Public schools across America are no longer pretending to be neutral.

In Osseo Area Schools, just outside Minneapolis, officials are using taxpayer money to renovate Park Center Senior High School and Osseo Senior High School.

The renovation plans explicitly include a dedicated “prayer room” and foot-washing stations – features specifically designed for Islamic ritual ablution (wudu) before the five daily prayers.

This is not a “multi-faith space.” It is an infrastructure built to accommodate one religion’s demands in a public school funded by all taxpayers.

Meanwhile, Christian students across the United States continue to face suspension, censorship, and outright bans for doing far less: praying silently, bringing a Bible to school, or trying to form a Christian club.

Texas Shows the Double Standard with brutal contrast

In Texas, the contrast is particularly glaring. At a Texas public school, 12-year-old Marcus and his friend and fellow student, Leland, exposed how the Muslim Students Association (MSA) – an organization with documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood- was allowed onto campus to distribute Islamic literature and hijabs to students. The same school repeatedly blocked or heavily restricted Christian and Republican clubs.

In Wylie ISD, concerned parents flooded school board meetings after similar incidents of Islamic promotion on campus, while Christian groups faced bureaucratic obstacles and unequal treatment.

These are not isolated anecdotes. They are part of a clear, repeated pattern: special accommodations and access for Islam, while Christianity is treated as a threat to be contained.

The Muslim Brotherhood Blueprint

This is not accidental. The Muslim Brotherhood has been remarkably open about its long-term strategy for the United States. Internal documents recovered by law enforcement, including “The Project” (1982) and the Explanatory Memorandum presented as evidence in the Holy Land Foundation terror-financing trial, lay out a deliberate plan of “civilizational jihad.”The strategy is incremental:

Begin with seemingly reasonable “accommodations” and “diversity” requests.

Gradually expand influence inside institutions, especially schools.

Normalize Sharia-compliant practices until they become the default.

Building prayer rooms and foot-washing stations in public high schools is not cultural sensitivity; it is the next logical step in that documented plan.

The Misuse of the Establishment Clause

The Establishment Clause of the First Amendment says “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion…”

It was never intended to mean that a school cannot allow a student to pray or read a Bible, yet it is routinely weaponized to suppress Christian expression while Islamic demands are accommodated with enthusiasm.

This is not neutrality. This is preferential treatment for the purpose of the establishment of Islam as a state religion and the destruction of all else as anathema to state institutions like schools. And especially over Christianity.

When a public school installs foot-washing stations for Muslim students but would never dream of installing a chapel, baptismal font, or even allowing a voluntary Christian prayer group to meet on equal terms, what at first appears to be a double standard becomes more clearly what it actually is. The establishment of a totally different standard. Sharia law, which means total Islamic dominance.

The Minnesota case is not an outlier. It is the latest, and one of the most blatant, examples of a coordinated effort to Islamify American public institutions while systematically marginalizing the historic faith and culture of the country.

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