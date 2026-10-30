RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Thorsmama1950's avatar
Thorsmama1950
1h

That is one thing I don’t agree with right off the bat. I said this when Mamdani did it. Ban placing your hand on the Quran. It is incompatible with Our Constitution and Our Laws. GOP what is the matter with you. Stop being Cowards and open your mouths. Vote Republican. Vote Red.

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Amy G's avatar
Amy G
1h

I cannot wrap my head around this institutional capture of our government at all levels. Where are the Republicans and for that matter traditional Democrats fighting back on all of this? Like RAIR reports, it's been going on for so long now and has reached a crisis level. The US government must start seriously fighting back or we will end up an Islamic country. Very troubling.

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