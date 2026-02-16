While conservatives cheer what they think is a victory for “religious liberty,” Mississippi just opened the floodgates to the very groups working to replace American values with Sharia. On February 11, 2026, the Mississippi House passed HB 1310, the “Mississippi Open to Religion Act.” The bill requires public schools to set aside daily time—outside instructional hours—for “voluntary” group prayer and scripture reading, with opt-in and parental consent.

This is not a win for religious freedom – it’s a Trojan horse for CAIR, MSA, and their proxies to accelerate the Islamization of our schools.

Mississippi is now walking straight into the trap.

RAIR Foundation has been documenting this coast-to-coast.

CAIR (tied to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood) pressures public schools for Muslim prayer times, separate prayer rooms, and more.

In Texas, we’ve seen teachers rolling out prayer mats in classrooms, pushing Islam into the public space under the guise of “accommodation.”

And just this month in Wylie, Texas, the Islamic outreach group “Why Islam?” penetrated Wylie East High School, invited by the Muslim Student Association, handing out Qurans, Sharia pamphlets, and hijabs to students during lunch without proper district approval or parental consent.

Our taxpayer-funded schools are under attack by well-funded, well-staffed Islamic operations- and now red-state Mississippi is handing them the keys!

In 2024, RAIR Foundation exposed how in Morgantown High School, West Virginia, CAIR and MSA forced a dedicated Jummah prayer room after aggressive pressure – part of their Dawah strategy to normalize Sharia, convert kids, and erode our secular foundations.

CAIR celebrated the victory:

That’s how it starts: one “reasonable accommodation,” then prayer mats in classrooms, halal food, sanitized curricula ignoring jihad, and silencing critics as “Islamophobes.”

The Mississippi bill claims to be neutral — Bible, Quran, etc. But Islamic groups don’t just participate. They dominate. They sue. They protest. They mobilize entire communities. This “voluntary” time will quickly become mandatory pressure zones for Muslim students, as schools bow to CAIR lawsuits and campaign.

This isn’t inclusion – it’s infiltration. This is how red states fall.

Contact your senators now and kill this bill before our classrooms become even greater indoctrination zones for Hamas fronts.

Share