A Michigan Muslim named Abdul El-Sayed is running for the Senate there. He refuses to discuss the death of Khamenei because Muslim voters are “sad” over his assassination. He blames Trump, the Jews, and conservatives for everything, while embracing terrorists and Islamists.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Michigan Democrat Senate hopeful, Abdul El-Sayed, may want to rethink his political aspirations after getting caught on audio by The Washington Free Beacon during a campaign conference call just one day after the Israelis took out Iran’s supreme leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, telling staffers that he intended to avoid making a public statement or take a position on it, because “there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad” about his death.

(Video Credit: The Washington Free Beacon)

Blame President Trump

He told the staffers that if reporters cornered him on it, he would change the subject to Donald Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“I’m just gonna go straight to pedophilia, frankly,” El-Sayed said. “I’ll just be like, ‘Pedophile president decides that he doesn’t like the front-page news, so he decides to take us into another war.’”

The call took place on March 1 with his communications team, according to the Beacon. They discussed messaging concerning Operation Epic Fury. On February 28, the Iranian mullah took a permanent dirt nap courtesy of Israel. A well-deserved one, considering that since taking the position of supreme leader in 1989, he oversaw the torture and murder of thousands of political opponents in his own country and directed deadly terrorist attacks against hundreds of Americans. But El-Sayed was more concerned with the ‘feelings’ of Muslims. As an ayatollah, Khamenei was also a religious leader under Shia Islam.

Moral Muslim high ground

“I also want to remind you guys that there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad today. So, like, I just don’t want to comment on Khamenei at all. Like, I don’t think it’s worth even touching that,” El-Sayed flatly stated.

“We have the moral high ground here,” he outrageously claimed, adding that reporters would “try and bait us into saying, ‘Yeah, but isn’t it justified now that they took [Khamenei] out, right? And I just think, for us, we’ve got to be, like, ‘no.’”

Dearborn is notorious for being home to the largest Muslim population per capita of any city in the nation. It is the country’s first Arab-majority city. Just as a reminder, the mayor, Abdullah Hammoud (D), called for the destruction of Israel, said Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack was “inevitable,” and falsely accused the Jewish state of bombing the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza.

The running of radicals

More background on the Senate race in Michigan from The Washington Free Beacon:

El-Sayed is the most left-wing of the three major candidates in the hotly contested primary for Michigan’s open Senate seat. State Sen. Mallory McMorrow—who in October said Israel’s war against Hamas met “the definition” of genocide before lamenting that stance becoming a “political purity test”—also criticized the U.S.-Israeli operation against the Islamic Republic when it began. “Instead of focusing resources to ensure Americans have access to healthcare, housing, jobs, safety, and security in their own communities, this President has chosen a war overseas at the expense of everyone back home,” she said. Rep. Haley Stevens, the more moderate candidate in the race, instead said that “Iran’s state sponsorship of terror across the globe has led to chaos and unchecked violence,” but called for a congressional check on the president’s military power.

None of them are good, all are cowardly leftists… but El-Sayed is a radical Muslim Democrat who could not care less about the 40,000 slaughtered by the Iranian government recently. No, they are “sad” over a butcher being assassinated.

It’s the Jews

In fact, El-Sayed took the usual Muslim tactic and instead of addressing the richly deserved one-way ticket to Hell for Khamenei, he attacked, you guessed it, Israel and American pro-Israel groups.

“You know what benefits [from the war]? It benefits Israel, who has captured too many of our politicians through AIPAC contributions,” he predictably charged, blaming the Jews.

El-Sayed’s adviser was not comfortable with his attack against Israel and told him that “Israel’s issue always just makes me a little nervous.”

That incensed the Muslim Democrat, who asserted that he needed to “take the whole shot.”

“I can shade away from it, but if I’m going to take the shot, I can’t just allude to it. I got to take the whole shot, which means that I’m going to say, ‘Look, you’ve got AIPAC-backed Congress people who now don’t want to empower Congress to step up and enforce its own prerogative,’” El-Sayed stated. “Ask yourself who that benefits and why? Ask yourself how powerful that force is in our politics if they won’t even stand up to a president who’s making illegal and unjustified war?”

