Michigan’s Court of Appeals, the state’s second-highest court, faces a form of institutional capture that RAIR Foundation has warned about for years: activists and their networks gaining footholds at every level of government, especially in the judiciary.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Judge Mariam Saad Bazzi to the Michigan Court of Appeals in 2025. She is now on the November 2026 ballot for re-election with no opponent. The primary was canceled, leaving her effectively unopposed. The question is hard to avoid: are Michigan Republicans still fielding candidates, or have they simply stopped competing?

The deeper problem is who surrounds and celebrates Judge Bazzi. At her formal investiture in Dearborn, she took the oath on the Quran. Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi of the Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights (IHW) delivered the invocation. Imam Elahi has publicly praised Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Hassan Nasrallah, the former leader of Hezbollah.

In 2010, Bazzi succeeded Osama Siblani as president of the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC). Siblani, a Dearborn publisher and longtime “activist,” has repeatedly praised Hezbollah and Nasrallah on video. He has also publicly praised Nabih Berri, Speaker of Lebanon’s Parliament and head of the Amal Movement, Hezbollah’s primary political partner.

Bazzi’s brother said both Berri and Abbas Ibrahim personally called the family to congratulate them on her appointment. Ibrahim was not only the former head of Lebanese General Security; he has long been described as “Hezbollah’s man.” The roster of those marking her elevation reads like a directory of Hezbollah’s political orbit.

Arabic-language coverage of the ceremony referred to Islamic Judge Miriam Bazzi as “the daughter of the city of Bint Jbeil.” Bint Jbeil is a longstanding Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon. It is also the same city where Nasrallah delivered his May 2000 “victory” speech after Israel’s withdrawal, standing before Hezbollah flags and declaring that negotiations would produce nothing.

The same Dearborn media outlets that covered her swearing-in regularly honor “martyrs”, the standard euphemism for Hezbollah terrorists, with Instagram posts and videos of funerals in which the deceased are wrapped in Hezbollah flags.

This is not a normal judicial election. It is the unopposed placement of a judge whose elevation is being celebrated by networks directly tied to a Hezbollah stronghold onto Michigan’s second-highest court.

Who is going to stop it? The reportedly Muslim Brotherhood-linked congressional hopeful Abdul el-Sayed?

See Previous RAIR Foundation Coverage:

America Conquered From the Bench: CAIR’S Pipeline Into U.S. Courts (RAIR TV) – May 22, 2026

Despite Texas and Florida designating CAIR as a terrorist organization, the Muslim Brotherhood’s top proxy is infiltrating America’s courts. Former CAIR leaders and endorsed candidates are being installed as judges – many sworn in on the Quran – threatening constitutional loyalty.

The Islamization of America’s Courts: California Just Put a Man Who Sued for Sharia Finance on the Superior Court Bench While CAIR Celebrates – July 3, 2026

While CAIR’s founder openly plotted a 20-year Muslim takeover of America’s institutions from a mosque pulpit, Governor Newsom appointed devout Sharia-adherent Haaris M. Syed to the Los Angeles Superior Court. Before taking the bench, Syed spent 13 years suing Los Angeles County to force Sharia-compliant (interest-free) retirement options – and won with help from terror-tied CAIR. This is not diversity. It is the systematic insertion of Islamic law into the American court system.

Warning Texas: Reject Muslim Democrat Letitia Plummer for Harris County Judge — CAIR-Endorsed, Wants ICE Out (RAIR TV) – October 26, 2026



Letitia Plummer, the CAIR-backed Muslim Democrat running for Harris County Judge – the state’s most powerful local executive seat – must be stopped. She wants ICE out and defends a group Texas has called an Islamic terrorist front. Texas already has Sharia tribunals operating as parallel courts. Handing this seat to a CAIR-endorsed candidate is not representation. It is the dual strategy of parallel Islamic systems for the community and institutional capture for everyone else.

Threat Alert: Islamic Terror-Tied Nadia Kahf Sworn in as New Jersey Superior Court Judge (Video) – April 1, 2023



Nadia Kahf, former Board Chairwoman of Hamas-linked CAIR in New Jersey and current Chairwoman of a Muslim Brotherhood-founded mosque led by an imam convicted of Hamas membership, has been sworn in as a New Jersey Superior Court Judge. Another terror-tied operative is now seated on the American bench.

Threat Alert: Pakistani-Born U.S. Muslim Judicial Nominee Refuses To Answer Questions About Islamic Supremacy and Jihad – December 30, 2023



Adeel Mangi, the first Muslim nominated for a seat on the federal appellate bench, refused to answer basic questions about whether he affirms Sharia supremacy over the U.S. Constitution or renounces jihad as the means to achieve it. He is potentially the fourth Muslim to reach the federal bench without the American public knowing whether he believes Sharia or the Constitution is the supreme law of the land.

SHARIA COURTS EXPOSED: U.S. Muslim Jurists (AMJA) Endorse Apostate Killings, Marital Rape, FGM & Beheadings — Plotting Stealth Takeover of the Constitution – April 7, 2026



The Assembly of Muslim Jurists of America (AMJA) – widely treated as a mainstream Islamic authority – issues fatwas authorizing the execution of apostates and blasphemers, condoning marital rape and FGM. Its own 2007 documents instruct American Muslims to flood the legal field, become judges and lawyers, and use the doctrine of “necessity” to infiltrate America’s courts until Sharia replaces the Constitution.

Sharia Arrest in Dearborn: Non-Muslim Jailed for Facebook Post While Islamic Death Chants Go Unpunished – August 23, 2025



Dearborn has become the model of America’s double standard. A non-Muslim was jailed for a Facebook post, while Muslims openly chant “Death to America” and glorify terrorists without consequence. In the courtroom, the judge treated the non-Muslim like a dangerous criminal before trial – another sign of how Islamic pressure is already shaping local justice.

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