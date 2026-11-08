In the first five days of November, more than 3,200 people reached the Canary Islands on 39 boats. EFE, the Spanish wire service, did the math: nearly as many as arrived from January through June of this year as in the last six days alone.

On one island of the Canaries, El Hierro, 2,300 people came ashore on 26 cayucos (large wooden fishing boats), most of them from Senegal. Among them, 307 minors and 11 babies. El Hierro has about 11,500 residents. That means an invasion of migrants equivalent to 20% of the entire population in just five days.

The government media complex launched a new rhetorical weapon to make this invasion seem positive, in perfect keeping with the 2018 UN Migration Compact.

Nobody was rescued

Every report, in Spanish and English, uses the same word: rescued. Salvamento Marítimo “rescued” 901 people from Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. Maritime rescue teams “rescued” more than 1,000 overnight, including one who had already died.

People who put themselves in danger to commit an illegal act have not been rescued when the state arranges the journey from start to finish. A bank robber has not been “rescued” when the police open the vault for him and provide the getaway car while in the process of a bank robbery. The man who steps off a cayuco at La Restinga is standing exactly where he paid a smuggling network to put him. The Spanish state carried him the last stretch and called the completion of the smuggling operation “a rescue”.

Rescue, legally, requires distress. A boat picked up on schedule 30 kilometers off El Hierro, passengers alive, voyage going to plan, is not in distress in any sense the word ever meant. Exponentially so when the journey itself has a criminal intention, namely illegal entry into Europe via Spain. The distress is a fiction maintained so the operation can be called rescue instead of what it is: the final leg of a smuggling run, performed by the Spanish government, billed to the Spanish taxpayer, and resulting in the total deracination of the culture of the indigenous people of Spain and Europe.

This is not a unique opinion. In 2023, Spanish authorities picked up a pirogue (small boat) in international waters, roughly 80 to 110 nautical miles off the Mauritanian coast, and tried to deliver the passengers to Nouadhibou. The Mauritanian government refused the delivery and put its reasoning in writing: the pirogue “was not in distress and did not request assistance.” The standoff lasted days and the passengers ended up in Senegal.

As an interesting aside, the Islamic republic of Mauritania is the last place on earth to make slavery illegal in 1988, but not actually a crime till 2007 with no actual record of prosecutions for it. To this day Mauritania still practices the buying, selling and keeping of slaves to the extent that fully 10 to 20% of the population of that Muslim country is still enslaved.

The entire route is planned

The state plan to facilitate the invasion of its own people does not end at the shore. They are picked up, receive first aid from the Red Cross, and then board chartered ferries to move the arrivals to Tenerife and Gran Canaria, and onward distribution to the Spanish mainland. The government delegate in the Canary Islands, Anselmo Pestana, says the system is operating normally thanks to these transfers.

The ferries were clearly set up and prepared for the migrants’ arrival, making it neither a “rescue” nor an issue with “refugees”. This is a government-planned and facilitated invasion.

Three police unions and the maritime rescue crews say the staff on El Hierro are at their limit, working one-month rotations, some days with barely any rest. The government claims this is normal.

It works like this: The smuggling network gets you into Spanish waters, and the Spanish state carries you into the rest of Spain and then into the rest of Europe. The certainty of pickup a short distance off the Spanish coast is part of the product being sold by the smugglers. Every press release that uses the word “rescue” obeys the UN Migration compact of 2018, which demands that journalists report on mass migration only in positive terms.

The record year as the ceiling

November’s invasion means one new arrival for every five residents of the island, in just five days on the Island of El Hierro.

The record year of 2024 has quietly become the new baseline acceptable number for illegal migrants to Spain. October of 2026 alone brought over 6,000 people, nearly five times more than October of last year, and 46 percent of the entire year’s arrivals from January 1st to Oct. 31st, and the official line is that things are calm because the orchestrated invasion is running behind schedule. The classic state obfuscation by claiming ‘things are good because they aren’t as bad as we are trying to make them’.

The people of La Restinga

The port town of La Restinga is where the human cargo lands, and it’s so frequent that working fishermen now have to schedule their day around them. Because of this coordinated operation, fishermen cannot enter or leave their own port to work. During protests this week, one protestor told RTVC: “We are here because everyone looks the other way.”

Another protestor made the mandatory disclaimer when objecting to the total replacement of their people and culture: “I want to make it clear that we aren’t racist. The racists are those in power who do nothing, knowing that people are arriving in precarious conditions.”

It is noteworthy that the first thing this objector to his own destruction does, is perform the “racism” disclaimer. Before he is allowed to ask for help, he must first clear himself of the accusation that would disqualify him for even having an opinion. This is the work of the communist tactician, Herbert Marcuse, who labeled it “Repressive tolerance”. The idea that only ideas which are destructive to the West will be tolerated, and ideas which allow it to continue will be repressed.

That is moral inversion at its deepest level. The victims of the invasion actually defeat themselves. All the while, the people who orchestrated this entire thing, the socialist government of Pedro Sanchez watches from Madrid.

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