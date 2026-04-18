In the wake of his death at age 81, the legacy media has revived its false narrative about Martin Gugino, a militant left agitator who was shoved by police after deliberately approaching a line of officers during the 2020 riots in Buffalo.

It happened on June 4, 2020, after the curfew took effect, while an elite police unit was attempting to thwart a Black Lives Matter riot at Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York. Martin Gugino, 75 at the time, ignored multiple verbal commands from the officers to move back and leave the square. Instead of complying, he deliberately walked directly toward the advancing police line. While approaching, he held a phone in his hand and appeared to wave or gesture with it near the officers’ badges while also carrying a helmet. It was during this moment that two officers, Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, shoved Gugino, which caused him to fall backwards.

In the wake of the fall, he was removed by ambulance and received intense media coverage painting him as a victim of police brutality.

Gugino on the phone while on a stretcher

But the media ignored the real story then, and continues to ignore it to this day. Here are some of the facts about Martin Gugino.

Martin Gugino was:

a long-time hard left agitator,

a “Black Lives Matter” activist who traveled to Cleveland to meet with the parents of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy shot by police as he waved a toy gun,

a member of the communist Catholic Worker movement,

a member of the radical left People United for Sustainable Housing (PUSH Buffalo) and Western New York Peace Center, and

arrested four times for protest-related activities.

Martin Gugino also had a self-described “obsession” with communist Cuba.

He deleted his social media in the wake of the incident, although RAIR was able to capture and archive some screenshots.

Shockingly, Gugino allegedly trained striking Verizon employees in April 2016 how to fall backwards if bumped by a car by taking two steps back and dropping to absorb the impact with the back.

During the 2020 George Floyd riots, legacy media, left-wing politicians, and segments of the medical establishment aligned in targeting police by relentlessly highlighting incidents of alleged brutality, amplifying calls to “defund the police,” and framing “systemic racism” and policing itself as a greater public health threat than COVID-19, even as they justified mass protests while enforcing lockdowns on other gatherings.

New York Times Still Paints Martin Gugino as Victim

An example of the biased coverage includes that of Hannah Ziegler (She/Her) of the New York Times, who completely ignored the circumstances when painting Gugino as a victim of police brutality. The author did not mention his hatred for the police, that he ignored police orders or was arrested on multiple previous occasions during protests.

This was never about justice. It was a calculated propaganda moment during the 2020 riots, designed to smear law enforcement and advance a radical anti-police agenda. Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski became the real victims that night, suspended, charged, and demonized, while the corporate press continues to this day to protect the narrative rather than report the facts.

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