MINNESOTASTAN OFFICIALLY LOST - SOMALI DAYCARE OWNER TIED TO $18.5M FRAUD SETTLEMENT JUST WON A STATE HOUSE SEAT

Abdi Daisane, CEO of Blooming Kids Child Care Center, just flipped a long-held Republican seat in District 14A, the first Somali-born lawmaker from St. Cloud. He delivered part of his victory speech in Somali.

Daisane spent 18 years in Kenya’s Dadaab refugee camp and arrived in the U.S. as an adult. His center has received $7.29M from the state Child Care Assistance Program since 2018 and $598k from the federal CACFP. That CACFP funding was sponsored by Partners in Nutrition, which paid an $18.5 million civil settlement after the state said it “knowingly defrauded” Minnesota of millions in child nutrition funds.

Blooming Kids has had over a dozen licensing violations. Nearby workers never saw children coming or going; visitors found tinted windows, an empty parking lot, and a tiny playground.

His wife, Ayaan Aydid (Ayaan Kaaba), operates almost entirely in Somali. Her response to his run was in Somali, directed at Somalis, not Minnesota voters. Her online presence is Somali-language nationalism with virtually zero engagement with the district. Video shows her describing to the BBC how she crossed the southern border.

The model: refugee camp → taxpayer-funded daycare empire in a state drowning in the largest childcare fraud scandals in U.S. history → local boards → primary win → general election victory → seat in the legislature writing the rules for the same industry.

He campaigns to expand the exact programs already looted for hundreds of millions. When the same networks operate the centers, collect the money, and hold power, accountability disappears. Investigations get labeled racism. Audits become Islamophobia.

Minnesota voters just handed a seat to the man whose business sits at the intersection of that fraud ecosystem. The state is cooked.

#islam #muslim #sharia #minnesota #jihad

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