RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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173dVietVet's avatar
173dVietVet
4h

Can anyone explain why any Jew thinks they should vote for some DemonicRat candidate ? Do Jews have a skewed view of facts or do they just turn blind eyes toward the Moslems, thinking they, the Jews, can control Moslem murderous tendencies….?

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Robert's avatar
Robert
35m

What's the Kalshi line on how long before the state gets renamed to Michiganistan?

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