is not only the love of his life, but her own person, thereby deflecting and somehow making it palatable that she’s a monster.

First lady’s old social media posts resurface

First Lady Rama Duwaji, 28, has celebrated Palestinian terrorists, a plane hijacker, and the butchery of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. But most media outlets paint her as the youngest first lady ever of New York City, and gush about her beauty and her faith, while glossing over her hatred of Israel and America.

She is Syrian by birth but spent her early childhood in New Jersey. A hotbed of Jihadist radicalism these days. In 2006, her family moved to Dubai, and she eventually went to college in Virginia.

The Washington Free Beacon did an in-depth report going over a wide range of prior social media posts made by Duwaji while she was a teenager and in her early 20s living in the Middle East. She wholeheartedly supported the members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terror group and the First Intifada. The disgusting posts took place on X and Tumblr.

Support for Islamic terrorists

When the first lady was 20, she posted a pic on Tumblr in September 2017 of the notorious Palestinian terrorist Leila Khaled, under the handle “diimashq,” repeating a famous statement from the killer, “If it does good for my cause, I’ll be happy to accept death,” the caption read.

The PFLP is a designated terrorist group that took part in hijackings back in 1969 and 1970, when they were all the rage among Jihadists. Khaled had her face changed to disguise her identity at the time. In the 1970 hijacking, she threatened to detonate a grenade if the pilots did not let her in the cockpit of the plane. Khaled is revered because she was the first female Jihadist to hijack a plane.

From the Free Beacon:

In the posts, Duwaji celebrated other members of the terrorist PFLP as well. In March 2015, when she was 17, New York City’s future first lady reposted a tweet on International Women’s Day praising the terrorist Shadia Abu Ghazaleh. It shows a photo of Ghazaleh, a leading PFLP figure who participated in the bombing of an Israeli bus and led several other terrorist attacks, posing with a rifle. She was killed in 1968 when a bomb she was building in her home—which she intended to use to blow up a building in Tel Aviv—exploded accidentally. The late terrorist is considered a “martyr” in Palestinian society and is the namesake of a school in Gaza. “shadia abu ghazaleh, first palestinian woman to fight in resistance after 1967 occupation #InternationalWomensDay,” the post read.

A photo posted to her Tumblr account in December 2017 glorified a keffiyeh-clad Palestinian sewing a flag.

The First Intifada was an uprising by Islamic terrorists that took place between 1987 and 1993. Hamas was born during the conflict. During that time, Palestinians slaughtered approximately 200 Israelis and hundreds of fellow Palestinians whom they claimed were conspiring with Israel.

Duwaji also posted a picture of a Bangladeshi postage stamp to her account in September 2017, which declared, “We salute the valiant freedom fighters of Palestine.”

Disparaging American troops

More from the Free Beacon:

Duwaji reposted an attack against U.S. service members on her Tumblr in July 2015. “*taps mic* American soldiers fighting in imperialist wars are not brave nor are they fighting for anyone’s freedom,” the post read. “They are mercilessly slaughtering 3rd world civilians and fighting to maintain American hegemony. That is all, thank you! *drops mic*” In December of that year, she reposted another Tumblr user who said white people created al Qaeda. “You can’t blame muslims for terrorism because they didn’t construct, fund nor train Al-Qaeda,” that user wrote. “White People did that too.”

Jew hatred

More from the Post Millennial:

When Snapchat featured Tel Aviv in 2015, Duwaji reportedly amplified posts declaring the city “shouldn’t exist in the first place” and accusing Israel of genocide. Additionally, Duwaji, who isn’t Black, used the N-word in a 2013 X post when she was just 15 years old. She wrote “@_AlyaF Helllll yeah, n*gga. Super duper genius* excuse you.”

These posts resurfaced after Duwaji was already being slammed for posting support for the Oct. 7 attacks.

On the first day of the attack by Hamas terrorists, who slaughtered over a thousand people, and then proceeded to rape, torture, and kidnap hundreds more, Duwaji posted what can only be perceived as hateful rhetoric against the Jewish state.

From The Jewish Insider:

The first post, shared on the day of Hamas’ onslaught, came from The Slow Factory, which bills itself as “a school, knowledge partner and climate innovation organization” that “center[s] the voices and ideas of the Global Majority (Black, Indigenous, and other people of color) to share their knowledge outside the boundaries of institutions & oppressive systems.” The Instagram post shows stills from participants’ livestreamed footage of the attack: first of a bulldozer that terrorists used to breach the barrier separating Israel from Gaza, the second of attackers riding on a captured IDF vehicle. Printed on the former are the words “Breaking the walls of apartheid and military occupation,” and on the latter “Resisting apartheid since 1948,” and on both the slogan “Systemic change for collective liberation.” The extensive caption on the post laments that “if and when the occupation forces retaliate against this resistance” Gazans will be “punished for wanting freedom from apartheid.”

She also liked a number of Instagram posts that called reports of rapes during the attack a “mass rape hoax.”

Duwaji provided a featured illustration for an essay by Susan Abulhawa, an author who called Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack “spectacular,” has bemoaned what she calls “Jewish supremacist vampires,” and said Jewish Israelis are “rootless soulless ghouls.”

But according to Hizzonor, it’s all a big nothing-burger. Her hateful rhetoric says as much about the mayor as it does about his wife.

“My wife is the love of my life, and she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall. I, however, was elected to represent all eight and a half million people in the city, and I believe that it’s my responsibility because of that role to answer any questions about my thoughts and my policies and my decisions,” Mamdani recently responded to reporters concerning his wife’s posts.

(Video Credit: New York Post)

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