During the call, he intimated that “Welch” would bait him into the Israel stuff in his upcoming interview. He’s most likely referring to Jennifer Welch, who released a podcast with El-Sayed on March 4.

“If I’m gonna take the shot, I gotta set it. I gotta set up the whole shot. That’s the thing. … Like, ‘Look, I’m running against an AIPAC-backed Democratic congresswoman, and you know what her statement was, [she is] perfectly okay with this war,’” he commented.

Let loose the dogs of law

The Democrat was less than happy that the Beacon got hold of the audio, to say the least. The campaign’s lawyers at the Sandler Reiff law firm in Washington, D.C., sent a threatening note in response.

“I write to inform you that the audio recording that you base the below questions on was obtained without the campaign’s permission, and without knowledge that individuals were being recorded,” David Mitrani, a partner at the firm, wrote to the Beacon. “The campaign is considering its legal options against the individual in question. Given these circumstances, the campaign expects that you will take this into account in determining whether to proceed with any reporting on this matter.”

Hatred of Israel, the US, and the defense of terrorists

This isn’t a one-off for El-Sayed. He’s centered his campaign on his hatred and opposition to Israel, per the Beacon:

The Senate candidate was a featured speaker during an online progressive rally Saturday night that also included popular streamer Hasan Piker, who has said the United States “deserved 9/11” and who will appear with El-Sayed at rallies at the University of Michigan and Michigan State University on April 7. When the left-wing streamer Vaush said he did not know how the “Democratic Party can survive” without making opposition to Israel a core tenet, El-Sayed jumped in. “I think you hit the nail on the head,” he said. “If this is not a legitimate space for conversation about where our tax dollars go in the aftermath of having subsidized genocide and now getting pulled into an absolutely insane war in Iran because Netanyahu finally found an American president stupid enough to take us there, then I don’t know what is.”

The Muslim candidate has also defended terrorists:

A day after a Dearborn Heights resident who immigrated from Lebanon attacked a synagogue and preschool in West Bloomfield, Mich., El-Sayed released a lengthy video statement denouncing the attack but adding that the attacker “lost family, including two children, in an airstrike in Lebanon last week. They were innocent people.” The attacker’s brother was a Hezbollah commander, the Israel Defense Forces announced soon after the attack, though El-Sayed intimated in his statement that the Israeli strike caused the synagogue attack. El-Sayed said on an organizing call after the fact that the statement was a “risk,” though it was initially unclear whether he was referring to his condemnation of the attack or of Israel. That call was leaked to Punchbowl News. In a follow-up post on X, he said, “The ‘risk’ I took that these cowards will NEVER take is having the courage to call out an illegal and unjustified war that’s killing children, wasting our tax dollars, and spiking gas prices, too.” El-Sayed has also made headlines for his views on other U.S. military engagements. He drew an equivalence between 9/11 and the ensuing war on terror in since-deleted posts on X and in a 2021 op-ed, arguing that both were “perpetrated ignorantly” and driven by “tribalistic grievance,” the Free Beacon reported in December. He also boasted in his 2020 memoir that, as a college athlete, he refused to face the American flag during the national anthem over his opposition to the Iraq war.

All of this highlights that the Democrats are doing exactly what conservatives have claimed from the beginning. They use talking points, and whenever their actions or non-actions are called into question, they blame Trump.

El-Sayed is the poster boy for the Red-Green Alliance. An Islamist who snuggles with communists to gain power, not only for himself, but for Islam.

El-Sayed sets social media on fire

He was blasted on social media when the report went viral.

Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers told Fox News, “Abdul continues to expose how extreme the Democratic Party has become.”

“Rather than empathize with the 140 kids whose lives were threatened in the Michigan synagogue attack, the thousands of Americans murdered by Iran, or the victims of Iran-sponsored terrorism around the world, he instead chooses to empathize with the terrorists who committed these vile acts,” Rogers charged. “And now, to campaign with a known antisemite who claimed “America deserved 9/11. Each time you think the Democrats can’t get lower, they pick up the shovel and keep digging.”

He was one of many outraged over El-Sayed’s stance.

Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary will be held on Aug 4 between El-Sayed, Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, and Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens to replace outgoing Sen. Gary Peters.

The Cook Political report ranks the race as a “toss-up” heading into November’s consequential midterms.

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