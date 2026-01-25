By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Seventeen days after the justified killing of anti-ICE activist Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, tragedy predictably struck again on Saturday when another one of Governor Tim Walz’s armed, hyped-up leftist whack jobs attacked a Border Patrol agent and was shot multiple times in the chest and killed near Glam Doll Donuts at 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue. The 37-year-old attacker, named Alex Jeffrey Pretti, came ready to dance with a gun and two magazines.

(Video Credit: WCCO – CBS Minnesota)

Another leftist shot and killed in Minneapolis

Fox News’s Bill Melugin first reported on X that a Border Patrol agent had fired the shot at the man, citing multiple law enforcement sources. The City of Minneapolis’s X account confirmed the report of a shooting “involving federal law enforcement” in a post, but did not specify what federal agency it involved. About an hour after the initial report came out, it was confirmed that the man who was shot had died after efforts were made to save his life.

The Department of Homeland Security provided a picture of the weapon and clarified what went down.

“At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here,” DHS posted on X. “The officers attempted to disarm the suspect, but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming.”

“Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene,” the DHS statement continued. “The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

“About 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement on the scene, crowd control measures were deployed for the safety of the public and law enforcement. This situation is evolving, and more information is forthcoming,” the statement continued.

One of those rioters bit the finger off a law enforcement officer.

Violent anti-ICE rioters flood the scene

Rioters were everywhere, shouting obscenities and threatening agents with violence, yelling for ICE to get out. It looked like all the inmates in an insane asylum had just been released. Tear gas and barricades were deployed. Some wound up going to the hospital. Multiple arrests were also made.

(Video Credit: LiveNOW from FOX)

Leftists blame ICE and Trump instead of the attacker

Governor Tim Walz jumped on the bandwagon, immediately blaming the agent and not the violent leftist who attacked him, providing red meat for his foot soldier mobs.

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening,” Walz whined in a post on X, acting as if he had not incited the incident. “The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

“I told the White House the state must lead the investigation. Let state investigators secure justice. As we process the scene, stay peaceful and give them space. The State has the personnel to keep people safe – federal agents must not obstruct our ability to do so,” Walz wrote.

The talking points then just spewed out of the mouths of other Democrats about ICE and Trump… from Fox News:

Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both Democrats representing Minnesota, also spoke out following the shooting. Smith called the incident “catastrophic” and called on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to “leave now so MPD can secure the scene and do their jobs.” Meanwhile, Klobuchar issued a message on X to the Trump administration and Republicans, “To the Trump administration and the Republicans in Congress who have stood silent: Get ICE out of our state NOW,” she wrote.

Senator Erin Murphy issued a statement demanding an end to ICE’s operation in Minnesota.

“ICE is a brutal invading force that acts without accountability or the most basic respect for human dignity or life,” she dishonestly raged. “These agents of violence need to be brought to justice.”

More incitement came from Minnesota Representative and Squad member Ilhan Omar, who posted the video to X and wrote that it appears to be “an execution by immigration enforcement.”

“I am absolutely heartbroken, horrified, and appalled that federal agents murdered another member of our community. It is beyond shameful these federal agents are targeting our residents instead of protecting them,” she wrote, lying for maximum effect to target ICE agents.

She went on to claim that the incident “isn’t isolated or accidental,” and charged that the Trump administration is “trying to beat us into submission rather than protect us.”

“This administration cannot continue violating constitutional rights under the guise of immigration enforcement. ICE and CBP must leave Minnesota immediately,” Omar wrote. “Their presence is terrorizing our communities, violating rights, and taking lives with zero accountability.”

“Minnesota was once a place of refuge, and Trump has turned it into a war zone where unchecked federal forces murder our neighbors,” she railed.

Leftists are doing their very best to trigger a revolution in the streets against ICE to distract Americans from the corruption engulfing Democrats, especially those such as Omar in Minnesota, who is not only under investigation for her alleged role in the massive Somali fraud there, but for suddenly being worth $30 million.

Operation Metro Surge

DHS’s Operation Metro Surge has been conducting raids and arrests in Minneapolis since late last year. They have nabbed over 3,000 people, including those in the country illegally, with additional criminal charges and convictions.

“DHS law enforcement continues to remove violent criminal illegal aliens from the streets of Minnesota. Just yesterday, they arrested pedophiles, sexual predators, and drug traffickers in Minnesota,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement on Friday.

“Many of these public safety threats were released from Minnesota jails. We are calling on Governor Walz and Mayor Frey to honor the more than 1,360 detainers of the illegal aliens in Minnesota jails. Despite horrific smears and violent assaults against them, our officers continue to put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” she asserted.

President Trump weighed in on the shooting as well on Truth Social, “This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off? It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do! Why does Ilhan Omar have $34 Million Dollars in her account?”

“And where are the Tens of Billions of Dollars that have been stolen from the once Great State of Minnesota? We are there because of massive Monetary Fraud, with Billions of Dollars missing, and Illegal Criminals that were allowed to infiltrate the State through the Democrats’ Open Border Policy. We want the money back, and we want it back, NOW. Those Fraudsters who stole the money are going to jail, where they belong! This is no different than a really big Bank Robbery. Much of what you’re witnessing is a COVER UP for this Theft and Fraud. The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric! Instead, these sanctimonious political fools should be looking for the Billions of Dollars that has been stolen from the people of Minnesota, and the United States of America. LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! 12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!” he added.

If Walz and other leftists in Minnesota and across the nation do not stop inciting violence against ICE and the Border Patrol, a lot of blood will be spilled, and things could spiral out of control. Once again, they defend the criminal and blame the victim for political gain.

