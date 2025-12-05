Minneapolis, MN — December 5, 2025

A Somali national with a ten-year criminal record and a long trail of sexual violence was only stopped after federal authorities intervened — because Minnesota’s justice system repeatedly refused to.

Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, 28, now charged federally with two counts of kidnapping, is accused of at least five rapes between 2017 and 2025 — crimes involving kidnapping, guns, threats to kill, accomplices, and DNA proof.

And yet, Hennepin County prosecutors let him walk away with no prison time earlier this year.

The result?

Another kidnapping. Another rape. Another preventable victim.

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S MESSAGE: “MINNESOTA CHOSE LENIENCY. WE CHOOSE JUSTICE.”

Acting U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi issued a stunning rebuke:

“This Somali national raped a minor and multiple adult women, was freed by a local court, and raped again. Minnesota’s soft-on-crime policies put innocent people at dire risk. If Minnesota will not protect its own people, the Department of Justice will.”

Deputy AG Todd Blanche:

“Minnesota created an environment where predators believe they can act without consequence. Under President Trump, violent criminals like this will face real justice.”

U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen:

“Given the history of the state prosecution, my office will aggressively prosecute this serial rapist.”

Mohamed now faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years to life.

THE FULL RECORD: A DECADE OF WARNING SIGNS MINNESOTA IGNORED

A 12-page review of Minnesota Court Records (MCRO) shows 14 cases tied to Mohamed from 2017 to 2025.

Traffic stops. Weapons violations. Disorderly conduct. But also — and increasingly — violent felonies.

Below are the critical failures that led to years of preventable attacks:

2017 — 15-Year-Old Kidnapped & Gang-Raped at Gunpoint

Case 27-CR-24-23368

• Lured on Snapchat

• Driven against her will

• Gun pointed at her head: “Give my brother some head or I’ll blow your head off.”

• Mohamed raped her

• DNA match confirmed in 2024

Outcome:

– 5 felony charges dismissed

– Convicted ONLY of 3rd-degree sex assault

– Stayed 36-month prison sentence

– 364 days workhouse, credit served

– 5 years probation

He walked.

2018 — Two More Gang Rapes (Roseville & St. Paul)

Two separate adult women reported being raped by three men, including Mohamed.

DNA later matched him.

Outcome:

– Never charged by Minnesota prosecutors

2024 — Minneapolis Apartment Rape & Assault on Officers

Case 27-CR-24-12311

• Victim dragged to the bedroom and raped

• Mohamed threatened to kill her and her sister

• Became violent with police, spat on officers, and hospital staff

Outcome:

– Six felonies dismissed

– Convicted ONLY of non-felony 5th-degree sex crime

– 14-month sentence stayed

– 364-day credit

– ONE DAY probation

He walked again.

THE MAY 21, 2025 “GLOBAL PLEA DEAL” — THE FINAL EXPLOSION POINT

Judge Mark Kappelhoff approved a combined plea across the 2017 and 2024 cases.

This deal erased 13 violent felonies, including:

• 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct

• Kidnapping

• Use of a firearm

• Assault

• Sex crimes against a minor

• Rape involving accomplices

Prosecutors initially sought “upward departures.”

Instead, they agreed to:

• Stayed in prison terms

• Credit for time served

• Light probation

• No restrictions preventing him from using the same apps he used to lure victims

He walked out of jail in late May 2025.

By July, he already had new violations — including another illegal parking case.

Witnesses later claimed they felt pressured by the system. Critics say Moriarty’s office chose ideology and caseload metrics over public safety.

SEPTEMBER 2025: THE FEDERAL BREAKING POINT

Just four months after his release, Mohamed struck again.

Sept. 15–21, 2025

Victim 5, an adult woman, met Mohamed on Snapchat.

He was supposed to take her to get food. Instead, he said:

“You are not going home.”

He drove her 70 miles to a Bloomington hotel.

Held her for six days.

Beat, choked, threatened, and raped her repeatedly.

She finally escaped by jumping out of his car and begging a stranger for help.

