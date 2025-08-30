Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Honors Former Terrorist Group ONLF — Linked to Mass Killings and Kidnappings, Undermining Key U.S. Ally Ethiopia (Video)
By honoring the ONLF at its 41st anniversary, radical leftist Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey whitewashed a militant group’s bloody legacy and raised further serious questions about his judgment.
Minneapolis, MN — Outrage erupted in Minneapolis after Mayor Jacob Frey personally honored the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), a militant separatist group blamed for mass killings, kidnappings, and terror-style attacks in Ethiopia, at its 41st anniversary celebration.
Frey’s warm embrace of the ONLF, once widely condemned for guerrilla warfare a…