Mayor Jacob Frey just stood at a podium and told illegal foreigners:

We have prepared the city to resist federal law

You will be protected regardless of status

Police and fire are forbidden to cooperate with ICE

You will get services, rights, and legal help from the city

We will sue the U.S. government again to defend you

He did not address citizens.

He did not address taxpayers.

He did not address the people who built the city.

He addressed the demographic that now controls its elections.

Minneapolis is beyond “sanctuary.”

It is a municipality openly refusing federal law to secure the loyalty of a foreign voting base.

And here’s the punchline he will never say aloud:

The very bloc he is pandering to will replace him — they are not his voters, they are his successors. Minneapolis is being prepared for its next mayor: Omar Fateh, a Somali-American Muslim and Democratic Socialist.

This is not inclusion. This is not compassion.

This is post-American rule - the city run for the people who replaced its citizens.

