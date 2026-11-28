The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are plotting a political coup in 2028 by running hundreds of communists for office. They are joined by CAIR, who is prepping to run 5,000 Muslim candidates. This could be a death blow to the Republic if not stopped. The hellish Red/Green Alliance is making its move to seize total power and control.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The communists are emboldened after sweeping the midterm elections. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are now planning to run hundreds of so-called “socialists” in 2028 to deal a final death blow to the American political structure. The Marxists are plotting a revolution in which they would quadruple their numbers in Congress to at least 32 House members. They also plan to be the kingmaker for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Hundreds of Communists Will Run in 2028

“We’re going to run hundreds of socialists in 2028; we’re going to elect candidates up and down the ballot,” predicted Sarah Milner, who is a member of the DSA’s powerful National Political Committee, during a “Presidential Exploratory Committee Endorsement Launch Call” that was held last week with members from around the country.

“Comrades, we are going to build the strongest socialist movement this country has ever seen. We’re going to overturn this whole corrupt system,” Milner, a self-described transgender Trotskyist, railed, urging chapters to plan “DSA 101” sessions for an “influx of new members,” according to the New York Post.

The march on DC officially kicked off for the DSA this month as it conducts a month-long 2028 presidential nomination showdown. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) leads the pack. The DSA believes they are ascendant enough to take the presidency now.

“It’s a big selling point,” said national DSA co-chair, Ashik Siddique.

It’s not just the communists either – the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is vowing to run 5,000 Muslim candidates for office. This is the Red/Green Alliance making its move.

Bernie Sanders Shoved the Communists into High Gear

This move began back in 2016 when the DSA encouraged Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to run for president. Oddly, they didn’t back him, claiming they don’t normally endorse presidential candidates. That changed in 2020, when the communists formally endorsed Sanders for the presidency.

Sanders came in second to former President Biden in the Democratic primary, winning 28% of delegate votes to Sleepy Joe’s 68%. But the run laid the groundwork for the rise of the communists.

“Even when Bernie Sanders ran in 2020 and didn’t become president, there was a massive coattail effect with DSA electing candidates locally all over the country. This time we can be even more intentional,” Siddique asserted.

“Our ideas are popular; that wasn’t always the case,” he bragged, pointing to surveys that showed 86% support for a higher minimum wage and 66% for government-provided healthcare, as well as other communist planks. “They’re things that when Bernie was campaigning on them a decade ago felt like a pipe dream.”

A Marxist Revolution

The DSA is looking for a loyal communist foot soldier – AOC fits that bill perfectly. Plus, she’s not that bright and would be easy to control.

“We are using the Democratic Party ballot line, but we don’t feel any fealty to the Democratic Party,” Ella Teevan, another National Political Committee member, brazenly contended. “We know the Democratic Party is the problem. We think eventually we might have enough contradictions with the Democratic Party that they don’t let us get away with this anymore.”

What she doesn’t say is that the DSA is in the midst of a hostile takeover of the Democratic Party. They will gut it of those who will not toe the communist line hard enough. It will be the Night of Long Knives put on permanent repeat.

The DSA is set to announce its presidential candidate this spring.

The DSA Explodes onto the Political Scene

The communists will now go from two elected officials in the House of Representatives—AOC and fellow “Squad” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)—to eight in January after the midterm wins. That doesn’t sound like a revolution, but when it comes to communists, it’s ground-shaking and carries evil momentum.

They’ve added Reps.-elect Claire Valdez (D-NY), Darializa Avila Chevalier (D-NY), Chris Rabb (D-PA), Donavan McKinney (D-MI), Melat Kiros (D-CO) and Angela Gonzales-Torres (D-CA). That doesn’t include power brokers like Muslim New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan Muslim Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed. Other DSAers are also being elected all over the nation to positions of power.

Democratic Rep.-elect Melat Kiros of Colorado wants guarantees from Speaker of the House Hakeem Jeffries that Democrats will prioritize “Medicare for All,” limiting Israeli aid, and pausing data centers. If Jeffries doesn’t go full anti-Israel communist, the DSA will find a way to throttle him.

Mamdani, who sees himself as a kingmaker, is also holding private meetings with union officials about supporting far-left candidates to run for president. He “wants the progressive ecosystem to mobilize quickly, strategically and efficiently if a moderate candidate is clearly on the rise,” one source said, according to Gateway Pundit.

Meanwhile, El-Sayed, like Mamdani, has tapped Muslims and communists for his congressional staff. A number of them come from former President Barack Obama’s orbit. Shocker. The Muslim senator-elect views Michigan as the capital of Arab America.

Over 120 DSA candidates won nationally and locally in the midterms. The organization now has over 150,000 members and hundreds of chapters nationwide. They have joined with labor organizers (unions), teachers, healthcare workers, and others to push communism throughout America.

“A post-election memo from the Republican State Legislative Committee (RSLC) said 58 candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) were elected on November 3 to state legislatures nationwide,” Breitbart News reported.

“Democrats flipped 11 state legislative chambers in 2026, RSLC said, which previews major races in 2028 and 2030, and control over redistricting is at risk in many states. RSLC says redistricting is no longer simply a once-a-decade exercise and instead is ‘an ongoing political reality that demands attention, preparation, and engagement in every election cycle,’” the media outlet noted.

What many called the “Red Scare” is not a conspiracy theory – it is reality. Along with Islam, the DSA is an existential threat to America and our freedoms. The march of the communists has become thunderous, and they cannot be allowed to seize complete power in 2028, or the Republic will end as we know it.

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