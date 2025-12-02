Minnesota Governor “Tampon Tim” Walz is embroiled in a massive scandal where over 400 government workers are blaming him for a massive fraud case where the sizable Somali community bilked taxpayers out of over $1 billion from various state programs during the COVID era meant to help feed hungry children. His response? Blame President Trump.

Walz is 100% responsible for massive fraud

The Minnesota Department of Health and Human Services Employees (DHS) X page made the accusations on Saturday, according to Fox News. The post has since been deleted, and the account suspended by X after millions of views.

According to the employees, Walz was notified of the fraud in its early stages, but instead of putting a stop to it, he retaliated against whistleblowers:

Tim Walz is 100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota. We let Tim Walz know of fraud early on, hoping for a partnership in stopping fraud, but no, we got the opposite response. Tim Walz systematically retaliated against whistleblowers using monitoring, threats, repression, and did his best to discredit fraud reports. Instead of partnership, we got the full weight of retaliation by Tim Walz, certain DFL members, and an indifferent mainstream media. It’s scary, isolating, and left us wondering who we can turn to. In addition to retaliating against whistleblowers, Tim Walz disempowered the Office of the Legislative Auditor, allowing agencies to disregard their audit findings and guidance. Media and politicians supporting Tim Walz or the DFL-agenda attacked whistleblowers who were trying to raise red flags on fraudulent activities.

Fleecing the infidels

Somali Muslims in Minnesota allegedly stole millions of dollars from state Medicaid autism-care programs and then sent it to their native country and terrorist organizations.

From Breitbart:

Breitbart News reported in July that nearly 100 autism clinics in Minnesota were being investigated for fraudulently billing Medicaid for treatment of children supposedly diagnosed with autism, most of it in connection with the rampantly corrupt Somali community around Minneapolis. But the fraud is far more widespread with far more money involved than was previously reported — all of which has been presided over by former Democrat Party vice-presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) is now calling for an investigation into the millions of taxpayer dollars that have been funneled to a terrorist group linked to Al-Qaida known as Al-Shabaab by Minnesotan Somalis.

In another post that was put on X Saturday, the Minnesota DHS slammed Walz, claiming, “Fundamentally, Tim Walz is dishonest, lacks ethics and integrity, has poor leadership abilities, and has never taken any accountability for his role in fraud.”

The Left eats its own

The scandal is so large that even the New York Times is throwing Walz under the bus over the rampant fraud in his state. The leftist media outlet reported that the “fraud scandal that rattled Minnesota was staggering in its scale and brazenness” and noted that it took place on Walz’s watch.

“Outrage has swelled among Minnesotans, and fraud has turned into a potent political issue in a competitive campaign season. Gov. Tim Walz and fellow Democrats are being asked to explain how so much money was stolen on their watch, providing Republicans, who hope to take back the governor’s office in 2026, with a powerful line of attack,” the New York Times reported.

Trump nukes Walz and Omar

President Trump hammered Minnesota as “a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity” last week on Truth Social, adding that “hundreds of thousands of Somalians are ripping off our country and ripping apart that once great state.”

Trump also bluntly called Walz “seriously retarded” in a post on Thanksgiving Day concerning illegal immigration. For good measure, he also jabbed Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN):

A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being “Politically Correct,” and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration. The official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million people (Census), most of which are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels. They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form. They put up with what has happened to our Country, but it’s eating them alive to do so! A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family. The real migrant population is much higher. This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America, something that did not exist after World War II (Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, etc.). As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for “prey” as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone. The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst “Congressman/woman” in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how “badly” she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc…

Walz runs crying to the media

In damage control mode, Walz then started making the rounds on leftist media on Sunday. He appeared on “Meet the Press,” where host Kristen Welker asked him about Trump calling him “retarded.”

“Well, certainly, I take responsibility for putting people in jail,” Walz said. “Governors don’t get to just talk theoretically. We have to solve problems.”

“I will note, it’s not just Somalis. Minnesota is a generous state. Minnesota is a prosperous state, a well-run state,” he insisted. “We’re AAA-bond rated. But that attracts criminals.”

“That’s Donald Trump: deflect, demonize, come up with no solutions,” Walz said when asked if he takes responsibility for failing to stop fraud in his state.

“Look, Donald Trump insulting me is a badge of honor for me, but I think we all know, both as an educator for a couple of decades and as a parent, using that term is just so damaging. It’s hurtful,” he said, referring to Trump’s use of the r-word. “We have fought three decades to get this out of our schools; kids know better than to use it,” the Democrat governor said.

“So we are, we’ll take it on and put folks in jail. I don’t care what your nationality is, I don’t care who your religion is, your color, if you’re committing crimes. These were programs meant to serve students with autism, housing, making sure people had enough to eat. There’s a reason Minnesota ranks as the top lowest childhood poverty, the best place for children to live. That is disconnected with demonizing an entire group of people who came here fleeing civil war and created a vibrant community that makes Minnesota and this country better,” he justified to Welker.

Trump, however, meant what he said and told a reporter on board Air Force One Sunday that Walz was indeed “retarded” and there was something seriously wrong with him.

Justice ignored, justice denied

“The Justice Department announced new charges last week against the 78th defendant in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, which prosecutors say involved more than $250 million in stolen funds from a federally funded child nutrition program and has already resulted in over 50 convictions. Many of the individuals charged come from Minnesota’s Somali community,” Fox News reported.

Walz is not the only leftist in his state complicit in the corruption, either.

Judge Sarah West inexplicably overturned a guilty verdict against Abdifatah Yusuf, who was convicted in a $7.2 million fraud scheme that involved taxpayer money. His wife, Lul Ahmed, was also charged in the case back in June 2024.

The Muslim couple was accused of stealing the money from the state’s Medicaid program while running a home healthcare business that didn’t have an office and operated for “years out of a mailbox,” according to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office.

From Fox News:

Prosecutors said Yusuf received Medicaid money for services that weren’t provided and overbilled for services that didn’t have documentation. Yusuf allegedly used the money to fund a “lavish lifestyle” that included shopping sprees at “luxury clothing stores including Coach, Canada Goose, Michael Kors, Third Degree Heat, Nike, and Nordstrom.” Yusuf directed over $1 million from the business account to his personal account and also withdrew over $387,000 in cash, the attorney general’s office said. While Yusuf was found guilty of six counts of aiding and abetting theft by swindle (over $35,000) in August by a jury, the decision was overturned by Judge Sarah West in November, according to KARE. West wrote in her decision that the case “relied heavily on circumstantial evidence,” adding that the state didn’t rule out other potential “reasonable inferences. The judge added she was, however, “troubled by the manner in which fraud was able to be perpetuated at Promise Health.”

Minnesota is in big trouble. Not only are they overrun with thieving Islamists, but the corrupt leftists in the state are profiting from fraud as well. Walz will most likely not see a third term – he has been an utter disaster for the Democrats and is now beyond politically expendable.

