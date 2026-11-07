RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
W.'s avatar
W.
4h

Another can not '♡'. How is this happening? Just any criminal can get on the ballot and his ethnic brothers elect him?

Something is wrong here.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture