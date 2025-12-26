Islamization of America — Now Entering the Next Phase



Left-wing Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan appeared on Somali-language television, wearing a sharia hijab, attacking federal immigration enforcement, and pledging allegiance to a foreign-language Islamic voting bloc.



Let’s be clear: The hijab is not a neutral symbol.



Across the Islamic world, it is enforced under Sharia law, where women are second-class citizens, beaten, imprisoned, or killed for defying it. In the West, it functions as a political uniform, signaling submission to Islamic law and allegiance to an ideology fundamentally hostile to Western values.



An American lieutenant governor chose to wear it anyway.



Flanagan did not speak to Minnesotans as a whole. She spoke to Somalis, in their language, flanked by community leaders, accusing ICE of targeting them and echoing propaganda that paints U.S. law enforcement as an occupying force.



She offered no defense of the rule of law.

No acknowledgment of sovereignty.

No loyalty to the nation she serves.



Instead, she declared, “We’ve got your back.”



This wasn’t compassion. It was raw political pandering.



Large parts of Minnesota have become de facto foreign enclaves, where English is optional, assimilation is mocked, and politicians compete to prove who will protect the community from American law.



Peggy Flanagan chose votes over values.

Identity politics over national unity.

Sharia symbolism over women’s rights.



This is how America fractures, not just by invasion, but by elected officials kneeling to ideology for power.



And Minnesota is just the test case.



We are being Islamized and our own elected officials are aiding and abetting our conquerors.