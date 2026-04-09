Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is actively campaigning with streamer Hasan Piker. Both are Muslim, both are antisemites. They are blaming the Iran war on US lawmakers taking money from Israel advocate AIPAC and are taking America and Jew hatred mainstream.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Abdul El-Sayed, a Muslim who is running for Michigan’s open Senate seat as a Democrat, stood on stage and campaigned alongside anti-American Muslim streamer Hasan Piker. He has been holding events on Michigan and Michigan State’s campuses with Piker and members of the “Squad.”

Trump Derangement Syndrome and antisemitism as platform planks

Antisemitism took center stage as expected at the event, with El-Sayed raging against the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), while ranting on and on about what he called the “genocidal war” in Iran. He went so far as to accuse US lawmakers of only supporting the war because they accepted money from the pro-Israel advocacy group, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

“Our president is waging a genocidal, illegal, unjustifiable war in Iran that is torching our tax dollars to the tune of $1.5 billion a day,” El-Sayed proclaimed at his second campaign stop, which was held at the University of Michigan. “I am proud that AIPAC has called me the single most dangerous candidate for the US Senate. I’m the only candidate in this race who’s never asked for an AIPAC endorsement, the only candidate in this race that is not supported by the Israel lobby.”

“In America, we believe that it should be one person, one vote, not $100 million corrupting our entire politics because AIPAC said so,” he went on. This followed similar comments at an earlier rally at Michigan State University, where he asked the crowd, “Why are we at war with Iran?” An audience member shouted back, “AIPAC!” El-Sayed made his approval of the response very clear.

Piker has previously claimed that “America deserved 9/11,” and horrifically asserted that it “doesn’t matter if rape happened on October 7.” Joining El-Sayed and Piker on stage were “Squad” members Reps. Summer Lee (D-PA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

In response to being correctly branded as an antisemite, Piker clapped back at his detractors, claiming that the criticism is no longer “consequential.”

“The smear campaigns that started shortly after October 7 were obviously a lot more consequential, a lot more successful back then, but now I can easily say, ‘F— them,’ because I’m no longer alone,” Piker contended. “Neither are you. That’s a positive change you should hold close to your chest, and that’s exactly the attitude.”

Taking radicalism and hate mainstream

El-Sayed is the most radical of the three Democrats vying for the seat in Michigan. Campaigning with Piker is not exactly a subtle move. This follows an in-depth report by the Beacon detailing how El-Sayed would not make a statement about Iran’s recently deceased supreme leader Ali Khamenei, claiming “there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad.”

It should be noted that El-Sayed’s two opponents, Rep. Haley Stevens and state senator Mallory McMorrow, both slammed him for campaigning with the influencer. Stevens went so far as to state that Piker built a career on “hurtful and anti-Semitic comments,” while McMorrow described him as “somebody who says extremely offensive things in order to generate clicks.” Both comments are spot on.

“That is not somebody that you should be campaigning with at a moment when there is clearly a lot of pain and trauma across our state,” McMorrow told Jewish Insider in an interview, referencing the recent Hezbollah-inspired terror attack on a Michigan synagogue. “You don’t fan the flames and stoke division just to get attention.”

From The Beacon:

About 40 minutes southwest of that synagogue, at the University of Michigan, El-Sayed rallied alongside Tlaib, who represents the Arab-majority city of Dearborn where the synagogue attacker lived. Tlaib, sporting a keffiyeh, said she backs El-Sayed because “I don’t want to have to convince my senator not to fund another bomb, another destruction, another dime to genocide.” Ahead of the Michigan State rally, a reporter asked El-Sayed if he disavows any of Piker’s views. “I’m not here to disavow people’s views,” he said. “This whole gotcha game, platform policing, cancel culture, I thought we were over it.” Piker, for his part, said El-Sayed is “what the moment needs, and that’s why I said yes to coming on board.”

Defending monsters

El-Sayed defended campaigning with the streamer on Fox News, arguing that his comments needed to be viewed in “context.”

“It’s important to talk about context,” he told Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones. “The issue that you’re trying to do is paint me… with out-of-context quotes taken out of context specifically to ask me these questions.”

(Video Credit: Fox News)

Then he pivoted to blaming those criticizing him as taking part in “cancel culture.”

“Because you appear with somebody doesn’t mean you agree with them on everything,” he said. “My question to you is, when did we start bending to cancel culture?”

More from The Beacon:

Just hours before the rallies, however, El-Sayed appeared to agree with an X post from Piker reading, “donald trump is adolf hitler.” Piker’s statement came in response to Trump’s threat to bomb Iranian infrastructure sites and destroy “a whole civilization” if the Islamic Republic did not agree to a ceasefire deal by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Trump announced a ceasefire hours ahead of that deadline as El-Sayed and Piker campaigned at Michigan State. “I mean, when you’re threatening genocide against the whole people, that speaks for itself,” El-Sayed told Politico when asked about Piker’s post. “You’re talking about a country of 93 million and he’s talking about a whole civilization ceasing to exist. That is Hitler-like rhetoric.” Piker has long defended terrorism against the United States and its allies. He said during a 2019 video appearance that “America deserved 9/11, dude. F— it, I’m saying it.” On his show, Piker called Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack a “direct consequence” of Israeli and U.S. government actions and said that if civilian women were raped during the assault, it “doesn’t change the dynamic for me.” He has also said “Hamas is a thousand times better” than Israel, called Orthodox Jews “inbred,” and praised the “mujahideen” who attacked U.S. soldiers during the war on terror as “brave.”

Embracing leftist influencers

In an interview with POLITICO, El-Sayed said he believes it’s “critical” that Democrats embrace Piker, who has drawn criticism from Democrats and Republicans over his comments about Israel and US foreign policy.

From the Associated Press on Piker:

The 34-year-old Turkish American streamer has 3.1 million followers on Twitch and 1.8 million on YouTube, making him an influential voice in a shifting media landscape where mainstream outlets are losing clout. Unlike traditional podcasts, his livestreams are often unscripted and interactive. He has hosted prominent Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Piker said he is a “megaphone” for an angry electorate, and he believes the criticism that he faces is less about him personally and more about what he represents — a younger, more populist wing of the party. “I think they find me to be a more appropriate target than to just actively disparage the voters,” he said.

Communist Bernie Sanders backs El-Sayed, which is no surprise. Between Sanders’ backing, hanging out with the antisemitic “Squad” members, and anti-American influencers such as Piker, who is the Nick Fuentes of the left, El-Sayed is running mainstream on radical leftism and Jew-hatred. A stance that the Democrats have now fully embraced.

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