Her rape kit matched his DNA.

At that moment, the FBI widened the investigation — uncovering the entire unresolved pattern dating back to 2017.

Federal kidnapping charges followed.

A STATE IN CRISIS - AND A SYSTEM OUT OF EXCUSES

This case has ignited fury across ideological lines:

• Conservatives call it “the Walz/Moriarty blueprint: release, reoffend, repeat.”

• Moderates ask how a gang-rape case with DNA could be bargained down to probation.

• Even some progressives admit the outcome “defies basic logic.”

On X, a viral comment captured the public mood:

“We don’t have to live like this.”

THE QUESTION MINNESOTA STILL REFUSES TO ANSWER

How does a man with:

• A gunpoint gang rape of a minor

• Multiple DNA-linked rapes

• Violent resistance to police

• A decade of escalating offenses

• A psych eval recommending restrictions he ignored

…walk out of jail with no prison time?

And why did it take federal agents, not Minnesota, to finally stop him?

NOW THE FEDS TAKE OVER - BUT THE DAMAGE IS DONE

Mohamed faces life in federal prison, and the FBI has opened additional victim outreach.

But for the women and girls already harmed, there is no redo.

Minnesota’s justice system had eight years of warnings.

It ignored everyone.

And that is why the Department of Justice now owns the case — because Minnesota refused to.

THE UK HAS LIVED THIS NIGHTMARE FOR YEARS. NOW IT’S HERE

What is unfolding in Minnesota is not a coincidence, a misunderstanding, or a bureaucratic mistake.

It is the American replay of a public-safety collapse the United Kingdom lived through for more than two decades—a collapse driven by political cowardice, ideological blindness, and a justice system more concerned with optics than protecting women and children.

For years, the UK ignored growing patterns of sexual violence by repeat foreign-born offenders. Officials minimized warnings. Police hesitated. Prosecutors backed away. Politicians feared being called names. And as the system bent further and further toward appeasement, predators learned the truth:

The authorities didn’t dare stop them.

Minnesota is now following the exact same trajectory.

Across Minnesota and in progressive strongholds across the country, the same structural failures are not just present; they are accelerating:

• Violent foreign offenders are released again and again, even after DNA-confirmed attacks

• Child rapists handed plea deals so lenient they defy basic logic

• Repeat attackers treated as “manageable risks” instead of active threats

• Victims silenced, sidelined, or forced to relive trauma because prosecutions were abandoned

• Prosecutors prioritizing ideology, caseloads, and political protection over public safety

• A refusal to speak honestly about patterns of offending for fear of backlash

• A justice system that communicates to predators, loudly, that consequences are unlikely

These are not abstract concerns. They are not “what ifs.” They are the exact same warning signs the UK dismissed until thousands of girls were trapped in cycles of rape, coercion, torture, and trafficking while officials looked away.

Minnesota is showing those same symptoms: a system that fears accountability more than it fears predators.

The consequences are as predictable as they are devastating. When offenders learn that the state will not intervene, they escalate. They offend again. They become bolder. They assume immunity because, in practical terms, they have it.

Abdimahat Bille Mohamed did not slip through cracks.

There were no cracks. There was an open door held open by prosecutors, judges, and policies that reward offenders and abandon victims.

Federal prosecutors stepped in only because the pattern became impossible to ignore. The state had years to stop him. It didn’t. The UK made this mistake for decades. Minnesota has managed to replicate it in less than one.

This is not a warning. This is the outcome.

And unless Minnesota reverses course, this will not be the last. It will be the beginning.

THE QUESTION MINNESOTA MUST ANSWER

How many women and girls must be raped before Minnesota admits its policies are a catastrophe?

Federal prosecutors stepped in only because the state refused to act — year after year, assault after assault, DNA match after DNA match.

And while the DOJ may finally deliver justice, nothing can undo the damage inflicted on the victims who should have been protected long ago.

Their lives are forever altered because Minnesota chose ideology over safety.

No press release from St. Paul can fix that.