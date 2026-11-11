Michigan Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson, who will succeed Gretchen Whitmer, has chosen Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammed for her transition team. He is a Muslim acolyte of Jew-hating, racist Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam. Both men have a deep hatred of Israel. Jews are no longer safe in Michigan.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Michigan Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson (D) has made a very telling selection for her transition team: Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad, who is a Nation of Islam leader and a Farrakhan acolyte. He has a deep hatred of Jews and has pushed Jewish conspiracy theories that refer to them as “the enemy.” Muhammad also promotes Nation of Islam literature that forbids interracial relationships.

The Fall of Michigan to the Red/Green Alliance

Michigan has been utterly lost to the Ummah, and Democrats are openly groveling before Muslims in their newly elected leadership roles. The state is no longer safe for Jews or infidels of any sort.

Benson defeated Republican John James on Tuesday. She immediately chose Muhammad to serve on her 15-person transition team alongside Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield, and other Michigan Democratic leaders. The choice of Muhammad is blatant pandering to the Islamic community, which now basically controls the state.

Benson currently serves as Michigan’s secretary of state – a massive misstep all by itself politically. She will succeed two-term Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer – not an improvement.

A Farrakhan Acolyte

Jewish organizations have denounced Muhammad over his Jew-hatred and leadership role in the Nation of Islam, which is widely viewed as an anti-Jewish and anti-white hate group.

“The Combat Antisemitism Movement removed Muhammad from its mayoral advisory panel over the summer in response to a Washington Free Beacon report about his remarks and said it ‘will collaborate with no one who legitimizes’ the Nation of Islam,” The Washington Free Beacon reported.

Ironically, a huge contingent of Jewish voters in Michigan helped sweep Muslim supremacists like Senator-elect Abdul Sayed into power. They also elected straight-up communists. El-Sayed proudly flaunted support from the Nation of Islam.

Muhammad is a “student minister” in the Nation of Islam. He is also a loyal acolyte of the hateful Islamic leader Louis Farrakhan, who has compared Jews to “termites” and called Adolf Hitler “a great man.” He’s also threatened over the years to kill white people and Jews.

But that hasn’t stopped Muhammad from defending his Muslim mentor. When Farrakhan referred to Jews as “the Satan” during an infamous July 2020 sermon, Muhammad posted a photograph of Farrakhan with the caption “Yet for fear of the Jews no one spoke openly of him.”

More from the Beacon:

In a podcast interview with fellow Nation members this year, Muhammad referred repeatedly to “the enemy”—a term Nation of Islam members use to refer to Jews or white people—while discussing The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy, a controversial book that alleges Jews malignantly shape American foreign policy. “They have the muscle, they have the money, they have power, they have influence,” said Muhammad, who campaigned with Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D.) last week. Muhammad invoked the Holocaust-era Nazi pogrom against Jews, writing about what he called “the ongoing Jewish and Gentile Kristallnacht against Black Muslim businesses.” Muhammad attended and promoted a Farrakhan speech in 2023 in which Farrakhan favorably stated that “Hitler went against usury and Hitler attacked pornography that the Jews had put on the Germans.”

Muhammad also doesn’t hesitate to slam Israel in his rhetoric, while spewing tropes and spreading wildly hateful conspiracy theories about Jews. He has pushed another seminar of Farrakhan’s where he railed about “The Secret Relationship Between Black and Jews, Vol. 2,” an infamous Nation of Islam treatise which asserts that Jews were behind the transatlantic slave trade. The Muslim Michigan mayor has gone so far as to promote the Nation’s “Muslim Program,” which prohibits interracial relationships, as the “ultimate solution” to America’s “race problem.” And yet, he sits on a white, infidel woman’s transition team.

An Unholy Alliance

Benson isn’t Muslim but has maintained very close ties to Muhammad, knowing full well his hatred of Jews. Benson singled him out during her primary victory speech this month.

(Video Credit: WWMT-TV)

In an August interview, Muhammad asserted that he’s a longtime friend of Benson’s. He said they have “developed a relationship outside of politics.” Interesting, he should explain exactly what that “relationship” entails.

(Video Credit: 1037thebeat)

During that same interview, Muhammad claimed that Farrakhan played a key role in his political career. He remarked that Farrakhan pledged to be his “cornerman” in his run for Benton Harbor mayor and to “put the whole Nation behind [him]” in his political endeavors. That’s not surprising, as the Ummah rallies for Muslims and the Nation of Islam is just as serious about doing so.

Farrakhan has molded and steered Muhammad’s hatred of Israel. In 2019, Muhammad said Farrakhan advised him to reject an invitation to visit Israel as part of a “peace mission” due to “the great dangers and hatred that exist.” He also said that he declined the visit because of Israel’s “vitriolic disposition toward Muslims.”

Muhammad announced serving on the transition team in a Facebook post, stating that they will work to prepare Benson’s policy priorities ahead of her first day in office.

“With a Democratic trifecta, the opportunity to deliver resources and opportunities are increased,” Muhammad declared.

He left out that it will target the Islamic voting bloc.

“I’ve worked with her office as the president of the Black Mayors of Michigan, and we’ve done a lot of things statewide as relates to that particular department,” Muhammad said. “So, as we got closer to November 3, this is when I was approached about being in a role to help with the transition and the policies moving forward to help the governor to hit the ground running and have a plan for her first 100 days.”

Muhammad has several priorities in mind.

“Affordable housing, mental health, healthcare, small business, education, infrastructure, and economic development,” he contended.

You can bet those are not his true priorities.

Michigan didn’t just elect Democrats this time around… they went for the Red/Green Alliance. Living there will be like living in a foreign country, and it will get increasingly dangerous. Just as in New York, Jew hatred will grow and spread. So will Sharia. This election was a death knell for the state.

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