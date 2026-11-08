RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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mm's avatar
mm
3h

Because it's easy to take advantage of the Spanish people. No one will really push back until it's broke then the Gov comes in to take full control

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dave's avatar
dave
2h

Sink the fuckin boats

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