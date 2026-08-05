Michigan Imam Hassan Qazwini is telling members of his mosque that it is their religious duty to vote for Abdul El-Sayed because he is “clean” and his opponent is a “puppet of Israel.” He has endorsed El-Sayed and is a huge supporter of Iran and Islamic terrorists… the US, not so much.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Michigan Imam Hassan Qazwini is pressuring his congregants to vote in the upcoming primary on Tuesday in support of Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. He is claiming that the Democratic Senate primary is an epic battle between a “clean” candidate and a “Zionist candidate” involved in a “plot being schemed by the pro-Israeli lobby.”

So… separation of church and state unless they are Muslim? And really… it’s the Jews again? More antisemitic hate from the Religion of Peace, and El-Sayed believes the same thing, pointing an accusing finger at AIPAC and charging that his opponent is taking money from them.

Another Radical Imam

This imam is even too much for socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who has previously accused Qazwini of “spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories.” But El-Sayed is cool with the imam who is the head of the Islamic Institute of America. You see, communism only goes so far – in the end, Islam always wins out over the Marxists.

Qazwini, an Iraqi-born cleric who has used his position to praise Hezbollah leaders, commanded his brethren to vote in sermons that took place on July 24 and 31, telling them to turn out for El-Sayed to defeat his primary opponent Haley Stevens, according to The Washington Free Beacon. It’s a last-ditch effort to get out the Islamic vote by making Israel the central issue in the election.

El-Sayed Hearts Radical Imam

On June 6, El-Sayed headlined the grand opening of the Islamic Institute of America in Dearborn Heights. He offered “hearty congratulations” to Qazwini and then praised his “incredible masjid,” a 67,000-square-foot facility that features five golden domes. It holds 1,100 worshippers, has room for over 500 vehicles, and sits on seven acres. The institute describes it as one of the largest mosques in North America. It cost $16 million to build, according to Newsbreak.

(Video Credit: Islamic Institute of America)

From The Washington Free Beacon on the opening of the institute:

El-Sayed, who used his speech to criticize Israel and “the ongoing genocide that is being perpetrated by our tax dollars,” spoke ahead of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) and Sheikh Fadhel Al-Sahlani, an Iraqi-born cleric who has said the Jewish death toll of six million in the Holocaust “has been exaggerated.” Al-Sahlani has lauded Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel, saying in a speech that “our movement” made “great change” in the Arab world and across the globe.

A Religious Duty to Vote

Fast forward to today. During a July 24 sermon, Qazwini called Stevens, a pro-Israel moderate, a “puppet” of Israel and spewed tropes about Jewish influence and money, while proclaiming that a vote for El-Sayed was both a “moral responsibility” and a “religious duty.”

(Video Credit: Islamic Institute of America)

This is why so many call Islam a political construct instead of a religion.

“Israel cares about its own interest and the money, the cash the US pays it, because Israel and the pro-Israeli lobby, all they see in America … is a cash cow,” stated Qazwini, whose father was appointed to Iran’s judiciary by Iran’s first supreme leader, Ayatollah Khomeini. He claimed in a 2015 sermon that “ISIS somehow is connected to Israel” and that “ISIS is playing the role of the Zionist in the Muslim world.”

(Video Credit: Islamic Institute of America)

“Beware of the plot being schemed by the pro-Israeli lobby for you. They don’t care about you, Michiganders. All they care about [is] their own interest,” Qazwini railed.

Islamic Cleric Endorses El-Sayed

The imam formally endorsed El-Sayed last week. He went on to admonish worshippers of Allah that they should view their votes as a “huge and powerful weapon” to strike back at “Zionists.”

“The way to deal the Zionist a bigger blow is to go and cast your vote on Tuesday, and don’t allow the Zionist candidate to win,” Qazwini raged in front of congregants during the July 31 sermon. “You have to choose between people, clean people, who are running to serve your community, your state, and people who are there to serve the interest of Israel.”

(Video Credit: Washington Free Beacon)

There are a lot of Muslims in Michigan now, and the imam’s endorsement could help El-Sayed in the Democratic primary. On the other hand, the backing of an Islamic extremist imam might turn off a whole bunch of voters in the general election. Right now, Republican Mike Rogers is leading El-Sayed by about three points.

El-Sayed Supports Communists and Has Very Shady Connections

El-Sayed has already been branded as a communist by Republicans. His connections to clerics and Islamic activists, as well as the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), just add more fuel to the fire surrounding the Muslim candidate. He also campaigned with high-profile Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, who is an avowed antisemite and communist, and with New Jersey House candidate Adam Hamawy, who testified on behalf of the “Blind Sheikh,” the mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Not a good look for a guy endorsed by the DSA, who supports all of their stances, and yet lies to the masses, claiming he’s not a member or a communist.

More from the Beacon on the imam:

In 2024, Qazwini labeled lawmakers who supported the Antisemitism Awareness Act “stooges of Israel” and said they should be “indicted and convicted of treason.” And Qazwini has publicly praised Iran and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist group in Lebanon. In a June 26 sermon, he said Iran had “stood firm” and “humiliated the most powerful man on earth.” During a March 24 sermon, he prayed for Allah to “grant victory to our brothers in Iran” and “inflict defeat upon Your Zionist enemies,” according to an English translation. He likewise praised slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as a hero of the “resistance,” saying Nasrallah’s death at the hands of Israel’s military would become “fuel to sustain the resistance against Israel.”

El-Sayed has never denounced or even criticized the imam.

More Respect for Khamenei Than the US

The Senate hopeful has been a harsh critic of Israel and has accused the Jewish state of “genocide.” But he has not condemned enemies of Israel or the US because he fears offending Muslims in Dearborn.

He let it slip during a campaign strategy call in March that he would avoid answering any questions about the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei out of concern that it would upset Dearborn residents. That made it abundantly clear where his allegiance lies, and it’s not with the US.

“I also want to remind you guys that there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad today. So, like, I just don’t want to comment on Khamenei at all,” El-Sayed remarked.

Any way you look at it, El-Sayed is a devout Muslim who will not condemn other Muslims who support Iran and terrorists, and hate America, Israel, and infidels. He is a stooge for CAIR as well. This is not a man who should be anywhere near the US Senate.

Share