Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is on his way to Congress after defeating Dan Goldman. He’ll take communist staffers with him that want to abolish the Senate, Supreme Court, and ICE. One wants to hang Elon Musk as well. He’s picked only the finest commie pinkos to work with him in DC.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

New York can really pick them. Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is on his way to Congress after defeating incumbent Democrat Dan Goldman. It was evident that Lander is a communist and that he would take his Marxist policies with him to DC… but he doubled down with the selection of his congressional staffers. He has chosen a chief of staff who called for the abolition of the Senate and proposed “postal abortions,” a “commie pinko” communications director who called for Elon Musk’s execution, and an immigration director who wants to “prosecute ICE.”

Remember, Lander was a member of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) for over 30 years. He joined as a freshman at the University of Chicago in 1987. He made a show of leaving the DSA in 2023 over its stance on Israel and the Oct. 7 slaughter in Israel by Hamas. But he remains a strong ally, and his leaving the communist organization was all for show. He’s also a longtime Working Families Party affiliate, which means he’s stone-cold communist. Lander is also an Islamic sycophant.

Lander’s Communist Staffers

The Washington Free Beacon is reporting that his incoming chief of staff, Laura Hatalsky, is a former aide to slimeball New York Democrat Anthony Weiner and Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. She also worked in the Senate Democrats’ communications arm, formerly known as the Democratic Policy and Communications Center, under caucus leader Chuck Schumer.

That’s all behind Hatalsky now. Now, she wants to nix the Senate altogether.

She reposted a tweet from Washington University political science professor Steven Smith in May 2022, showing her commie DSA colors, stating, “It is long past time to move on abolishing the US Senate or stripping it of its major legislative powers.”

Following the DSA’s political planks, Hatalsky also hates the Electoral College and the Supreme Court. She called the Electoral College “an undemocratic, racist sham” that is “rooted in racism” in 2020.

In 2022, following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Hatalsky reposted a tweet claiming, “there’s precedent to just ignore the supreme court, and more people should know that.”

She also stated, “Forget postal banking. What we need are postal abortions,” and “Imma get a bunch of sodomy in before it’s illegal.”

Hatalsky is the perfect communist chief of staff. But she’ll be in even better company.

Lander’s incoming Communications Director Jesse Myerson previously served as the communications director of the anti-Israel group IfNotNow. They hosted the podcast Disorderly Conduct from 2013 to 2016. In an attempt to cover his tracks, Myerson used the predictable Democrat tactic of deleting all of the episodes.

According to an archived audio reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon, Myerson, whose co-host referred to him as a “known commie pinko,” asserted that the claim that “110 million people died under communism” is “total bullshit.”

Just like Muslim streamer Hasan Piker, Myerson has a thing for Mao. This guy contends that the “enormous amounts of death” caused by the late Chinese dictator Mao Zedong “actually was an instance of like ideally communist or like communism-driven policy resulting in mass death.”

He’s not shy about being a communist either. During 2014, Myerson’s Twitter profile featured an image of a hammer and sickle and the hashtag “#FULLCOMMUNISM.”

Myerson also hates Elon Musk with a passion. Last February, he responded to Musk calling for a “common culture” in America, writing on Bluesky, “Rank Naziism from a man who deserves no kinder a fate than Ribbentrop or Göring.” That’s a reference to two Nazi war criminals who were sentenced to death by hanging.

Then there’s Lander’s deputy director for immigration, Jenna Jaffe. She used to be an aide to Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY). Jaffe’s LinkedIn profile has a bright red banner image reading, “PROSECUTE ICE.”

Last year, when the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services stated that it was “accepting applications for immigration services officers,” she snarked on X: “i bet you are! 💩.”

Bonding Over Hatred of Jews and America

The intersectional point for these misfits is that they all hate Israel. But Myerson leads the pack with his Jew-hatred and other leftist talking points.

He has accused the Israeli government of genocide and ethnic cleansing, argued that Israel’s conduct in Gaza “made something like the October 7 attacks inevitable,” and written that we need to “undo” the late Anti-Defamation League director Abe Foxman’s “fascist” work.

More from the Beacon on Myerson’s radicalism:

But Myerson’s most shocking statements have been on domestic issues. In 2018, he called to “Shutter the CIA and the FBI and the NSA and ICE.” Three years earlier, he denounced traffic tickets as racist, saying on his podcast that they lead to a “transfer of wealth from the Black population of the city to the largely white criminal justice system.” At the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in the summer of 2020, Myerson said police officers uphold “racist and sexist hierarchies” because they arrest drug dealers. He also likened the nationwide riots that broke out that summer to the Boston Tea Party, “slave uprisings,” and the fall of the Berlin Wall. “Go figure: The 2010 libertarian-conservative insurgency claimed historical lineage from an act of property destruction,” Myerson wrote of the Boston Tea Party in an article for Rolling Stone. “Today’s conservatives don’t seem bothered by this inconvenient history, though, because think of the dress-up opportunities!”

Lander positioned himself as a staunch ally of Muslim communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani during his campaign. Ironically, Lander is Jewish… the self-loathing kind. He is against supporting Israel and wants to cut off aid to the Jewish state.

The New York Democrat had his sights set on serving as Mamdani’s top deputy in City Hall. Mamdani evidently either didn’t want a Jew that close to him or thought that Lander would do better against Goldman and urged him to run.

Lander easily won the election in New York’s deep-blue 10th Congressional District, trouncing Goldman by 32 points. He will now join fellow Mamdani-backed challengers Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez in Congress in January. Both Avila Chevalier and Valdez are Democratic Socialists who took down incumbent Democrats.

The elected officials coming out of New York are among the most radical in the nation. The communists are about to storm DC.

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